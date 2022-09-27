Read full article on original website
prestontimesonline.com
Miles Community Improvement Group Updates
We made some major revisions to our thermometer this past week. Since we first put the sign up, the project has evolved (different designs, better flooring) and so have our goals. Thanks to numerous grants, countless donations, and a large sum committed from the city of Miles we have hit the $190,000 mark and the end is in sight!!! Stay tuned for more exciting updates as we work to put the finishing touches on the design and share it with you! “We could not have gotten to this point without YOU”, A thank you from the Miles Community Improvement Group.
ourquadcities.com
Fundraiser aims to help loved ones of 24-year-old QC crash victim
A GoFundMe page has been launched to help pay funeral expenses for a 24-year-old Davenport woman killed in a single-vehicle crash. Alecia M. Garcia, 24, of Davenport, was ejected from a truck Sept. 21, 2022 around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Eastern Avenue and High Street, Davenport. She was pronounced dead at the scene, and a passenger was found trapped in the truck and transported to a local hospital.
KCRG.com
Dubuque community continues to mourn loss of three teenagers, law enforcement launches week-long project to crack down on speeding
Plan on another sunny and dry Fall day. Look for highs into the lower 60s. Man hits platelet donation milestone but donation center says they need more donations ahead of Hurricane Ian. They have 130 thousand active donors over the last two years -- only 31 of those have donated...
prestontimesonline.com
Jackson County Master Gardener Sponsoring Pumpkin Carving Contest
Once again, the Jackson County Master Gardeners are sponsoring a pumpkin carving and decorating contest. It will be held at the Maquoketa Farmer’s Market on Tuesday, October 11. Bring your pumpkins by 4:15 p.m. Judging will take place at 4:15 p.m. with prizes being awarded at 5:15 p.m. Pumpkins will be judged on creativity, technical excellence, style and presentation.
Great Jones County Fair Announces First 2 Country Acts of 2023
The Great Jones County Fair in Monticello, Iowa has a reputation for booking some of the biggest country acts each year. And you can expect more of the same in 2023. Join 103.3 WJOD in welcoming Jon Pardi and special guest Russell Dickerson to the Great Jones County Fair in Monticello Saturday, July 22, 2023.
prestontimesonline.com
Iowa 4-H Foundation and Jackson County 4-H to Celebrate National 4-H Week with Annual Iowa 4-H Giving Day
The Iowa 4-H Foundation and Jackson County 4-H is launching its annual special 24-hour event, Iowa 4-H Giving Day (www.iowa4Hgivingday.org), on October 4th and 5th from Noon to Noon during National 4-H Week. Each year on Iowa 4-H Giving Day, supporters across the country come together to financially support Iowa’s...
prestontimesonline.com
The Book Is Here!
After months of anticipation Volume, I of Preston Iowa, 150 Years of Life and Times has arrived. A formal introduction and book signing is planned for 2 pm, October 2 at Kunau’s Old City Hall. This 208-page, hard cover promises to hold something of interest for everyone. The book...
KWQC
Maquoketa officials hold ribbon cutting on ‘pocket neighborhood’
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Jackson County officials held a ribbon cutting at the Bear River Cottages housing complex Tuesday morning. The cottages are a group of small homes intentionally placed close together in what officials are calling a “pocket neighborhood”. “It’s a new concept for eastern Iowa and...
prestontimesonline.com
Mill Valley Care Center News (September 16 – September 22, 2022) Captured Highlights
Depending upon the Jackson County COVID positivity rate, masks and eyewear are required for all visitors, volunteers, and staff at the Mill Valley Care Center (MVCC) and the Sunrise Villa Assisted Living (SVAL). This is per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Guidelines, with updates occurring almost daily as of 9/30/2021. Please call/phone before visiting, as conditions may change.
Rock Island’s Igor’s Bistro Is So Good It’s Scary
The first iteration of Igor graced the silver screens in 1933. Today Igor has been in some variation of different personas in many different classic horror movies as a bumbling and loyal assistant to mad scientist and evil monsters. However, Igor’s Bistro in Rock Island (next to Saukie Golf Course)...
Council Votes To Make Davenport’s 3rd & 4th Streets Two-Way Roads
A conversation that’s been ongoing since the 1980’s finally hit a resolve. Tonight, the Davenport City Council voted in favor of a proposal that makes 3rd & 4th Streets in downtown Davenport two-way roads. The council voted to make 3rd & 4th two-way roads between River Drive and...
ourquadcities.com
In Washington, former QC mayor testifies against rail merger
Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroads haven’t made many public statements to people in the Quad Cities who oppose their proposed merger. One Quad-Citian on Wednesday made a statement against the merger, and traveled clear to Washington to do it. The railroads want to combine their operations in...
ourquadcities.com
School district faces possible bus driver strike
The Davenport Community School District announced bus services may be affected by a potential drivers’ strike. At issue is the possibility that some bus drivers represented by the Teamsters 371 Union may decide to strike on Monday, October 3. The school district has the following statement on its website:
2 American Cruise Line riverboats docked in Davenport on the same day for the first time
DAVENPORT, Iowa — After the much-heralded Viking Mississippi cruise ship stopped in Davenport on Sept. 7 for the first time, more river cruise ships made their debuts in town on Sept. 26. American Cruise Lines docked two of its newest ships at River Heritage Park in Davenport on Monday....
Dubuque Airport Proposes $1 Million Plan to Land Bargain Airline
How much are you willing to pay for a plane ticket these days? $300 to $600 is typical and reasonable enough. But how about $1 million?. So the Dubuque Regional Airport and Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce pitched to the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors the idea of putting up $1 million to land an entire airline. While that price may seem sky-high, keep reading for the fine print details.
Get Ready for the Weekend! We’ve Got Your Gun & Knife Show Tickets
It's called a "Gun & Knife Show" but there is a lot more to it than that!. There’s nothing quite like the atmosphere of the gun and knife show, with its rows of vendors showcasing their wares on tables and booths scattered throughout the venue, each vendor hoping to have everything you're looking for. They'll be selling guns, ammo, hunting-related items, collectibles, outdoor items, army surplus supplies, and more!
ourquadcities.com
School receives another threat that’s unsubstantiated
Five days after a threat at Davenport West High School was found to be a hoax, a similar threat of violence Wednesday morning was found to be unsubstantiated. At 10:51 a.m., families of West students were notified that an air drop threat was made Wednesday morning, similar to that from Friday, Sept. 23, at the school, 3505 W. Locust St., Davenport.
cbs2iowa.com
LOCATED: Inmate found after escaping custody while in medical treatment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — UPDATE: Brashear was found in Clinton County and is back at the Linn County Correctional Center. On September 24th, 2022 inmate Michelle Allene Brashear was transported to the Genesis Medical Center – East in Davenport, IA by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for medical treatment.
Radio Iowa
Iowa utility crews heading south to help with hurricane recovery
A long convoy of bucket trucks and other MidAmerican Energy vehicles left the Davenport area this morning, headed south. About 80 utility workers are initially destined for Atlanta, Georgia, where they’ll be on stand-by until Hurricane Ian comes ashore on Florida’s Gulf Coast this afternoon. MidAmerican spokeswoman Tina Hoffman says the emergency response team is ready to get the lights back on after the storm knocks them out.
WQAD
Moline police find 2 cars submerged in Mississippi River
The submerged cars were found near the 55th street boat ramp along Butterworth Parkway. Police say the cars have been submerged for many years.
