Sabula, IA

prestontimesonline.com

Miles Community Improvement Group Updates

We made some major revisions to our thermometer this past week. Since we first put the sign up, the project has evolved (different designs, better flooring) and so have our goals. Thanks to numerous grants, countless donations, and a large sum committed from the city of Miles we have hit the $190,000 mark and the end is in sight!!! Stay tuned for more exciting updates as we work to put the finishing touches on the design and share it with you! “We could not have gotten to this point without YOU”, A thank you from the Miles Community Improvement Group.
MILES, IA
ourquadcities.com

Fundraiser aims to help loved ones of 24-year-old QC crash victim

A GoFundMe page has been launched to help pay funeral expenses for a 24-year-old Davenport woman killed in a single-vehicle crash. Alecia M. Garcia, 24, of Davenport, was ejected from a truck Sept. 21, 2022 around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Eastern Avenue and High Street, Davenport. She was pronounced dead at the scene, and a passenger was found trapped in the truck and transported to a local hospital.
DAVENPORT, IA
prestontimesonline.com

Jackson County Master Gardener Sponsoring Pumpkin Carving Contest

Once again, the Jackson County Master Gardeners are sponsoring a pumpkin carving and decorating contest. It will be held at the Maquoketa Farmer’s Market on Tuesday, October 11. Bring your pumpkins by 4:15 p.m. Judging will take place at 4:15 p.m. with prizes being awarded at 5:15 p.m. Pumpkins will be judged on creativity, technical excellence, style and presentation.
JACKSON COUNTY, IA
Sabula, IA
prestontimesonline.com

The Book Is Here!

After months of anticipation Volume, I of Preston Iowa, 150 Years of Life and Times has arrived. A formal introduction and book signing is planned for 2 pm, October 2 at Kunau’s Old City Hall. This 208-page, hard cover promises to hold something of interest for everyone. The book...
PRESTON, IA
KWQC

Maquoketa officials hold ribbon cutting on ‘pocket neighborhood’

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Jackson County officials held a ribbon cutting at the Bear River Cottages housing complex Tuesday morning. The cottages are a group of small homes intentionally placed close together in what officials are calling a “pocket neighborhood”. “It’s a new concept for eastern Iowa and...
MAQUOKETA, IA
prestontimesonline.com

Mill Valley Care Center News (September 16 – September 22, 2022) Captured Highlights

Depending upon the Jackson County COVID positivity rate, masks and eyewear are required for all visitors, volunteers, and staff at the Mill Valley Care Center (MVCC) and the Sunrise Villa Assisted Living (SVAL). This is per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Guidelines, with updates occurring almost daily as of 9/30/2021. Please call/phone before visiting, as conditions may change.
BELLEVUE, IA
ourquadcities.com

In Washington, former QC mayor testifies against rail merger

Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroads haven’t made many public statements to people in the Quad Cities who oppose their proposed merger. One Quad-Citian on Wednesday made a statement against the merger, and traveled clear to Washington to do it. The railroads want to combine their operations in...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

School district faces possible bus driver strike

The Davenport Community School District announced bus services may be affected by a potential drivers’ strike. At issue is the possibility that some bus drivers represented by the Teamsters 371 Union may decide to strike on Monday, October 3. The school district has the following statement on its website:
DAVENPORT, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

Dubuque Airport Proposes $1 Million Plan to Land Bargain Airline

How much are you willing to pay for a plane ticket these days? $300 to $600 is typical and reasonable enough. But how about $1 million?. So the Dubuque Regional Airport and Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce pitched to the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors the idea of putting up $1 million to land an entire airline. While that price may seem sky-high, keep reading for the fine print details.
DUBUQUE, IA
97X

Get Ready for the Weekend! We’ve Got Your Gun & Knife Show Tickets

It's called a "Gun & Knife Show" but there is a lot more to it than that!. There’s nothing quite like the atmosphere of the gun and knife show, with its rows of vendors showcasing their wares on tables and booths scattered throughout the venue, each vendor hoping to have everything you're looking for. They'll be selling guns, ammo, hunting-related items, collectibles, outdoor items, army surplus supplies, and more!
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

School receives another threat that’s unsubstantiated

Five days after a threat at Davenport West High School was found to be a hoax, a similar threat of violence Wednesday morning was found to be unsubstantiated. At 10:51 a.m., families of West students were notified that an air drop threat was made Wednesday morning, similar to that from Friday, Sept. 23, at the school, 3505 W. Locust St., Davenport.
DAVENPORT, IA
cbs2iowa.com

LOCATED: Inmate found after escaping custody while in medical treatment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — UPDATE: Brashear was found in Clinton County and is back at the Linn County Correctional Center. On September 24th, 2022 inmate Michelle Allene Brashear was transported to the Genesis Medical Center – East in Davenport, IA by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for medical treatment.
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
Radio Iowa

Iowa utility crews heading south to help with hurricane recovery

A long convoy of bucket trucks and other MidAmerican Energy vehicles left the Davenport area this morning, headed south. About 80 utility workers are initially destined for Atlanta, Georgia, where they’ll be on stand-by until Hurricane Ian comes ashore on Florida’s Gulf Coast this afternoon. MidAmerican spokeswoman Tina Hoffman says the emergency response team is ready to get the lights back on after the storm knocks them out.
IOWA STATE

