We made some major revisions to our thermometer this past week. Since we first put the sign up, the project has evolved (different designs, better flooring) and so have our goals. Thanks to numerous grants, countless donations, and a large sum committed from the city of Miles we have hit the $190,000 mark and the end is in sight!!! Stay tuned for more exciting updates as we work to put the finishing touches on the design and share it with you! “We could not have gotten to this point without YOU”, A thank you from the Miles Community Improvement Group.

MILES, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO