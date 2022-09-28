Read full article on original website
ELECTION GUIDE: Brown County Council
1. What action, if any, will you take to strengthen Brown County finances, promote sustainability and transparency to the community?. Joel Kirby (R): As a new member of the Brown County Council, I will make every effort to familiarize myself with the issues being considered by the current Council members. In compliance with the Association of Indiana Counties Guide to Indiana Government, page 19, County Council has the ultimate decision-making power regarding fiscal affairs. I will use this authority to review fiscal matters, determine proper policy, and set priorities for allocation and expenditure of county funds, as needed, to sustain the work of all county departments. All County Council meetings are held publicly on the third Monday of each month, making them inherently transparent to all citizens of Brown County.
ELECTION GUIDE: County clerk
1. Why are you seeking this elected office? What sets you apart from other candidates?. Laura Wert (I): I have the experience, the leadership skills and large scale project experience that is needed to be the Circuit Court Clerk. For the past four years, I held the position of Chief Deputy Clerk and have gained an amazing amount of insight on how the clerk’s office functions and should function going forward. I jokingly say that since I am not a politician, I am just interviewing with 11,439 registered Brown County voters for the job I already have. I hope to gain and keep the trust of the registered voters of the county I diligently already serve. I look forward to continue serving the Brown County constituents. Making history as the first independent clerk would be an exciting addition to Brown County’s history. Vote Wert for Clerk!
LETTERS: Get ready for Election Day; Thanks for Taste of Art success
Are You Ready to Vote? How will you Vote? Early in person? By Mail? In person Election Day Tuesday Nov. 8?. The deadline to register to vote is Tuesday, Oct. 11. It’s a good idea to check your voter registration status. You can easily check your voter status on www.indianavoters.com.
ELECTION GUIDE: Who is on your ballot?
All voters will receive a ballot with Republican, Democrat and Independent candidates. You can vote for candidates from both parties in the general election. The following candidates will be on 2022 Brown County general election ballots:. Brown County Prosecutor. (D) No candidate. (R) Ted Adams. Brown County Clerk. (D) No...
ELECTION GUIDE: County assessor
1. Briefly describe the responsibilities of the assessor and what specific training or experience you have to carry out those responsibilities. Mari Miller (R): An assessor determines the value of property for local real estate taxation purposes according to its market-value-in-use. This includes keeping accurate records of property transfers, real estate sales, and performing annual adjustments to assessments. Cyclical reassessment is done wherein a portion of the county is physically visited every four years. Of course, there are also other duties. An assessor must attain a level 1, 2, and 3 appraiser-assessor certification. I believe current legislation gives a newly elected assessor a year to attain this upon taking office. Thirty (30) hours of continuing education is required in a two-year cycle.
ELECTION GUIDE: School board Q&A
1. What motivated you to run for this position and what are your primary goals?. Carolyn Bowden (Dist. 1): I have been a board member since September 2007 and wish to continue to support our school corporation services for our students, staff and community. My goals are to keep the schools fiscally stable, to support the excellent educational opportunities for Pre Kindergarten to Adults. To use my knowledge and learning opportunities to promote Lifelong Learning and facilities/staff to meet that goal. To keep class sizes small whenever possible which does provide better learning experiences for students and opportunities for teachers and staff. To keep Arts, Music Band And Choir along with Theater going in Brown County.
ELECTION GUIDE: Important dates and deadlines
10 a.m. to noon: Required public test of voting machines in the Green Exhibit Building at the Brown County 4-H Fairgrounds, 802 Memorial Drive. The public and poll workers are invited to try the new machines to see how they work. Tuesday, Oct. 11. 4 p.m.: Deadline to fix a...
Government calendar for week of Sept. 27
Brown County Election Board — 2 p.m., Salmon Room, County Office Building, 201 Locust Lane. Work session. Maple Leaf Management Group — 2:30 p.m., Seasons Lodge Event Center, 560 State Road 46 East. Nashville Redevelopment Commission — 5:30 p.m., Town Hall, 200 Commercial St. Agenda includes approval of...
Sandborn Town Council President resigns
There’s a vacancy on the Sandborn Town Council. Knox County Republican Party Chair David Shelton says that the Town Council President Joe Boone handed in his resignation on Monday which was effective immediately. Shelton says the Knox County Republican Central Committee is accepting letters of interest from Sandborn residents...
ELECTION GUIDE: Candidate forums kick off tonight, continuing next two weeks
The League of Women Voters of Brown and Monroe counties will sponsor several nights of virtual candidate forums starting tonight, Sept. 27. The Nashville Town Council the forum is Tuesday, Sept. 27. All candidates for the open seats are invited to participate. Office candidates in Congressional Dist. 9 are invited...
ELECTION GUIDE: Nashville Town Council
1. What motivated you to run for this position and what are your primary goals?. Nancy Crocker (I): My original intent when I ran for office was to be a representative for the business community. After four years of continuously learning and listening to the public, my motivation has changed. Creating policy that betters the lives of all the residents and the future of the community is now my motivation for continuing in this office. 1. Continue the process we have started to refine, create and implement plans for the town. A good plan will enable us to better meet the needs of this unique town now and in the future. 2. I want to be able to assure the community we have the best stable, sustainable infrastructure possible. 3. Secondary goals would be to promote more art and art related businesses and a more “green” town.
Live in one of these Indiana counties? Your income tax rate is going up
Residents in five Indiana counties will see their income tax rates rise starting in October. According to the Indiana Department of Revenue, local income tax rates are determined by county officials and reviewed by the department for compliance with state law. The changes include three central Indiana counties: Boone, Johnson...
Gov. Holcomb announces Commissioner Rob Carter to step down from the Indiana Department of Correction
INDIANAPOLIS — Rob Carter has notified Gov. Eric J. Holcomb that he is stepping down from his role as the commissioner of the Indiana Department of Correction after nearly six years. Gov. Holcomb today named Christina Reagle, an IDOC deputy commissioner of administration and finance, as the new commissioner, effective Oct. 17.
Indiana State Auditor Confirms ATR Checks Are Printed & Mailed
INDIANAPOLIS – Hoosiers taxpayers should have received their automatic taxpayer refund via direct deposit or mailed check, according to State Auditor Tera Klutz. Klutz confirmed Thursday that more than 1.5 million automatic taxpayer refund (ATR) checks have been printed and mailed. Most Hoosiers who filed a 2020 tax return...
Shelbyville housing and commercial development "The Mill" receives federal funding
A $34 million mixed income development that would have both commercial and residential components and use the former Shelbyville Coca-Cola plant as its site has been awarded federal money. Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Board of Directors for the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA) announced five developments...
Town council approves security cameras for downtown locations
Nashville Town Council has approved the purchase of security cameras that will cost roughly $28,000. The cameras, from Security Pros, will be installed at several locations in town: The Village Green restrooms, the pavilion at Main and Jefferson Streets, the Old School Way restrooms, Washington Street parking lot and the Nashville Municipal Utilities Wastewater Treatment Plant.
Deceased taxpayers receiving Automatic Taxpayer Refund payments
The state of Indiana is sending Automatic Taxpayer Refund checks to deceased people, leaving some families unsure about what to do with them.
FOUNDERS DAY: Life took Loves across country and state, always found a way back to Brown County
JACKSON TWP. — No matter where their travels and careers took them, Norman and Judy Love would find their way back to Brown County. Judy was born May 1, 1938, in Valparaiso to Howard and Helen Dinsmore. Howard did various jobs, but settled in a career as a car salesman. Helen raised Judy and her two siblings.
Truck on order for Shelby County stolen during delivery
A truck ordered by the Shelby County Commissioners for the highway department was stolen while being delivered. Shelby County Commissioner Chris Ross. Ross says even if the dealer is able to quickly find a new truck chassis to ship it may not be in time to have the other pieces installed.
Indiana making major investment in affordable housing
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana announced five developments have received millions in awards from the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program. The funding is used to incentivize developers to fund the acquisition, rehabilitation and construction of affordable housing. “Affordable housing is critical to Indiana’s success, and this investment is a huge piece...
