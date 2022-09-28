1. What motivated you to run for this position and what are your primary goals?. Nancy Crocker (I): My original intent when I ran for office was to be a representative for the business community. After four years of continuously learning and listening to the public, my motivation has changed. Creating policy that betters the lives of all the residents and the future of the community is now my motivation for continuing in this office. 1. Continue the process we have started to refine, create and implement plans for the town. A good plan will enable us to better meet the needs of this unique town now and in the future. 2. I want to be able to assure the community we have the best stable, sustainable infrastructure possible. 3. Secondary goals would be to promote more art and art related businesses and a more “green” town.

NASHVILLE, IN ・ 19 HOURS AGO