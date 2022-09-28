Related
Daily Advocate
Evans joins EverHeart Hospice
GREENVILLE — EverHeart Hospice is pleased to welcome Amanda Evans as the newest member of their clinical team. Evans is a registered nurse with seven years of experience as a cardiac nurse. “I have been lucky enough to take care of a few hospice patients. They are some of...
Daily Advocate
Tecumseh Room renamed to honor Susan F. Gray
GREENVILLE — Susan F. Gray was honored with the re-dedication of the Tecumseh Room at Prairie Days. The dedication of the room was to honor Gray’s many years of undying passion for the Darke County Park District by renaming the special display room in her memory. The Susan F. Gray Tecumseh Room is a room at the Shawnee Prairie dedicated to teaching about the contributions of the Native American Tribes who inhabited the area in the past.
Daily Advocate
Band of Pride does well at competition
On Saturday, the Greenville Marching Band of Pride had their first band competition of the season. Before taking off, a few students had some things to say about their goals and hopes for this performance. Autumn Dicke, a senior at Greenville High School, said she had high hopes for this...
Daily Advocate
Fair board discusses bids in executive session
GREENVILLE – The Darke County Agricultural Society’s board of directors met in special session on Wednesday, Sept. 28. After hearing from a couple of people representing the Model Railroad Club and an update on their event, the board voted to go into executive session to discuss “contracts.”
Daily Advocate
Students build stage at vets museum
TROY — The Miami Valley Veterans Museum 2245 S. County Road 25A, Troy, continues to work on their new facility, and knew they needed a stage so that those in attendance could better see the speakers. The need of the museum was readily addressed when the Baird Funeral Home...
Daily Advocate
Prairie Days 2022 opens with a bang
GREENVILLE — The 2022 Prairie Days opened with a bang. In continuation of celebrating 50 years of Darke County Parks, thousands visited Shawnee Prairie on Sept. 24 and 25 for Prairie Days. Director Roger Van Frank, opened up the event by thanking everyone who had been involved with making the weekend a success.
Daily Advocate
Commissioners host public hearing
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday to host a public hearing. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were present. The public hearing took place during their Regular Session, and it was in regards to the Community Housing Impact and Preservation for the Lead Abatement Program (CHIP-LAP). Head of the grant department, Susan Laux, took the floor to give an overview of the program, how it would be funded, and what is all needed. She stated this public meeting was an opportunity to let everyone knows this program exists.
Daily Advocate
Commissioners proclaim “Operation Green Light” for Veterans.
Representatives from the Darke County Veterans Office attended the signing of the proclamation supporting Operation Green Light. “It’s an initiative that the National Association of Counties started to shine a green light in the county courthouse or county commissioners office to shine a light on veterans who are having problems connecting with benefits, so it is sort of a beacon to let them know to contact their county veteran’s office to get connected with their benefits,” Darke County Veterans Office Director Thomas Pitman said. The designation as a Green Light for Veterans County declares October through Veterans Day, Nov. 11 a time to salute and honor the service and sacrifice of our men and women in uniform transitioning from Active Service by shining a green light in a window of their place of business or residence. Back (Left to Right): Gaylen Blosser and Director/CVSO Thomas Pitman.
Daily Advocate
Kirk Cameron speaks at Defending Hope Banquet
GREENVILLE — The Pregnancy Help Center raised over $46,000 to continuously help women and families in Darke County. The Pregnancy Help Center hosted a banquet on Friday, Sept. 23 at Romer’s Catering to help raise support and funds for their continued support of the community. This year’s theme: Defending Hope.
Daily Advocate
Mehaffie sworn in as DCP board member
GREENVILLE – The Darke County Parks (DCP) is celebrating the addition of Darryl Mehaffie as its newest DCP Board Commissioner. Mehaffie was sworn in by Judge Jason Aslinger on Tuesday. Mehaffie has been active in the community on numerous boards and organizations for many years, including the Darke County...
Daily Advocate
Midmark hosts blood drive on Oct. 5
VERSAILLES — Honor October Breast Cancer Awareness Month and help save lives by donating at the Midmark Corp. community blood drive Wednesday, Oct. 5 from 12:30-6:30 p.m. at the Versailles Knights of Columbus Hall, 8440 St. Rt. 47, Versailles. Everyone who registers to donate with Community Blood Center Oct....
Daily Advocate
County Shred Day is Oct. 8
GREENVILLE — On Saturday, Oct. 8, the Darke County Solid Waste District will partner with Farmers State Bank to hold a free County Shred Day. This event will allow you to help protect yourself and your family from identity theft. What is Identity Theft? Identity Theft is a crime...
Daily Advocate
Spirit responding to Hurricane Ian
GREENVILLE — Spirit EMS has again answered the call and is responding to a request for assistance in anticipation of Hurricane Ian making landfall along the Florida coast. As a network provider under American Medical Response’s (AMR) contract with FEMA, Spirit has sent seven ambulances and 14 crewmembers along with additional medical supplies. Spirit anticipates the crews will be on a 14-day activation, but that can change as the situation evolves. The crews will stay in the area as long as needed. When the crews arrive at their assigned staging area, they will be working under the guidance of FEMA, state, and local EMS agencies.
Daily Advocate
HSEM encourages you to be prepared
GREENVILLE — When it comes to preparing for an emergency, each person’s needs and abilities are unique, and by evaluating your own personal needs and making an emergency plan, you can be prepared for any type of emergency situation. The Darke County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency...
Daily Advocate
Biales was born to sing
When Lisa Biales brings her prodigious talents to The Coffee Pot in Greenville on Thursday, Oct. 6, she and her bandmates in the Lisa Biales Trio will undoubtedly draw a crowd of devoted fans who have followed her throughout her many appearances in our community. I first met Lisa in the early 2000’s when she and singing partner Sarah Goslee Reed memorably performed in local schools as part of Darke County Center for the Arts’ Arts In Education program, singing mostly original songs based on beloved children’s literature. Lisa’s love of singing was obvious to all as the duo charmed students and faculty with their warm personalities and beautiful voices. Since then she has appeared in several DCCA Coffee House Series shows, some of which also included violinist Doug Hamilton and cellist Michael G. Ronstadt both of whom will team with Lisa at The Coffee Pot, and performed as part of DCCA’s Artists Series presentations at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall.
Daily Advocate
Commissioners discuss possible Public Safety Communications Advisory Committee
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Commissioners met Thursday to discuss a possible Public Safety Communications Advisory Committee. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were present. The Darke County Commissioners authorized a countywide public safety communications system for the purpose of creating and operating a system of communications...
Daily Advocate
Bears Mill ready for Fall Open House
GREENVILLE — The Friends of Bear’s Mill will be holding its annual Fall Open House on Saturday, Oct. 8, 11 a.m.–5 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 9, noon-5 p.m. The event will include free tours and grinding demonstrations each day at noon, 2 and 4 p.m. Visitors will be entertained on Saturday from 1-3 p.m. with live music by Danny Schneible. Live music on Sunday from 1-3 p.m. will feature Eric Loy. This event is free to the public. Donations are greatly appreciated.
Daily Advocate
Versailles FFA Members of the Month selected
VERSAILLES — At the September Versailles FFA meeting, the chapter played softball against St. Henry FFA and announced the September FFA members of the month. Molly White-Shappie, Paige Gehret, and Eden Barga were selected as the FFA Members of the Month. White-Shappie was selected as a Versailles FFA member...
Daily Advocate
Soil judging team takes second
VERSAILLES — On Wednesday, Sept. 21, the Versailles FFA participated in the County FFA Soil Judging competition. The Versailles FFA members participating included Maggie McGlinch, Luke Kaiser, Josie Pothast and Colin Batten. This team placed second overall in the county contest and Batten placed third overall, McGlinch placed fifth...
Daily Advocate
Household hazardous waste collection is Saturday
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Solid Waste District will once again sponsor a one-day, drive-through household hazardous waste (HHW) collection event on Saturday, Oct. 1. Darke County residents are invited to drop off their household hazardous waste at the Darke County Fairgrounds from 8 a.m. to noon. There is a $2 per can charge for cans of paint, no matter the size. Empty paint containers can be placed in your weekly trash as long as the lid is off and all the paint is dried up. There is also a charge for aerosol cans, five cans for $1. Fifty-five gallon drums will not be accepted.
