ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

If Sen. Graham’s bill is approved, Nevadans would lose voter-approved access to abortion, Sen. Rosen warns

By Robert Perea
fernleyreporter.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 28

Jose Trujillo
1d ago

Not true, the law on allowing abortions was accepted long time ago and it is the law so please tell the truth. You democrats cannot run on a true record all you have is abortion and instigating hate. No one should vote for any democrats!

Reply(13)
19
muckraker_bob
1d ago

Jackie, where have you been? Getting yourself back in the public eye before going down in flames in your 2024 re-election bid? Good to know you’re alive and well. See you at the polls.

Reply(1)
8
Michael Barbuto
1d ago

Jackie is flat out spewing misinformation! The NV legislature cannot overturn a law that has been put in place by the vote of the people. It would have to come back on the ballot and the people would have to vote on it again and I don’t see that happening. stop the spreading miss information Jackie and enjoy your last two years in office. See you in 2024!!

Reply
4
Related
The Independent

Lindsey Graham confronted at anti-abortion event by woman whose unborn child had fatal abnormality

Republican senator Lindsey Graham was met with protests upon unveiling a nationwide proposal to ban abortion, including from one woman who confronted him inside an anti-abortion event in Washington DC. On Tuesday, Mr Graham announced a nationwide bill that would ban abortion after 15 weeks before being confronted by Ashbey Beasley, a survivor of the 4 July Highland Park shooting.She told the room of anti-abortion supporters and the South Carolina senator that she had the choice to give birth to her son after learning of a fetal abnormality at 16 weeks.“We were allowed to make that choice for him,”...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

Marco Rubio, Who Last Month Said Abortion Regulation Should Be Left to the States, Endorses a Federal Ban

Many Republicans were dismayed by the federal abortion ban that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R–S.C.) unveiled this week, viewing it as politically unwise and constitutionally suspect. But yesterday Sen. Marco Rubio (R–Fla.), who is running for reelection this year, announced that he is co-sponsoring Graham's bill, which would prohibit abortion at 15 weeks of gestation or later. Rubio's support for the bill blatantly contradicts the position he was taking just a few weeks ago, when he said abortion regulation should be left to the states, and his avowed support for federalism more generally.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

'The View' host slams Sen. Graham's abortion bill: 'There is no such thing' as late-term abortion

"The View" co-host Sara Haines claimed there is "no such thing as people having late-term abortions" during Wednesday’s episode of the daytime talk show. Haines would go on to declare that the GOP claim that the Democratic Party supports abortions in the late stage of pregnancy is a "myth" designed to achieve a political outcome. She ultimately admitted that 1.3% of abortions are late-term abortions but employed that statistic to double down on her original point.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Washington State
Local
Nevada Government
The Independent

Republican defends South Carolina abortion bill and says 10-year-old raped by dad could get Plan B at Walmart

A South Carolina representative defended a proposal from Republican state lawmakers to ban all abortions except in cases of rape or incest.State house member Doug Giliam argued this week that a hypothetical 10-year-old girl who was raped by her father could still terminate the pregnancy under the new law, by going to the hospital or taking an ambulance to Walmart to buy the Plan B emergency contraceptive pill.“She had choices,” Mr Gilliam said on Tuesday. “She could’ve had the doctor help her make that decision. She was at the hospital. The morning after pill was available. That kind...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Laxalt
Person
Jacky Rosen
Person
Lindsey Graham
Washington Examiner

South Carolina Senate fails to pass total abortion ban as GOP women object

South Carolina Republicans splintered over abortion restrictions as the state Senate Thursday rejected a total ban but settled on new limits to the existing abortion law. Originally, Republicans sought to pass a bill banning abortion without any exception for rape or incest but were met with resistance from fellow Republicans, especially women, who believed the law was too extreme.
U.S. POLITICS
Newsweek

Conscripted Russian Soldier Immediately Surrenders to Ukraine Forces

A Russian soldier has surrendered to Ukrainian forces, just days after being deployed to fight under President Vladimir Putin's nationwide partial mobilization, according to an official. Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, posted a video on his Telegram channel on Tuesday purportedly showing a Russian soldier who...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Washington Dc#Abortion Law#Politics State#Abortion Issues#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Politics Legislative#Republicans#Maga#The Reno Gazette Journal
Daily Mail

Mike Pence BACKS federal legislative efforts to ban abortion after Republicans split on Lindsey Graham's bill to outlaw the practice at 15 weeks of pregnancy

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday affirmed his support for new efforts to ban abortion – even as some senior Senate Republicans were keeping their distance from Sen. Lindsey Graham's new bill to outlaw abortion nationwide at 15 weeks. 'I welcome any and all efforts to advance the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Nancy Pelosi lauded as ‘patron saint of shade’ for savage abortion joke at Republicans

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi drew sniggers at a press conference for tearing into Republicans with a sarcastic jibe she made over Lindsey Graham’s proposal to outlaw abortions nationwide at 15 weeks of pregnancy.Ms Pelosi said there was a “conflict within the Republican Party” and some members were in defiance of the bill introduced by Mr Graham on Tuesday.“There are those in the party who think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before,” she said in comments that sent some reporters into a fit of laughter.Ms Pelosi also earned praise on social media for the snarky dig, which...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

GOP governor nominee says he'll fight US abortion ban

Nevada’s GOP governor nominee said Thursday he would fight against a national abortion ban if congress were to pass one. “It’s the vote of the people within the state of Nevada, and I will support that,” Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, who is anti-abortion, said in a press gaggle next to Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin after the two spent the day campaigning across the state. “That is an issue that doesn’t need to be in politics.”
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy