fox13news.com
NHC warns of record river flooding in Tampa Bay area as residents begin cleanup from Hurricane Ian damage
While residents in parts of the Tampa Bay area feel spared by the worst of Hurricane Ian, many will be without power and cleaning up debris for days due to strong winds during the storm. However, the National Hurricane Center warned that central Florida still faces a significant threat of flooding due to the devastating storm.
Largo road shutdown due to sparking power line
News Channel 8's Brittany Muller was on scene at 119th Avenue and Ulmerton road in Largo, where deputies have all corners of the road blocked to keep drivers safe due to a downed powerline that almost sparked a fire.
stpetecatalyst.com
The aftermath of Hurricane Ian
The St. Pete Catalyst is tracking the impact Hurricane Ian caused in Pinellas County. Please continue to revisit this story for updates as we will be including photos of storm-related damage. As Hurricane Ian swept through Fort Myers, causing irreversible damage as a Category 4 storm, much of Tampa Bay...
floridapolitics.com
Pinellas, Hillsborough counties order residents to shelter in place as roads become more hazardous
As the storm moves slowly across Florida, conditions in Pinellas and Hillsborough counties are expected to worsen throughout the day, even if the storm remains to the south. Pinellas and Hillsborough counties are advising residents to shelter in place as the worst of Hurricane Ian is yet to come. Hillsborough...
LIVE: Sunshine Skyway Bridge reopens after Hurricane Ian
There are still some closures in Tampa Bay in the wake of Hurricane Ian, but many area bridges are open following the storm.
995qyk.com
St. Pete Update on Traffic Signals, Police Services, No Looting
St. Petersburg officials updated residents this morning on social media on the things many will be curious about now that Hurricane Ian has left the area. They say 79 traffic signals are out throughout the city. They are getting generators and stop signs to traffic lights and police officers will be on hand to monitor them if needed.
City Of Pinellas Park Post Storm -Related Updates
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. – All City Offices, Recreation Centers, Brush Site & Library will be opened on Friday, September 30, 2022, and resume normal business operations On Thursday, September 28th, 2022, The City of Pinellas Park opened a vegetation debris drop-off location at 6151 78th
Beach Beacon
Pinellas County residents can return home
Pinellas County residents can return home. The mandatory evacuation order has been lifted for all Pinellas County residents. Mandatory evacuation orders have been lifted for all evacuation zones, mobile home communities and residential health care facilities effective 9 a.m. Thursday. The Sheriff's Office also announced Thursday morning that access to...
Capsized kayakers found on sailboat off Pinellas County coast
Two kayakers who went missing after capsizing near Seminole are believed to have been found on a sailboat and are awaiting Coast Guard rescue.
thegabber.com
Ian Update #17: Pinellas Officials Urge Shelter in Place
With the approach of at least tropical-storm-force winds expected today (Sept. 28), Pinellas County emergency officials have asked that all residents remaining in the County shelter in place. This means that if you have not evacuated, the time to do so has passed. In its 7 a.m. bulletin, the National...
995qyk.com
Daylight Showing Post Hurricane Ian Damage In Florida
As the sun comes up, we’re seeing the mess than Hurricane Ian left behind in Tampa Bay. We escaped the brunt of Ian. Daylight is showing the terrifying damage seen in the south Florida. From St. Pete Police... St. Pete PD: “We have downed trees and power lines throughout...
Hurricane Ian: Tampa Bay power outage tracker
Hurricane Ian will move into the Tampa Bay area on Wednesday, bringing damaging winds with it.
Bay News 9
Spectrum News reporter Trevor Pettiford checks on flood concerns in Gulfport
GULFPORT — Spectrum News reporter Trevor Pettiford reports on Wednesday night conditions in Pinellas County. Use the video player above to watch.
Residents, Business Owners Can Now Apply For Federal Assistance In Florida Post Hurricane Ian
FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Florida to supplement state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by Hurricane Ian beginning Sept. 23 and continuing. The President’s action makes federal funding available to affected
Pinellas County Sheriff`s Office: Barrier Island Access Open To The Public
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Effective immediately on Thursday, September 29, 2022, access to the barrier islands will be open to the public, with or without a re-entry pass. On Wednesday, Pinellas deputies closed access to the barrier islands from Tierra Verde to the Dunedin Causeway.
Access to barrier islands in Pinellas Co. restored, with restrictions
Access to the barrier island of Pinellas County has been restored, with restrictions.
Ian aftermath | Some bridges remain closed in the Tampa Bay area
TAMPA, Fla. — In the aftermath of Tropical Storm Ian, several roads and bridges closed due to high winds and flooding. Many residents are understandably concerned about getting around, so 10 Tampa Bay has gathered a list of bridges that are currently closed as of noon Thursday. Below is...
Tracking Hurricane Ian’s impact on Tampa Bay
People around the Tampa Bay area have either evacuated or are now taking cover as Hurricane Ian closes in on Florida's west coast as an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane.
Hillsborough County Opens New Shelter, Closes Another Shelter At Capacity
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Hillsborough County has opened a new special-needs shelter at the Yuengling Center, located at 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa, FL 33617, on the University of South Florida campus. This shelter accepts pets for those with special needs. Residents seeking shelter are
WE'RE OPEN: Here's what's reopening in the Tampa Bay area after Ian impact
TAMPA, Fla. — Tropical Storm Ian, which was a category 4 hurricane when it hit near the Tampa Bay area on Wednesday, shut down multiple businesses and airports in the area this week. Officials and businesses have started announcing when they will reopen. Here is a list of places...
