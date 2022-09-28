ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

stpetecatalyst.com

The aftermath of Hurricane Ian

The St. Pete Catalyst is tracking the impact Hurricane Ian caused in Pinellas County. Please continue to revisit this story for updates as we will be including photos of storm-related damage. As Hurricane Ian swept through Fort Myers, causing irreversible damage as a Category 4 storm, much of Tampa Bay...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
995qyk.com

St. Pete Update on Traffic Signals, Police Services, No Looting

St. Petersburg officials updated residents this morning on social media on the things many will be curious about now that Hurricane Ian has left the area. They say 79 traffic signals are out throughout the city. They are getting generators and stop signs to traffic lights and police officers will be on hand to monitor them if needed.
Beach Beacon

Pinellas County residents can return home

Pinellas County residents can return home. The mandatory evacuation order has been lifted for all Pinellas County residents. Mandatory evacuation orders have been lifted for all evacuation zones, mobile home communities and residential health care facilities effective 9 a.m. Thursday. The Sheriff's Office also announced Thursday morning that access to...
thegabber.com

Ian Update #17: Pinellas Officials Urge Shelter in Place

With the approach of at least tropical-storm-force winds expected today (Sept. 28), Pinellas County emergency officials have asked that all residents remaining in the County shelter in place. This means that if you have not evacuated, the time to do so has passed. In its 7 a.m. bulletin, the National...
995qyk.com

Daylight Showing Post Hurricane Ian Damage In Florida

As the sun comes up, we’re seeing the mess than Hurricane Ian left behind in Tampa Bay. We escaped the brunt of Ian. Daylight is showing the terrifying damage seen in the south Florida. From St. Pete Police... St. Pete PD: “We have downed trees and power lines throughout...
