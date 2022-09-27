Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Two hurt in house fire in southwest Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were hurt in a fire that took place on Thursday afternoon, according to officials. At around 12:27 p.m, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department was sent to a report of a fire at 2120 Ninth Street SW. Firefighters observed smoke and flames upon arrival to the location and took steps to extinguish the flames. Other crews helped tend to an adult male who was inside the structure at the time.
KCRG.com
Man rescued out of Cedar River
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 6:33 pm, Emergency crews were dispatched to the 12th Ave Bridge SW for a report of a man in the river. Crews arrived to find a middle-aged male who had fallen in the river and was unable to get out on his own. The male was able to make his way to a bridge piling and hold on until the arrival of help.
Here’s When The City Of Bettendorf Will Have Its Halloween Festivities
The City of Bettendorf has released the dates for its many activities to celebrate Halloween this year. The city will have it's trick-or-treat on October 28th from 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. at City Hall. City Hall will be decorated and the staff will be handing out candy. Costumed kids up to age 5 are welcome to visit the event. There's no charge for the trick-or-treat and you can get to Bettendorf City Hall at 1609 State Street.
KWQC
1 man found dead in Atalissa house fire
ATALISSA, Iowa (KWQC) - Atalissa Police Department reported finding one man dead after a house fire Wednesday afternoon. Muscatine Joint Communications Center received a call at 4:25 p.m. of a house fire at 215 Cherry Street in Atalissa, Iowa, according to a press release. Atalissa Fire crews on scene found an active fire in the downstairs apartment of the building, as well as a dead man.
Cedar River Bridge in Cedar Rapids Will Soon Close For the Winter
[UPDATED THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 29 9:30 a.m. after receiving updated information from the City of Cedar Rapids]. If you thought the road construction season in Cedar Rapids was about to end, you thought wrong. The city has announced one of the city's bridges over the Cedar River will be closing to traffic early next week.
ourquadcities.com
Dumped scrap metal damages car, causes traffic snag Thursday
Emergency crews responded to a spilled load of sheet metal and a destroyed fence about 3 p.m. Thursday on Gaines Street between 2nd and 3rd streets in Davenport. Police say a pickup truck was coming off the Centennial Bridge from Illinois when it lost the load of scrap metal it was hauling. The truck crossed oncoming traffic and took out a fence at the German-American Heritage Center.
Take the Family on a Haunted Train & Trolley Ride in Eastern Iowa
Eastern and Central Iowa are home to a bunch of cool haunted houses and attractions, but did you know there's also a haunted trolley?. Thanks to a new article from Only in Your State, we have some details on Midwest Haunted Rails, "Southeast Iowa's family-friendly Halloween event." The attraction is located at McMillan Park on South Walnut Street in Mount Pleasant, in partnership with the Midwest Old Threshers and Midwest Central Railroad. It's been in operation since 1998!
No injuries in Borghi USA fire
No injuries were reported in a commercial fire in West Burlington yesterday afternoon. The Burlington and West Burlington Fire Departments were called to a structure fire at Borghi USA, 402 W. Division Street in West Burlington at about 4:22 p.m. on Monday, September 26. Firefighters arrived on scene to find heavy smoke coming from the […]
muscatineiowa.gov
Public Safety Open House is set for Sunday (Oct. 2)
MUSCATINE, Iowa – A popular event will return to Muscatine this weekend as the Muscatine Fire Department, Muscatine Police Department, Muscatine Sheriff’s Department, and Muscatine County Joint Communications (MUSCOM) join forces to host the 2022 Public Safety Open House. The event will be held from 12-3 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 2, inside and around the Public Safety Building, 312 East 5th Street.
KBUR
BFD release details of fire at Borghi USA
West Burlington, IA- The Burlington Fire Department has released details regarding a fire Monday, September 26th, at Borghi USA. According to a news release, on Monday at 4:22 PM the Burlington and West Burlington Fire Departments were dispatched for a structure fire at Borghi USA, 402 West Division Street in West Burlington. Burlington Firefighters arrived on scene at 4:26 pm to find heavy smoke showing from the west side of the commercial manufacturing facility with employees evacuating the structure.
Concerts, Comedy & Fall Festivals – Eastern Iowa October Events
October is going to be a busy month here in Iowa! Here are some of the big events happening in Eastern Iowa and beyond:. Wednesday, September 28th through Saturday, October 1st. Greater Ottumwa Park in Ottumwa. Featuring live music, BINGO, a parade, food, drinks, and more. Dates/Times. Thursday, September 29th...
cbs2iowa.com
LOCATED: Inmate found after escaping custody while in medical treatment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — UPDATE: Brashear was found in Clinton County and is back at the Linn County Correctional Center. On September 24th, 2022 inmate Michelle Allene Brashear was transported to the Genesis Medical Center – East in Davenport, IA by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for medical treatment.
KWQC
Maquoketa officials hold ribbon cutting on ‘pocket neighborhood’
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Jackson County officials held a ribbon cutting at the Bear River Cottages housing complex Tuesday morning. The cottages are a group of small homes intentionally placed close together in what officials are calling a “pocket neighborhood”. “It’s a new concept for eastern Iowa and...
ourquadcities.com
In Washington, former QC mayor testifies against rail merger
Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroads haven’t made many public statements to people in the Quad Cities who oppose their proposed merger. One Quad-Citian on Wednesday made a statement against the merger, and traveled clear to Washington to do it. The railroads want to combine their operations in...
KCRG.com
Linn County inmate leaves Davenport medical facility against court order
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - On September 24th, 2022, inmate Michelle Allene Brashear was transported to the Genesis Medical Center for treatment by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for treatment. A detainer was placed on Brashear until she was cleared to be transported back to Linn County. On September 27th,...
biztimes.biz
Biz Buzz: Maquoketa eatery opens doors; nacupuncture clinic in Galena; family-owned dealership marks 70 years
Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-state area. This edition highlights developments in Maquoketa and Dubuque, Iowa, as well as...
Radio Iowa
Iowa utility crews heading south to help with hurricane recovery
A long convoy of bucket trucks and other MidAmerican Energy vehicles left the Davenport area this morning, headed south. About 80 utility workers are initially destined for Atlanta, Georgia, where they’ll be on stand-by until Hurricane Ian comes ashore on Florida’s Gulf Coast this afternoon. MidAmerican spokeswoman Tina Hoffman says the emergency response team is ready to get the lights back on after the storm knocks them out.
Stately Manor Near Cedar Rapids, Iowa Haunted By a Ghost Called ‘The Joker’
A former asylum near Cedar Rapids, Iowa is said to be haunted by the spirits of former residents. The Des Moines Register recently outlined nine of the creepiest Iowa ghost stories, and one of them was especially interesting to me. It's titled, 'The Joker,' and here's what the article says:
KCRG.com
Man arrested after alleged Dubuque Dunkin’ Donuts armed robbery
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A man was arrested in Maquoketa after police alled that he robbed a Dubuque Dunkin’ Donuts while displaying a gun on Thursday morning. At around 5:14 a.m., Dubuque Police said that they were sent to a report of an armed robbery at the Dunkin’ location at 2660 Dodge Street. The person allegedly involved was described as a white male that entered the store, showed a handgun, and then demanded money. He then fled the store in a red Chrysler 200 with an undisclosed sum, according to police.
cbs2iowa.com
PHOTOS: Northern Lights seen in eastern Iowa Monday night
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Northern Lights were seen in eastern Iowa Monday night... as far south as Marion!. From our friend, NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador Mark Brown the sight was seen because of "a disturbance to Earth's magnetosphere." Did you capture the sight? Share your...
