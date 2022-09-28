Read full article on original website
KRQE Newsfeed: Homeless concerns, Alarming CYFD report, Mountain storms, Roads needing repair, Glamping experience
Wednesday’s Top Stories Socorro family files lawsuit after son dies doing TikTok challenge Suspect in deadly Lotaburger shooting charged in four armed robberies Former Volcano Vista star Natalia Chavez inks NIL deal with national brand Fact Check: Mark Ronchetti’s ad on fentanyl and released prisoners KRQE En Español: Martes 27 de Septiembre 2022 Multiple Clovis […]
KVIA
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - For the week ahead, the Southern New Mexico State Fair is coming back to town to treat locals to tasty fair foods, carnival rides and games, and of course, a rodeo! This year's fair will last Wednesday through Sunday, October 2. Each day, the fair will be open from 9 am to 10 pm, while the carnival portion will be open at 6 pm Wednesday-Friday, and at 1 pm on Saturday and Sunday.
3 Great Steakhouses in New Mexico
If you happen to live in New Mexico or you travel there often, you are in the right place, because below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouse in New Mexico:. What do you think about these steakhouses in New Mexico? Have you ever been to any of them? If you have, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Would you recommend other people to eat at these restaurants? Did you enjoy the food? What about the service and the atmosphere? Feel free to leave your thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to mention your favorite steakhouses in New Mexico too so more people can visit them if they happen to live in the area. If you are a local or you simply know your way around the restaurants in New Mexico, then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations, so don't sky away from sharing them with us in the comments.
BLM to thin brush in central and western New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Bureau of Land Management will be treating thousands of acres of brush in Central and Western New Mexico next week. The thinning treatments will take place on 7,000 acres of native Sagebrush and Juniper trees in McKinely, Cibola, and Socorro counties. It’s all happening on October 5. A low-flying aircraft will drop […]
Agricultural Center at Hubbell Open Space reopens in the South Valley
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The Agricultural Center at the Hubbell Open Space in the South Valley held its reopening ceremony Thursday. The Ag Center provides a base camp for all Bernalillo County agriculture programs as well as a staff office. Building renovations included updating the building to code, a meeting space with a kitchen, and more. “We’re […]
KVIA
Southern New Mexico State Fair kicks off Wednesday
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The Southern New Mexico State Fair is back. The rodeo and carnival kicks of Wednesday morning and runs until October 2. New this year, expect to see the freestyle motocross with the Brigade FMX riders show. Catch some exciting aerial cliffhangers and backflips. The Brigade FMX riders have over 35 years of combined show experience.
Mountain storms for central and northern New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is clear and cool across the state. We will be warm by the afternoon with highs in the 70s and 80s. Isolated storms will develop in the central, western and northern mountains this afternoon. Most rain will stay over the high terrain, and dissipate as storms move off of the […]
KRQE News 13
Drier skies, this weekend sees scattered storms
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is quiet, dry and cool across New Mexico. High clouds will draw north into the state throughout the day, and skies will stay dry. Only the far northeast highlands near Raton may see an afternoon shower or storm. Friday will be dry as well, aside from a couple of spot showers in the southwest and northwest corners of the state.
KOAT 7
Balloon Fiesta pilots to launch from New Mexico schools Friday
Almost 200 Balloon Fiesta pilots will participate in the Albuquerque Aloft. Hot-air balloons will be launched from schools in Rio Rancho and Albuquerque. The balloons will be at select schools this Friday as a preview before the 50th Balloon Fiesta. This year's fiesta will start Oct. 1 and concludes on Sunday, Oct. 9.
Scattered mountain storms, dry across rest of state
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – High pressure continues to nudge west into New Mexico today, bringing drier air, warmer temperatures, and quieter conditions across the south and east. Temperatures across the northeast may even be 5-7 degrees above normal for this time of year. Plenty of sunshine is expected to the south and east. The plume of […]
lamarledger.com
Locals call it “Sawdust Mountain.” Colorado says it’s a fire hazard. Now there’s a lawsuit over a woodpile larger than a city block.
Outside Dolores, in southwest Colorado, sits a giant woodpile that locals refer to as Sawdust Mountain or Fire Mountain or other choice words that might offend sensitive ears. The pile of logs, wood chips and sawdust — known as a slash pile — left behind by a shuttered mill is larger than an average Denver city block, and neighbors say it’s a danger and an eyesore.
Officials destroy massive aspen grove in Colorado – for good reason
"You have to crack a few eggs to make an omelet," says Colorado Parks and Wildlife of their recent destruction of an aspen grove that contained trees ranging from 80 to 100 years of age. According to their report on the effort, the move was key to habitat restoration taking place at Dome Rock State Wildlife Area.
Animal welfare groups join to host adoption special
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Northern New Mexico Adoption Extravaganza is taking place Saturday, October 1 at the Santa Fe Place mall. The adoption event will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and features a $25 adoption fee for all pets. Santa Fe Animal Shelter and Felines & Friends are teaming up to put on […]
Hunter activates SOS call after cutting himself while skinning a bear in Colorado
Crews from Grand County Search and Rescue (GCSAR) were paged to a wilderness area near Lake Granby on September 18 after receiving an SOS signal from a hunter. The hunter had reportedly cut his thigh while he was skinning a bear. "His hunting partner had bandaged the wound and stopped...
18-plus inches of snow forecast to hit Colorado peak this weekend
More snow is on the way to Colorado and days after a Tuesday round of wintery weather on the state's highest peaks, a bigger storm is expected to hit. According to forecasts from Mountain-Forecast.com, some peaks around the state will get a couple inches of snow on Tuesday night, including Pikes Peak. A little bit of precipitation is also expected on Wednesday night in the San Juans, like to appear as snow at high points of elevation.
Report reveals income needed to afford one-bedroom rental in Colorado
A recent United Way report takes a look at how much residents of each state need to make in order to afford a local one-bedroom rental. According to the report, the annual household income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental in Colorado is $46,148. This compares to a median household income for renters in Colorado of $49,179.
Washington Examiner
New Mexico stimulus update: Deadline to claim direct economic relief payments worth at least $400 just eight days away
Low-income New Mexico residents have eight days to claim direct relief payments worth at least $400 as part of the state’s economic relief plan. This new payment follows three others that were sent out to eligible recipients in the state over the summer in the form of tax rebates or economic relief payments. The application opened on Monday on the state's YES New Mexico website and will be available until Oct. 7 at 5 p.m.
AZFamily
Man dies in Colorado River boating accident near Arizona/California border
PARKER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Southern California man is dead after an apparent boating accident near the Arizona/California border. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a boat crash along the Parker Strip near Big Bend RV Resort around 7 a.m. on Monday. When they arrived, investigators learned that 48-year-old David Stuart Clark Jr. of Bonsall, California, had not returned from the water the night before. Clark’s family had tried to find him but were unsuccessful.
Mountain Lion Caught Having A Ball On Tree Swing In Colorado
When you think of mountain lions, you think of a lot of different things but playful isn't necessarily one of them, until now. A mountain lion came across a tree swing in the woods and thought it was the greatest thing ever and decided that it was play time. Mountain...
Texas Bucket List Made A Stop At Favorite BBQ Spot In El Paso
We've talked about The Texas Bucket List before on the website; we've mentioned whenever they come to a new place in El Paso & we've mentioned what their top 10 popular places on their YouTube page. Currently The Texas Bucket List is on their 17th season & they stopped at...
