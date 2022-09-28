Slide 1 of 12: A new survey reveals the airports in North America with the highest customer satisfaction in 2022. JD Power asked more than 26,000 travelers to evaluate recent airport experiences amid a surge in travel chaos. Three airports in Florida make the list. Check out the other airports that handled recent chaos best, according to the survey. A recent survey of satisfaction at airports found that customers are most satisfied with airports in Florida. Overall, though, satisfaction levels with air travel have plummeted since 2021. In its 2022 North American Airport Satisfaction Survey, JD Power found that travel customers are significantly more bothered by crowds, food prices, and airport parking than last year. "The combination of pent-up demand for air travel, the nationwide labor shortage and steadily rising prices on everything from jet fuel to a bottle of water have created a scenario in which airports are extremely crowded and passengers are increasingly frustrated—and it is likely to continue through 2023," said Michael Taylor, JD Power's travel intelligence lead. Recent air travel chaos has been well documented, with labor shortages and logistical issues causing flight delays, cancelations, and lost baggage. However, not all passengers reported negative experiences at airports this year: JD Power surveyed more than 26,000 travelers between August 2021 through July 2022 to find the airports with which they were most satisfied. The survey measured factors like terminal facilities, airport arrival/departure, baggage claim, food, beverage, and retail. While Florida airports were the winners, with three highly ranked airports, there were also two airports in California with which many customers were satisfied. No Canadian airports took top spots this year. The overall satisfaction ratings are on a 1,000-point scale and are broken up into three groups: mega airports, large airports, and medium airports. See the rankings below. Read the original article on Business Insider.

