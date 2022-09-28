Read full article on original website
Product Support Engines 2022
An overall score improvement from 8.5 (out of 10) last year to 8.7 was enough to push GE Aviation to the top of this year’s AIN Engine Product Support Survey. The scores of all other OEMs fell from last year, largely a factor of covid-related supply chain and personnel problems. Honeywell appeared to take the biggest hit in this regard, with its overall score dropping from 8.2 last year to 7.6 in 2022, making it the only OEM to finish with an overall score of less than 8.0. Honeywell executives told AIN that the company is acutely aware of these issues and has embedded its personnel with key suppliers in an effort to unsnarl the bottlenecks and address related issues, including AOG times.
GlobeAir Joins Growing List of Lilium Customers
Lilium Jet continues to build on its business aviation customer base in Europe with an agreement for charter operator GlobeAir to purchase a dozen of its six-passenger eVTOLs. GlobeAir plans to operate the Lilium Jets for customers in the French Riviera and Italy. The aircraft will provide “first and last mile,” along with point-to-point service in the region.
Both Pilots fell 'ASLEEP' during the flight at FL-7,000 feet
An airline's pilots fell asleep during the flight and overshot the runway. According to the Aviation Herald, The Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737-800 was en route from Khartoum to Addis Ababa when the pilots fell asleep, and the aircraft continued past the top of the descent.
Broker Paramount Business Jets Enhances Card Program
Charter broker Paramount Business Jets has introduced an enhanced jet card program with expanded budgeting options and more travel flexibility. Available in three tiers—emerald, gold, and platinum—the jet card provides access to more than 4,000 private aircraft with a minimum of four hours notice. Other features include low...
Tanker Avoiding Sanctions Hits Maersk-Operated Boxship off Malaysia
A containership and an Aframax tanker collided during the early morning hours of September 28 in the busy Malacca Strait between Malaysia and Indonesia. While the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) is reporting no injuries to the 45 crew on both vessels or oil leaks, questions are emerging about the identity of the tanker and its current operations.
