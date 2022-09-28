Fire guts two vacant homes in East Pittsburgh 00:34

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two vacant homes in East Pittsburgh were heavily damaged by fire on Tuesday.

The fire broke out along Main Street near the intersection of Center Street.

The fire started in one home and quickly spread to a neighboring house.

No one lived in either building and no one was injured.

Both properties were heavily damaged, but firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading even more.

The fire marshal was called to the scene and the cause of the fire is under investigation.