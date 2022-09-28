Read full article on original website
247Sports
ESPN FPI predicts final eight games of USC’s season
USC had its toughest test of the young season on Saturday against Oregon State. The Trojans trailed for the first time all year, had just three points at the end of three quarters and left control of the game with their defense, which had been a question mark entering the season.
iecn.com
USC football ready to fight on
The past few years for the University of Southern California football program have been disappointing to say the least. Multiple coaching changes, a lack of identity, and failing to meet any sort of positiveexpectation. Yet, things look to be turning around. The program has started this season 4-0 and now has an established coach in Lincoln Riley as well as the many transfers that came with him from Oklahoma. Now the Trojans have one goal in mind: a trip to the college football playoff and a national title. Let’s take a look at their road to a possible championship, and what it’ll take from the team on the field to reach the mountain top.
UCLA offering discounted tickets for Friday night's game vs No. 15 Washington
In an effort to draw more fans to UCLA football's big showdown Friday night at the Rose Bowl, the school has marked down the price of admission. The Bruins (4-0) are undefeated to begin the season and will face their first true test against No. 15 Washington (4-0) Friday in a game that kicks off at 7:30 p.m.The biggest question going into the Pac-12 showdown: how many fans will show up to The Rose Bowl?UCLA is hoping that the answer will be more than have showed up so far. The Bruins are averaging an attendance of 30,072 through three home games this...
247Sports
USC's Lincoln Riley puts Saturday's offensive struggles on coaching staff
USC gave Trojan fans quite the thrill with its 17-14 victory over Oregon State last Saturday night. Among the big picture highlights was the best defensive performance of the season from the Trojans. USC’s defense now ranks an above average 57th in points allowed per drive which is a step in the right direction. However, there was no shortage of warts on the other side of the ball and head coach Lincoln Riley spent most of his Tuesday post-practice scrum laying accountability at the feet of himself and his staff.
247Sports
LOOK: USC takes Crystal Ball lead for former Notre Dame, 4-star OT Elijah Paige
New Crystal Ball projections point to the Trojans adding to their 2023 offensive class in four-star Pinnacle (Ariz.) offensive tackle Elijah Paige. The consensus four-star prospect backed off his Notre Dame commitment last week. Once Paige officially decommitted from the Fighting Irish, the Trojans picked up six Crystal Ball projections...
Joel Klatt Has Harsh Reality For USC Football Fans
USC is much improved under Lincoln Riley, but FOX's Joel Klatt wants to keep it all in perspective. Speaking on his new platform, "The Joel Klatt Show," the former Colorado QB tried to explain the difference between schools like USC and Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State. If you actually go...
247Sports
WATCH: Isolation highlights of 2024 four-star ATH USC commit Aaron Butler from Calabasas (Calif.)
Aaron Butler only saw the field for the second half of Calabasas (Calif.)'s game against Crescenta Valley (Calif.) on Sept. 22nd. That was still more than enough time for Butler to showcase his talent and help Calabasas pull away for a 57-20 win. On the first play from scrimmage in...
USC football schedule, scores for 2022 season
How do things look for USC in the Pac-12 and College Football Playoff race this year? Let's take a look at the full USC football schedule for the Trojans in the 2022 season. 2022 USC Trojans Football ScheduleRelated: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Joel Klatt compares talent gap between Alabama and USC to difference between Trojans and FAU
Alabama and USC were among the teams that garnered the most hype ahead of the season with lots of reason for optimism on both sides of the ball. But not everyone sees the level of talent between the two programs as particularly close. Joel Klatt of FOX Sports is one of those.
What time, what channel is the Washington-UCLA game on?
The Washington football team (4-0 overall, 1-0 Pac-12), after four straight home games to open the season, finally hits the road to face fellow unbeaten UCLA (4-0, 1-0) in a Friday night game at the Rose Bowl. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. PT and the game will air on ESPN. Washington, the nation’s leader in passing offense, is off to a solid start under new head coach Kalen DeBoer, and has moved up to No. 15 in the latest AP Top 25 and No. 18 in the coaches’ poll.
uscannenbergmedia.com
USC updates Greek life info after cutting ties with fraternity houses
Disaffiliated fraternities are now considered regular, private student housing; therefore, the university can no longer oversee or regulate its activities and rush process, according to an update from USC Student Affairs. In a new FAQ page, the university explained that, following the disaffiliation of several fraternities, it no longer has...
uscannenbergmedia.com
USC’s Majorette Team appears on ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ amidst backlash
The Cardinal Divas are making waves nationally, appearing on the Jennifer Hudson show on September 27 for an interview and performance in the show’s audience seats. The Cardinal Divas, USC’s first majorette team, made their debut at the September 17 Fresno State game in the stands of the Coliseum. A video of them went viral on social media, attracting attention beyond the buzz of South L.A. Just five days after their first performance, they were invited to perform on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”
theregistrysocal.com
UCLA Buys Former Marymount California University Campus in Southern California for $80MM
Ocean view campus will help university educate more constituents in the state of California. RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. – September 27, 2022 – Cushman & Wakefield, a leading global real estate services firm, announced that the firm is representing the University of California Los Angeles (“UCLA”) under the advisory of the University of California Board of Regents in acquiring the former Marymount California University (“MCU”) campus in Southern California. Overlooking the Pacific Ocean and Catalina Island, the coastal property comprises ±24.57 acres of developed campus and vacant land in Rancho Palos Verdes plus a neighboring vacant 86-unit student apartment complex situated on ±11.06 acres in San Pedro.
UCLA buys new campus to address crowding, increase enrollment
The University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) has purchased two new sites in Rancho Palos Verdes and San Pedro in an effort to address increasing student demand. The two sites belonged to Marymount California University (MCU), a private Catholic college that shuttered in Aug. 2022. MCU cited declining enrollment and rising costs as the reasons […]
ocsportszone.com
OC high school football schedule for week six (Thursday through Saturday)
All games 7 p.m. unless noted. Los Amigos vs. Rancho Alamitos at Bolsa Grande, 6:30 p.m. La Quinta vs. Loara at Glover Stadium, 6:30 p.m. Corona del Mar vs. Fountain Valley at Huntington Beach. Tustin vs. Cypress at Western. FRIDAY, SEPT. 30. Alta Loma at Aliso Niguel. Valencia vs. Pacifica...
foxla.com
UCLA acquires two properties as part of expansion
LOS ANGELES - UCLA announced Tuesday it is acquiring two additional properties as it expands its campuses to Rancho Palos Verdes and San Pedro to accommodate teaching, learning, and housing plans. The two sites owned by Marymount California University are located about 30 miles south of Westwood. UCLA Chancellor Gene...
Caught on video: Coach body-slams man at high school football game in Anaheim
Video shows a man being body-slammed by a coach at a high school football game in Orange County.
This Is California's Top-Rated Private High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
This local college’s marching band is invited to the Rose Parade
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno State Bulldog Marching Band has been invited to the 134th Rose Parade that will take place on Jan. 2, 2023, in Pasadena. This event is well known as a New Year’s Day tradition for millions of people around the world. And it counts with 935 volunteer members, 80,000 hours […]
Damien coach placed on leave after allegedly assaulting player
Damien High School football coach Matt Bechtel has been placed on leave after a Bishop Amat High player filed a report with the La Verne Police Department alleging two men, including a Damien coach, battered him during a postgame fracas, according to a report published Monday. Jesse Ramos, the father...
