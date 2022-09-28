Marinscope The war on gas-powered leaf blowers advanced to Marin County’s southern flank as a new law will take effect in Sausalito on Thursday (Sept. 29) prohibiting the tool. Gasoline-powered leaf blowers are either banned, or about to be banned, throughout the county on grounds they are noisy and contribute to climate change. The ban in Sausalito was unanimously approved by the City Council on Aug. 30 and is going into effect at the conclusion of a 30-day waiting period. Also under the new ordinance, gas-powered lawn mowers, hedge trimmers, weed trimmers, and weed whackers will be banned as of Jan. 31, 2023. A ban on gas-powered chainsaws and pole-mounted trimmers will go into effect on Dec. 31, 2023. The move was made to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the community on the recommendation of the City’s Sustainability Commission. Gas-powered leaf blowers have also been a common source of noise complaints by residents. Limited exceptions to the ban include the use of gas-powered landscape equipment for disaster response, vegetation management by emergency services personnel, and maintenance of turf areas greater than 2,000 square feet. If you believe someone is illegally operating gas-powered landscape equipment within city limits, please submit a Code Enforcement Complaint Form to ceofficer@sausalito.gov. The contact information of complainants will remain confidential. However, in the event a court action is filed concerning the complaint, all information, including the complainant, may become part of the public record.

