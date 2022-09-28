ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

sonomacountygazette.com

Meet your five heroes of Sonoma County

About Larkin: Larkin believes in the importance of inclusion for all people and is on a mission to change the narrative. Her tagline is, “you don’t know what you don’t know, until you know. Larkin and her husband Peter are Sonoma County natives, and have both been teachers in the Rincon Valley Union School District since 2004. Larkin has taught various grades from preschool to middle school. She’s currently serving as the Vice Chair for the Sonoma CAC, and the President and Social Media Director of Common Ground Society.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Sonoma, Marin counties forge partnership to improve farming, reduce carbon emissions

Sonoma and Marin counties will soon launch a partnership program that supports farmers initiating climate-friendly practices designed to create an exchange of climate-smart agricultural products between the two counties. Announced earlier this month, the counties are set to receive up to $10 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Partnerships...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
worldatlas.com

7 Most Charming River Towns in California

River-set towns are automatically-scenic, especially in Cali's lovely weather to enjoy the water-bound activities and relaxation along the banks. These most charming towns in the state with river breathing waves of tranquility into their small hearts comprise a purely-magical visit. Guerneville. Charming Guerneville is set mid-way between Santa Rosa/Hwy 101...
GUERNEVILLE, CA
vallejosun.com

Caltrans begins sweeps of Vallejo homeless encampments

VALLEJO – The California Department of Transportation has begun evicting people experiencing homelessness who are living on the agency’s property in six areas of Vallejo, which is expected to continue throughout the week. In its announcement of the sweeps last week, Caltrans said that people living in the...
VALLEJO, CA
marinlocalnews.com

Leaf-blower war advances on Marin's southern flank

Marinscope The war on gas-powered leaf blowers advanced to Marin County’s southern flank as a new law will take effect in Sausalito on Thursday (Sept. 29) prohibiting the tool. Gasoline-powered leaf blowers are either banned, or about to be banned, throughout the county on grounds they are noisy and contribute to climate change. The ban in Sausalito was unanimously approved by the City Council on Aug. 30 and is going into effect at the conclusion of a 30-day waiting period. Also under the new ordinance, gas-powered lawn mowers, hedge trimmers, weed trimmers, and weed whackers will be banned as of Jan. 31, 2023. A ban on gas-powered chainsaws and pole-mounted trimmers will go into effect on Dec. 31, 2023. The move was made to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the community on the recommendation of the City’s Sustainability Commission. Gas-powered leaf blowers have also been a common source of noise complaints by residents. Limited exceptions to the ban include the use of gas-powered landscape equipment for disaster response, vegetation management by emergency services personnel, and maintenance of turf areas greater than 2,000 square feet. If you believe someone is illegally operating gas-powered landscape equipment within city limits, please submit a Code Enforcement Complaint Form to ceofficer@sausalito.gov. The contact information of complainants will remain confidential. However, in the event a court action is filed concerning the complaint, all information, including the complainant, may become part of the public record.
sonomastatestar.com

Clown seen prowling on ring cams in M-section of Rohnert Park

Halloween has come early to Rohnert Park and this year, it's in the form of a clown. Monday, Sept. 19, an unknown person wearing a white, full-face mask went door to door in M-section of Rohnert Park and spied on homes. Reports of this clown initially came from residents who...
ROHNERT PARK, CA
mendofever.com

Investigators Determine the Cause of Ukiah House Fire: Arson

Investigators have determined that the Ukiah house fire that ignited around 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 25, 2022, was the result of arson. Ukiah Valley Fire Authority Battalion Chief Justin Buckingham, who also is one of Mendocino County’s premier arson investigators, told us an analysis of the scene determined the fire was deliberately set by an unknown offender or offenders.
UKIAH, CA
sonomastatestar.com

SSU students worry about 'going out' after drugging experiences

The names of all the victims in this story will remain anonymous to protect their safety and privacy. All of these occurrences have been verified and occurred on different nights within the past few months. One victim was going to some bars in Cotati with friends. First, they went to...
COTATI, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: Northbound Highway 101 in Windsor reopens after major injury collision

SONOMA COUNTY -- A serious injury accident on U.S. Highway 101 in Windsor late Wednesday morning shut down the freeway in both directions for a time, according to authorities.The 511.org Twitter account first posted about the incident at around 11:45 a.m., noting that the collision north of Windsor River Road had completely shut down Highway 101 in both northbound and southbound directions.CHP responded to the scene of the accident and issued a severe traffic alert. As of around 12:20 p.m., all southbound lanes had reopened, but northbound 101 north of Windsor River Road at the Arata overcrossing remained blocked. The Sonoma County Fire District also tweeted about the incident, noting that surface streets in North Windsor were being impacted by increased traffic. Vehicles were backed up on Los Amigos and Old Redwood Highway, fire officials said.  CHP has not released any details regarding the collision. Shortly after 1 p.m., authorities said the second lane from the left had reopened but the far left lane was still blocked. CHP said the northbound lanes were reopened at around 1:45 p.m., about two hours after the collision happened.
WINDSOR, CA
Food & Wine

Sonoma's Best Chef Is Hosting the Wine Country Trip of a Lifetime

Every meal tells a story. But for every experience a diner has at a restaurant or bar, there's so much context they will never see. That's what drove Kyle and Katina Connaughton of SingleThread, their triple-Michelin-starred restaurant in Healdsburg, California, to co-create the Paragon series of trips, which showcase once-in-a-lifetime food experiences.
HEALDSBURG, CA
crimevoice.com

Petaluma Police Make Arrest in Organized Retail Theft Investigation; Two Suspects Still at Large

Sonoma County authorities have announced an arrest amid a multi-jurisdictional investigation into recent organized retail theft. Police began investigating after responding to a report of grand theft at the Ulta Beauty Store at Coddingtown Mall on the afternoon of Sunday, September 11. Three men had allegedly entered the store, stole a large amount of fragrance products, and fled in a cream-colored sedan, police said.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
