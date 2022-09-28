ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariners snap out of funk long enough to beat Rangers, lower magic number to 3

Maybe it was the “show-and-go” philosophy of their Little League days that helped them remember that baseball is supposed to be fun. Maybe it was the calming presence of 1,089 dogs in attendance for the last “bark in the park” night of the season. The Mariners by in large are dog folks and those hounds provided some emotional support with their random barks and yelps heard in the crowd of 21,803 humans.
Former Gonzaga standout Rui Hachimura returns to Japan for Wizards' preseason games vs. Golden State

Sep. 29—Former Gonzaga standout Rui Hachimura is opening the NBA preseason with a couple of home games. The fourth-year Washington forward will be a busy man on and off the court as the Wizards face defending champion Golden State on Friday and Sunday in Hachimura's native country as part of the 2022 NBA Japan Games. The games are sold out at Saitama Super Arena near Tokyo and will be the NBA's 15th and 16th preseason games staged in Japan since 1990.
Mariners’ malaise taking the fun out of long-awaited postseason pursuit

It wasn’t supposed to happen this way. When people envisioned the long-awaited end of the Mariners’ interminable playoff drought, I suspect they foresaw them strutting in with a blaze of glory. It was going to be a smooth ride to the finish, capped by the wild clubhouse celebration that everyone has been dreaming about for, oh, two decades. No stress, no mess, except maybe a messy locker room, what with all that Champagne.
