Sacramento County, CA

KRON4 News

1 dead, 1 injured in Hwy 4 crash in Contra Costa Co.

CONTRA COSTA CO., Calif. (BCN) — One person died and another suffered major injuries in a crash involving a tractor-trailer and two other vehicles on state Highway 4 in eastern Contra Costa County near Brentwood early Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported shortly before 5:20 a.m. on a rural […]
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Woodland Two-Vehicle Collision Causes Minor Injuries

Minor Injuries Suffered in County Road 17 Intersection Collision. At least one person suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle collision in Woodland on September 26. The crash occurred at the intersection of County Road 17 and C.R. 102 north of Woodland at around 7:28 in the morning. One of the vehicles was left blocking the roadway by the crash, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) accident report.
WOODLAND, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 hurt in shooting at Rancho Cordova apartment; suspect in custody

RANCHO CORDOVA – A suspect is in custody after a shooting at an apartment complex in Rancho Cordova late Thursday morning. The scene is along the 2800 block of La Loma Drive. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, at least one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Deputies have a suspect in custody, the sheriff's office says. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear. 
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
KRON4 News

Motorcyclist dies in crash on Hwy 242

CONCORD, Calif. (BCN) — A motorcyclist died after being struck from behind by a vehicle on state Highway 242 in Concord on Tuesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported shortly before 11:15 p.m. on southbound Highway 242 south of Willow Pass Road. A rider on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle was hit […]
CONCORD, CA
#Alcohol#Traffic Accident#Foothill Farms A
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Yuba County Head-On Crash Kills El Dorado Hills Woman

Head-On Crash on New York Flat Road Kills Woman in Pickup. A fatal head-on crash in Yuba County involving two pickups occurred on September 23 that took the life of an El Dorado Hills woman. The accident happened near Forbestown along New York Flat Road around 6:45 p.m. In the incident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the woman was driving a Ford F-250 along the road when it collided with a Ford F-150, driven by a man, age 44. The woman driver was ejected from her pickup when it rolled over in the accident.
YUBA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Sacramento teens arrested after a pursuit in a stolen car

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Two teenagers were arrested on Tuesday after leading law enforcement agencies on a chase in a stolen vehicle, according to the Roseville Police Department. At 1 p.m., the Roseville Police’s automated license plate reader system noticed a stolen vehicle driving near Riverside Avenue and Cirby Way. The stolen Hyundai Elantra was […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Sheriff's Office deputy shoots, kills machete-wielding man

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office has opened an investigation after a deputy shot and killed a machete-wielding man this morning near the Fruitridge Park neighborhood.The Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a call from someone who said their family member was suicidal and had a machete. Lt. Rod Grassmann says deputies arrived around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning when they saw the 55-year-old suspect in the front of the home holding the machete. They say the deputy told the man to drop the weapon, but he did not comply. That's when deputies say he advanced on the deputy before...
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Two-Vehicle Crash Near Yuba City Causes Multiple Injuries

A two-vehicle crash occurred in Sutter County near Yuba City on September 21 in an accident involving multiple injuries. The accident happened at the intersection of Highway 20 and Humphrey Road during the evening hours. At least nine people suffered injuries in the collision. No Life-Threatening Injuries Reported in Major...
YUBA CITY, CA
CBS News

1 dead, juvenile hurt after train hits vehicle in Lincoln

LINCOLN - Police say one person has died after a crash involving a train and a vehicle in Lincoln late Monday afternoon. Lincoln police say that just before 5:30 p.m. Monday, police and fire departments were notified of a crash involving a train and a vehicle in the area of Lincoln Blvd. and Ferrari Ranch Rd.
eastcountytoday.net

Updated: Lanes Blocked on Marsh Creek Road After Fatal Vehicle Crash

At 5:22 am Wednesday, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded to a report of a vehicle versus semi-truck in the 24000 block of Marsh Creek Road east of Hoffman Lane in the Town of Byron. Upon arrival, firefighters reported two vehicles had hit a semi-truck with one vehicle...
BYRON, CA
KCRA.com

Firefighters battled Sacramento apartment fire, 6 displaced

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A fire has burned through the roof of an apartment complex in the Arden-Arcade area of Sacramento on Wednesday, displacing six people, authorities said. The fire started in the area of Edison and Fulton avenues. Two apartment units were on fire that went through the...
SACRAMENTO, CA

