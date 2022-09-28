Read full article on original website
CBS News
Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle in Foothill Farms
According to the CHP, the incident happened Tuesday night just before 8:30 p.m. in the area of Auburn Blvd. and Garfield Ave. The pedestrian is a Carmichael man in his 40s. His identity has not been released.
1 dead, 1 injured in Hwy 4 crash in Contra Costa Co.
CONTRA COSTA CO., Calif. (BCN) — One person died and another suffered major injuries in a crash involving a tractor-trailer and two other vehicles on state Highway 4 in eastern Contra Costa County near Brentwood early Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported shortly before 5:20 a.m. on a rural […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Woodland Two-Vehicle Collision Causes Minor Injuries
Minor Injuries Suffered in County Road 17 Intersection Collision. At least one person suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle collision in Woodland on September 26. The crash occurred at the intersection of County Road 17 and C.R. 102 north of Woodland at around 7:28 in the morning. One of the vehicles was left blocking the roadway by the crash, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) accident report.
actionnewsnow.com
Four people shot and killed in Sacramento in 12-hour period. How the city's police chief is reacting
SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) -- Police say five people have been shot and killed in Sacramento at four different locations since Sunday morning, one of the victims a teenager. Four of the victims were killed between late Monday night and Tuesday morning within the span of 12 hours. As of Tuesday...
1 hurt in shooting at Rancho Cordova apartment; suspect in custody
RANCHO CORDOVA – A suspect is in custody after a shooting at an apartment complex in Rancho Cordova late Thursday morning. The scene is along the 2800 block of La Loma Drive. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, at least one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Deputies have a suspect in custody, the sheriff's office says. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear.
3 People Killed 2 Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Davis (Davis, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Davis on Sunday. The crash happened at Interstate 80 in Solano County at [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
Motorcyclist dies in crash on Hwy 242
CONCORD, Calif. (BCN) — A motorcyclist died after being struck from behind by a vehicle on state Highway 242 in Concord on Tuesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported shortly before 11:15 p.m. on southbound Highway 242 south of Willow Pass Road. A rider on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle was hit […]
abc10.com
Sacramento Shootings: What is being done after deadly 24 hours in Sacramento County
Sacramento police are investigating four homicides that happened in less than 24 hours. The three incidents happened in south Natomas and North Sacramento.
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Pittsburg (Pittsburg, CA)
According to the Pittsburg Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Pittsburg on Tuesday. The crash happened on Pittsburg-Antioch Highway [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Yuba County Head-On Crash Kills El Dorado Hills Woman
Head-On Crash on New York Flat Road Kills Woman in Pickup. A fatal head-on crash in Yuba County involving two pickups occurred on September 23 that took the life of an El Dorado Hills woman. The accident happened near Forbestown along New York Flat Road around 6:45 p.m. In the incident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the woman was driving a Ford F-250 along the road when it collided with a Ford F-150, driven by a man, age 44. The woman driver was ejected from her pickup when it rolled over in the accident.
Lanes closed in both directions of Highway 4 in Brentwood following deadly crash
All lanes of Highway 4 in Brentwood are closed in both directions on Wednesday following a fatal crash, the California Highway Patrol said.
Sacramento teens arrested after a pursuit in a stolen car
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Two teenagers were arrested on Tuesday after leading law enforcement agencies on a chase in a stolen vehicle, according to the Roseville Police Department. At 1 p.m., the Roseville Police’s automated license plate reader system noticed a stolen vehicle driving near Riverside Avenue and Cirby Way. The stolen Hyundai Elantra was […]
Sacramento Sheriff's Office deputy shoots, kills machete-wielding man
SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office has opened an investigation after a deputy shot and killed a machete-wielding man this morning near the Fruitridge Park neighborhood.The Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a call from someone who said their family member was suicidal and had a machete. Lt. Rod Grassmann says deputies arrived around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning when they saw the 55-year-old suspect in the front of the home holding the machete. They say the deputy told the man to drop the weapon, but he did not comply. That's when deputies say he advanced on the deputy before...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Two-Vehicle Crash Near Yuba City Causes Multiple Injuries
A two-vehicle crash occurred in Sutter County near Yuba City on September 21 in an accident involving multiple injuries. The accident happened at the intersection of Highway 20 and Humphrey Road during the evening hours. At least nine people suffered injuries in the collision. No Life-Threatening Injuries Reported in Major...
CBS News
1 dead, juvenile hurt after train hits vehicle in Lincoln
LINCOLN - Police say one person has died after a crash involving a train and a vehicle in Lincoln late Monday afternoon. Lincoln police say that just before 5:30 p.m. Monday, police and fire departments were notified of a crash involving a train and a vehicle in the area of Lincoln Blvd. and Ferrari Ranch Rd.
eastcountytoday.net
Updated: Lanes Blocked on Marsh Creek Road After Fatal Vehicle Crash
At 5:22 am Wednesday, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded to a report of a vehicle versus semi-truck in the 24000 block of Marsh Creek Road east of Hoffman Lane in the Town of Byron. Upon arrival, firefighters reported two vehicles had hit a semi-truck with one vehicle...
3 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Sacramento (Sacramento, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Sacramento on Sunday. The crash happened on Interstate 80 in Davis at around 3:10 a.m involving an [..]
911 dispatchers in short supply in the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is down the number of dispatchers it needs in order to be fully staffed, and it says it needs help from the public. The sheriff’s office is down more than 10 dispatching positions, and it needs to fill them right away. According to the sheriff’s […]
What's being done to lessen traffic on I-80 between Sacramento and Dixon?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you've ever driven between Sacramento and Dixon on I-80, you've most likely seen slowdowns during commuting times and on weekends. The project spans nearly 35 miles. It goes from Dixon into Sacramento, splits towards Natomas, and then all the way to Highway 50. Dennis Keaton...
KCRA.com
Firefighters battled Sacramento apartment fire, 6 displaced
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A fire has burned through the roof of an apartment complex in the Arden-Arcade area of Sacramento on Wednesday, displacing six people, authorities said. The fire started in the area of Edison and Fulton avenues. Two apartment units were on fire that went through the...
