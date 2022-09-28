One dead, one wounded following shooting near Skid Row

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Sept. 27 PM Edition) 02:34

Authorities are investigating a shooting in the Skid Row area of Downtown Los Angeles.

The shooting reportedly occurred at around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening near 9th Street and San Julian Street.

Responding Los Angeles Police Department officers found one person, a man in his 20s, dead at the scene. They couldn't locate the second victim, who appears to have left the area following the shooting.

They are searching for a suspect, a man in his 30s, who fled the scene.

Officers were investigating whether the incident was gang-related.