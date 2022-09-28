ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Innocence Project New Orleans makes an impact on criminal justice reform

 4 days ago
Criminal Justice Reform was the topic front and center downtown Lafayette at an event hosted by the Innocence Project New Orleans.

The Innocence Project New Orleans works to prevent wrongful convictions, and create a more fair, compassionate and equitable justice system.

The event was held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Downtown Convention Center located at 124 S. Buchanan Street as the group shared their success stories from around the state of Louisiana.

