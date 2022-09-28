Read full article on original website
citrus farmer
1d ago
Wow!! Farmers at the end of there rope right now !! Govt priority is equity with in farming industry?? What’s next take all the farms away from the racist farmers ? Unbelievable bad message to send ! I guess the plan is to end farming in USA , import all food for America !! That’s the green new deal !!!😩
Biden's strategy to end hunger in US includes more benefits
The Biden administration is laying out its plan to meet an ambitious goal of ending hunger in the U.S. by 2030, including expanding monthly benefits that help low-income Americans buy food. The administration, in a plan released Tuesday, is also seeking to increase healthy eating and physical activity so that fewer people are afflicted with diabetes, obesity, hypertension and other diet-related diseases. It said it would work to expand Medicaid and Medicare access to obesity counseling and nutrition. “The consequences of food insecurity and diet-related diseases are significant, far reaching, and disproportionately impact historically underserved communities,” Biden wrote in...
Biden's plan to end U.S. HUNGER by 2030 - and tackle obesity: Monthly benefits for Americans to buy food and promoting exercise and healthy eating included in ambitious White House project to requires MORE money from Congress
The Biden administration is laying out its plan to meet an ambitious goal of ending hunger in the U.S. by 2030, including expanding monthly benefits that help low-income Americans buy food. The administration, in a plan released Tuesday, is also seeking to increase healthy eating and physical activity so that...
seafoodsource.com
Experts discuss the best ways to boost US seafood consumption
U.S. government experts and seafood industry insiders discussed the best ways to boost U.S. seafood consumption at the Seafood Nutrition Partnership’s State of the Science Symposium in Washington, D.C. on 22 September. Between 2012 and 2020, U.S. per-capita seafood consumption rose from 16.8 pounds 19 pounds – and with...
beefmagazine.com
White House actions target livestock concentration
During a White House Competition Council meeting on Sept. 26, Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack announced USDA is publishing a proposed rule updating the Packers and Stockyards Act including changes to contract formation in the livestock sector. USDA also announced $15 million to partner with state attorneys general on the enforcement of competition laws, such as the laws against price-fixing.
Agriculture Online
USDA issues rule against unfair practices in livestock marketing
At a meeting of his competition council, President Biden announced on Monday a proposed USDA rule to prevent unfair and deceptive practices in livestock marketing. It was the second of three rules planned by the USDA to give poultry, hog and cattle producers more leverage in dealing with meat processors.
Social security increase: House bill would change COLA, potentially giving seniors more money
A bill recently introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives would change the way Social Security benefits are calculated and potentially give seniors a Social Security benefits increase. Here’s what you need to know. U.S. Rep. John Larson, D-Conn., recently introduced the bill “Social Security 2100: A Sacred Trust.”...
Why the White House wants to put nutrition labels on the front of food packages
The Biden administration unveiled its plan to end hunger and diet-related diseases in eight years — 40 pages of ideas to make nutritious food easier to get in America.
Lanternflies from China causing millions of dollars in damage to US agriculture: expert
The invasive spotted lanternfly that has been popping up across the United States has been killing grapevines and destroying other crops, causing millions of dollars in damage to the U.S. agriculture industry, an expert told Fox News on Tuesday. Forrest Galante, outdoor adventurer and expert on the inch-long, polka-dotted insect...
US News and World Report
U.S. Plans Rule to Protect Livestock Farmers From Company Retaliation
CHICAGO (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is proposing regulations to prevent meat companies from retaliating against livestock and poultry farmers who speak out on practices such as price-fixing, the agency said on Monday. The USDA also said it would work with state attorneys general to investigate anticompetitive practices...
Scaling Up: The weighty impact of hog farming’s evolution?
This is the first in a five-part series titled “Scaling Up.” Each week, we’ll release a new graphic explaining one way the pork industry has changed in recent decades. This week, we’re focusing on changing farm sizes. Since the 1990s, hog farms have gotten bigger, more...
Oil industry: 'No logic' to Tlaib's demands that banks fund no new fossil fuel production
(The Center Square) – U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib is demanding that leaders of the seven largest banks in the U.S. agree to halt funding any new fossil fuel production. The Democrat from Michigan made the demands at a recent House Financial Services Committee hearing. “You have all committed, as...
Agriculture Online
Successful Farming covers: Mid-century harvest
While technology and techniques have certainly changed since the mid-1900s, farmers still plan and pray for a successful and safe harvest. That will never change. Today's farmers put a lot of thought into conservation, but so did many forward-thinking farmers of the past. On this cover from November 1947, farmer Albert Ebers of Nebraska says, "Conservation farming for me." That year, the average yield was 28.6 bushels per acre and the price per bushel was $2.16.
Scaling Up: Pork producers are becoming more specialized
This is the second in a five-part series titled “Scaling Up.” Each week, we’ll release a new graphic explaining one way the pork industry has changed in recent years. The days of breeding, weaning and raising hogs on the same farm for the animal’s entire lifetime are waning.
Steakholder Foods Begins Use Of Agency-Approved Animal Source For Development Activity
Steakholder Foods Ltd STKH has commenced the development of a bovine cell line in the U.S., isolating cells sourced from live cattle raised on a farm approved by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Steakholder Foods is extracting the cells from USDA-approved sources to produce edible products in a...
iheart.com
USDA working to ease fertilizer supply and price concerns
A new federal grant program announced Tuesday seeks to increase American-made fertilizer production. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the $500 million in grants, intended to spur competition in the fertilizer sector and combat price hikes on U.S. farmers. The Fertilizer Production Expansion Program is part of a government-wide effort to...
The Inflation Reduction Act Kills the Golden Goose That Could End Cancer | Opinion
By vacuuming up drug industry revenue with price controls, Democrats will drive down investment in research and development—and thereby reduce the chance we'll find a cure for cancer.
Agriculture Online
USDA to help Kentucky, Minnesota, and South Dakota farmers rebuild grain storage
Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the USDA will make available $20 million in cost-share assistance to help agricultural producers in Kentucky, Minnesota, South Dakota and surrounding areas to rebuild storage facilities damaged by devastating natural disaster events in 2021 and 2022. This assistance will help producers who were hard-hit by disasters and are currently struggling with a lack of available grain storage have the resources they need as they head into the 2022 crop harvest.
Food & Wine
USDA Approves Genetically Modified, Antioxidant-Rich Purple Tomato
Everyone always repeats that "good things come to those who wait" line, but they don't always add that sometimes the waiting can stretch on for ages. In biochemist Cathie Martin's case, it took almost 15 years for a genetically modified purple tomato to receive regulatory approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
U.S. FDA proposes new rules for packaged foods to qualify as 'healthy'
Sept 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday proposed new rules for labeling packaged foods as "healthy", as it seeks to help people make informed nutritional choices which can help lower the risk of chronic diseases.
foodsafetynews.com
FDA promises to enhance safety of imported produce with new initiative
With 32 percent of the country’s fresh vegetables and 55 percent of its fresh fruit imported from other countries, the Food and Drug Administration is launching renewed efforts to make sure that produce is safe for consumption. In a new initiative announced this week, Activities to Enhance the Safety...
