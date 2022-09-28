Read full article on original website
Related
KATU.com
Police arrest murder suspect from Friday morning Hazelwood neighborhood shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police Detectives and SERT team arrested 31-year-old Stephen Matthew Friday night in Happy Valley in connection with a shooting Friday morning. Toelle, from Portland, was taken to the Multnomah County Jail on an arrest warrant for the following charges:. Murder in the second degree. Attempted...
Police make arrests in SE 82nd attempted murder
Police agencies join together to solve an attempted murder on 82nd Avenue, just south of Powell BoulevardOn September 8th, just after 9:30 p.m., East Precinct officers responded to a shooting in the 3300 block of S.E. 82nd Avenue of Roses, a bit south of Powell Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found an adult man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital and did survive his injuries. Investigators were able to identify a juvenile, and 24 year-old Charlie Hernandez, as suspects in the attempted murder, and an arrest warrant was issued for the juvenile and Hernandez....
KATU.com
Portland Police arrest driver of stolen SUV, firearm and brass knuckles recovered
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police were sent to NW Glisan Street on Saturday on a report of people passed out in a vehicle. When police arrived, they found a Toyota RAV 4 with Washington plates parked, facing the wrong way. Police say the SUV was stolen out of Washington...
Taxi driver's shooter arrested in Mt. Scott-Arleta; out on bail
A taxi driver came under fire and was wounded; he drove himself to the hospital. His attacker was arrested, but...The story received great media attention: A taxi driver for Radio Cab was shot while driving from N.E. Glisan Street at Interstate 205 at about 9 a.m. on Thursday, September 1st — and then he drove himself to a hospital. He even had the presence of mind to get the license number of the vehicle used by the shooter. That license number made the hunt for the attacker easy for East Precinct officers, and an arrest was soon made. But what...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KATU.com
1 dead in downtown Portland stabbing, suspect identified and charged with murder
PORTLAND, Ore. — UPDATE: Portland Police have identified the suspect in Friday nights stabbing in Old Town. Police say 20-year-old Kalil C. Ford has been taken to Multnomah County Jail on charges of murder in the second degree and unlawful use of a weapon. Origin Story:. One person was...
kptv.com
1 dead in second deadly Portland stabbing Friday, suspect arrested
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – One person is dead following a stabbing death in downtown Portland. This is the second stabbing death in less than 12 hours in downtown Portland. Officers first responded around 8:30 p.m. to the crime scene at NW Couch Street and NW Broadway where the stabbing occurred. When they arrived, they found a person dead.
kptv.com
50 vehicles vandalized in NE Portland, police looking for information
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - At least 50 people found their vehicle tires punctured Saturday morning around the Roseway neighborhood in northeast Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Just before 9 a.m., police responded to an initial report of vandalism at the 2800 block of Northeast 72nd Avenue. Once there,...
KATU.com
Salem Police looking for pickup truck believed to be involved in deadly hit-and-run
SALEM, Ore. — Salem Police have identified the vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run on September 28. Police are asking the public for their help in locating the pickup truck. Police are looking for a 1998 Chevy 1500 pickup truck, extended cab, dark blue in color. Police say there...
IN THIS ARTICLE
67-year-old man identified as Fairview shooting victim
The Multnomah County Sherriff's Office on Friday released the name of the man shot to death in Fairview Tuesday night.
klcc.org
Salem and Eugene investigators seeking information on fatal hit-and-run, and theft cases
Salem police are looking for the driver in a fatal hit-and-run incident that happened Wednesday morning. 66-year-old Cynthia Lynn Perry Rizzo of Keizer was found around 5:00am, lying in the roadway of the 4000 block of Sunnyview Road Northeast. She was taken to Salem Health but died from her injuries Thursday.
Two people stabbed to death in Old Town on Friday
UPDATE: Police are also investigating a Sept. 30 shooting in Southeast Portland that left aman critically wounded.Police are investigating two fatal stabbing in Old Town in nine hours on Friday. A Friday shooting that left a man in critical condition in Southeast Portland is also under investigation. In the most recent stabbing, the Portland Police Bureau said officers responded to Northwest Broadway and Northwest Couch Street just after 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 30. There they found an injured victim who was declared dead by arriving paramedics. Police announced Saturday morning that Kalil C. Ford, 20, was arrested and charged...
KATU.com
Portland Police investigating early Saturday morning homicide in Wilkes neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police say a man was shot and killed Saturday morning in the Wilkes neighborhood. Police were called to the area of Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Northeast 162nd Avenue at just about 1:22 a.m. Officers say they located a shooting victim in the area and paramedics...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Salem Police ID victim in search for deadly hit-run driver
The victim's name in a deadly hit-and-run Wednesday has been revealed by Salem PD.
Two people in hospital after serious Vancouver car crash
Two people are in the hospital after an early morning crash in Vancouver.
Victim shows up at hospital after Hazelwood neighborhood shooting
Detectives are investigating a shooting in Hazelwood Friday morning after authorities say the victim showed up at a local hospital.
Wrong-way driver killed in crash, other driver arrested on DUII charge
One man died and another was arrested after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 5 early Friday.
VIDEO: Suspect sought after Vancouver Mall strong-armed robbery
Authorities are searching for a suspect after a strong-armed robbery on Wednesday in the Vancouver Mall parking lot.
clayconews.com
ARREST DURING INVESTGATION OF FATAL WRONG-WAY CRASH ON INTERSTATE 5 IN MARION COUNTY, OREGON
MARION COUNTY, OR (September 30, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, September 30, 2022 at approximately 12:45 AM, Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 279, south of Wilsonville. The preliminary investigation revealed a black Honda...
kptv.com
Portland man arrested, charged with selling drugs to minors near school
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 42-year-old Portland man was arrested Wednesday near a Portland high school and charged with selling drugs to minors, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Shortly after 11 a.m., police responded to the report of a missing 16-year-old student at Cleveland High School. They learned that...
Suspect on the loose after fatally striking pedestrian in NE Portland
A hit-and-run in Northeast Portland late Thursday night was deadly.
Comments / 0