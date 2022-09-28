Read full article on original website
Related
Massive data hack leaves Optus facing an 'extinction-level event' says leading tech analyst, as she blasts the telco's pathetic response to the security breach
Optus is facing an 'extinction-level event' after its massive loss of customer data to a hacker, a technology analyst says. Shara Evans, who is the CEO of leading tech research firm Market Clarity, says the telco's response has been completely inadequate and could see it face massive fines both in Australia and Europe.
Optus data breach: everything we know so far about what happened
Who is the attacker? How was the data accessed? What was taken? Digital security experts explain
‘There’s one email’: worried Optus customers outraged by lack of help since data breach
Optus customers have been left feeling vulnerable and outraged by the company’s poor communication a week after it announced a massive cyber-attack affecting millions of Australians. Karen Walker says finding clear information about what happened – and what data has been stolen – has been incredibly difficult.
What does the Optus data breach mean for you and how can you protect yourself? A step-by-step guide
Optus, Australia’s second largest telecommunications company, announced on September 22 that identifying details of up to 9.8 million customers were stolen from their customer database. The details, dating back to 2017, include names, birth dates, phone numbers, email addresses, and – for some customers – addresses and driver’s licence or passport numbers. According to the Australian law, telecommunications providers are required to hold your data while you are their customer and for an additional two years, but may keep the data for longer for their own business purposes. This means that if you are a previous customer of Optus, your data may also...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phone Arena
Cyber-attack on wireless firm exposes data belonging to 40% of this country's population
According to Reuters, the second largest wireless provider in Australia, Optus, has been contacting customers about a data breach that revealed personal information belonging to as many as 10 million customers. The size of the compromised database makes this one of the largest cybersecurity breakdowns in the country's history. At 10 million subscribers, the sheer number of Australians impacted equals about 40% of the country's population of 25.9 million people.
Warning for Samsung owners as ‘data breach’ leaks customers’ personal info online
SAMSUNG has admitted that it suffered a cyber security breach in July that compromised the data of some users in the U.S. The hack revealed customers’ names, birthdays, contact information and more, the South Korean tech titan said Friday. Samsung, one of the world's biggest smartphone manufacturers, said it...
BBC
Online scam exposed - the cars that don’t exist
Consumers buying second-hand cars online are being warned to beware of scams, after a rise in cases of fraud. It comes after a BBC investigation exposed a fake car dealership website called Auto-Promotions that defrauded victims out of thousands of pounds. There were almost 3,000 reports of online vehicle fraud...
Banks’ customers will have greater protections from APP scams under proposals
Banks and building societies will have stronger incentives to prevent scams happening in the first place, as well as having to reimburse victims who have been tricked into transferring money to a fraudster, under a regulator’s proposals.The Payment Systems Regulator (PSR) has published a consultation to usher in greater consumer protections from authorised push payment (APP) scam losses.Kate Fitzgerald, interim head of policy at the PSR, told the PA news agency that the plans would ensure a more consistent approach for customers, “levelling the playing field”.Under the proposals, both the sending and receiving banks will bear the responsibility for allowing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pymnts.com
UK Regulator Says Banks Should Reimburse Victims of APP Scams
Banks in the U.K. will have to make good on the money their customers lose from the biggest type of payment fraud in Britain under a proposal by the Payment System Regulator (PSR). In the PSR’s latest consultation, wider protections from Authorised Push Payment (APP) scam losses are proposed as...
TechRadar
WhatsApp video call users, Indian govt has a warning for you
WhatsApp call, especially the video one, is among the highly used services in India. Almost every one who uses WhatsApp uses the video and audio call service of the platform. It is especially popular among those who want to converse with people living abroad. It helps bypass the pricey regular telecom call. But the Indian government has now warned users to stay alert for hacker attacks via video conversations on WhatsApp.
Scammers set up fake online car dealership to con victims out of thousands of pounds for second-hand motors that did not exist
A fake online car dealership which defrauded victims out of thousands of pounds for second hand cars has been exposed. Auto-Promotions used fake pictures of cars and directors to lure customers into purchasing fake cars - which did not actually exist - from their seemingly legitimate website. They advertised hundreds...
Thrillist
Get Paid to Explore Australia and New Zealand in a Decked-Out Van
Are you looking to change your life in a significant way? Maybe you want to ditch your current address and your nine to five for the chance to travel. Who doesn't fantasize about that at least once a day? Fortunately, Deel is here to make one person's dream a reality with a super amazing, one-of-a-kind job offer.
Comments / 0