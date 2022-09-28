Read full article on original website
Addilee Marie Bokman Birth
Amber Grubbs and Jacob Bokman of Barnwell are proud to announce the birth of their daughter, Addilee Marie Bokman. She was born at 2:24 p.m. on September 17, 2022 at Aiken Regional Medical Hospital. She weighed 5 pounds, 5 ounces and measured 19 inches long.
Judy T. McClary
HILDA - A Celebration of Life Service for Judy Towne McClary, 70, of Hilda, will be held at 1 o’clock p.m., Saturday, October 1, 2022 in the Folk Funeral Home Chapel, Williston, with the Reverend Jeremy Creech officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, S.C. 29650.
Aaron Odom Sr.
BARNWELL - A funeral service for Aaron Odom Sr. of Barnwell, South Carolina, will be held at 12:00 post meridian, Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Jordan Baptist Church (2141 Jordan Road, Barnwell). The burial will be held at Jordan Baptist Church Cemetery. Due to the pandemic and CDC regulations, social distancing and other guidelines will be in place.
Thomas Layne Kinsey Birth
John Thomas Kinsey Jr. and Kendyl Baxley Kinsey of Barnwell are proud to announce the birth of their son, Thomas Layne Kinsey. He was born on June 29, 2022 at 6:07 p.m. at Piedmont Augusta. He weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces and measured 20 inches long.
Edward Alexander Carroll
WILLISTON - Funeral services for Edward Alexander Carroll, 59, of Williston, will be held at 1 o’clock p.m. Thursday, September 29, 2022 at Victory Baptist Church with the Reverend Josh Tesch officiating; burial will follow at the Barnwell County Memorial Cemetery by the airport at 3:30 p.m. The family will receive friends from noon until the time of the service on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at the church.
Addie Moody celebrates 102nd birthday
PruittHealth Barnwell celebrated the 102nd birthday of Mrs. Addie Evelyn “Abbo” Moody on Friday, September 23, 2022, one day before her actual birthday on Saturday, Sept. 24. Born on Sept. 24, 1920, she is the daughter of the late Anion Joe and Addie Grubbs Bonds. She grew up in Hilda with her seven siblings, but moved to the Kline area after marrying Ralph W. Moody, a U.S. Navy veteran who served in World War II. She moved to PruittHealth Barnwell after Ralph’s death. She is the oldest living member of Reedy Branch Baptist Church.
‘I’m afraid’: Old school stirs angst in Sand Hills community
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Neighbors in Augusta’s Sand Hills community are complaining about parties and other activities taking place at the abandoned Weed School. Here’s how the city is pushing for answers and what code enforcement has to say about the building. “It upsets me,” said Veronica Bogans,...
Corbitt raises most in DIG dance-a-thon
Dreams, Imagination & Gift Development Program (DIG) scholar Deriana Corbitt, 10, raised the most money at DIG's back to school dance-a-thon fundraiser held on August 6 at the Williston-Elko High School gym. In total, the dance-a-thon raised nearly $3,000 for DIG Dreamers.
City of Augusta out of sandbags after offering to Richmond County residents
UPDATE, 4:29 P.M. – According to the City of Augusta, there are no more sandbags to give away. RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The City of Augusta is offering Richmond County residents free sandbags Thursday while supplies last. The distribution site is 2316 Tobacco Road from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., and residents can get […]
Barnwell native pinned colonel in U.S. Army
Rodney D. McCutcheon was pinned with the rank of Colonel in the United States Army roughly two miles away from the Red Oak Rd. home he grew up in. Surrounded by his family, friends, and the community who has known him since his youth, Colonel McCutcheon accepted his promotion at the El BAB Shrine Club in Barnwell.
Barnwell defeats Williston 5-2 in tennis
The Barnwell Warhorses traveled to Williston on a bright, sunny Saturday morning for a tennis match-up against local rivals, the Williston-Elko Blue Devils. The two teams have faced each other in many close battles over the years, but this one was won by Barnwell, 5-2. In number one singles, Katilyn...
Name released for IRONMAN competitor who died
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen has released the identification of a race participant who died following Sunday’s triathlon event. According to the Richmond County Coroner’s Office, the athlete was identified as Evelyn Lopez, 44, of Miami. During her swim in the triathlon, Lopez became...
Chemical-free burials are growing more popular: 'This is traditional, and it's the future'
SWANSEA — Jeff and Laurie Ickes are glad to stretch their legs after driving to the Columbia area from northern Georgia. They hike up hills, through woods and fields and past graves marked with natural stones and wood. The Ickes have traveled for hours, across state lines to visit...
Silver Bluff grocery store in Aiken one step closer
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — A 47,500-square-foot grocery store could be built near The Village at Woodside on Silver Bluff Road. “I think we’re already inundated with supermarkets, and I really just don’t see the advantage of building one here,” Keith McCartney told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk. The grocery store would serve Woodside […]
Military members encouraged to apply for free deer hunts in memory of soldier
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) will be hosting two free deer hunts for members of the military community. The events are in memory of U.S. Army Spc. Thomas Caughman who was killed in 2014 while serving in Baghdad during Operation Iraqi Freedom. The Lexington native was killed when his Humvee was struck by rocket-propelled grenades and small arms fire.
Blackville residents voice police concerns
Before celebrating the birthday of Blackville Town Council member Ann Pernell with the community, the Blackville Town Council held their monthly meeting to inform and hear from the community. Police Presence on ‘The Hill’
Aiken public schools, colleges monitoring Hurricane Ian
The Aiken County Public School District is monitoring Hurricane Ian closely to see what impact it may have on the area. According to Merry Glenne Piccolino, director of communications and community partnerships for the school district, as of Tuesday there are no changes to the school schedule. "The safety of...
FOX54 Mornings: Augusta family advances on episode of Family Feud
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Augusta family featured on Family Feud won on their first night of the show. Our morning team got another exclusive preview of the family's second night on the show. Catch new episodes of Family Feud weeknights at 7:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on FOX54.
Collins win Yard of the Month award
Congratulations to Jim and Karen Collins on winning Ivy Garden Club “Yard of the Month” for September 2022. Located at 5396 Springfield Road, Williston.
Free sandbags offered, plus other local preparations for Ian
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As Hurricane Ian makes its way near the CSRA, counties are getting ready for the storm. Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction across Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, cutting off the only bridge to a barrier island, destroying a historic waterfront pier and knocking out power to 2.5 million people as it dumped rain over a huge area on Thursday.
