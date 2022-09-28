PruittHealth Barnwell celebrated the 102nd birthday of Mrs. Addie Evelyn “Abbo” Moody on Friday, September 23, 2022, one day before her actual birthday on Saturday, Sept. 24. Born on Sept. 24, 1920, she is the daughter of the late Anion Joe and Addie Grubbs Bonds. She grew up in Hilda with her seven siblings, but moved to the Kline area after marrying Ralph W. Moody, a U.S. Navy veteran who served in World War II. She moved to PruittHealth Barnwell after Ralph’s death. She is the oldest living member of Reedy Branch Baptist Church.

