It’s all going to be on Sanders shoulders. If he manages the ball well it could easily be a win. I look for the fast pace from oSu to wear them down. Then the fourth quarter is ours. If he can keep the sacks and TFL down along with no interceptions we have a great chance. But they have that big disruptive dude that will try to eat Sanders for a snack.

WACO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO