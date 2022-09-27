Read full article on original website
Related
Ex Baylor Coach Kim Mulkey Receives Backlash From Former Players For Brittney Griner Silence
Ex-Baylor Bears and current LSU Tigers women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey is choosing to remain silent about the Brittney Griner situation, and her former players aren't having it.
Former Baylor Star Rips Kim Mulkey: Fans React
On Monday night, former Baylor star Queen Egbo called out Kim Mulkey. Mulkey coached the Baylor women's basketball team from 2000-2021. She won a national title in 2012 with Brittney Griner as her best player. Despite coaching Griner for multiple years Mulkey hasn't commented on the WNBA star's situation. Griner...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Three Things Baylor Coach Dave Aranda Said Entering Baylor’s Game against Oklahoma State
It’s all going to be on Sanders shoulders. If he manages the ball well it could easily be a win. I look for the fast pace from oSu to wear them down. Then the fourth quarter is ours. If he can keep the sacks and TFL down along with no interceptions we have a great chance. But they have that big disruptive dude that will try to eat Sanders for a snack.
baylorlariat.com
Baylor plans to hire 175 new faculty members
Baylor announced its plans to hire new faculty members as well as eight endowed chairs and the vice provost for global engagement. Provost Nancy Brickhouse said in the September newsletter that the university is looking to bring in 175 new faculty members for the 2022-2023 academic year. This past academic...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCEN TV NBC 6
Football is turning female at Palo Alto Middle School
KILLEEN, Texas — Imagine a typical night at a Central Texas football game. You'll hear fans in the stands, pads popping, and the whistle blowing in between plays. That all happens at Palo Alto Middle School, but if you look at the sideline, one thing is different. You'll see...
Here Are The 10 Essential Snacks You Must Grab When Visiting Buc-ee’s in Temple, Texas
What's the most important part of a road trip? Making a budget? Calculating the gas mileage? Packing extra underwear? No! It's making sure you have the best snacks. This is key to avoiding everyone getting hangry when you're not even halfway there yet, and if you stop at Buc-ee's in Temple, Texas, there are some essential snacks you'll need to stock up on.
everythinglubbock.com
Two Central Texas schools recognized nationally
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Two Central Texas schools are among 31 Texas schools being recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools. ESC Region 12 announced on Tuesday morning that Bynum School and Valley Mills High School have been given a prestigious honor awarded to exemplary and high-achieving elementary, middle and high schools for their academic performance or progress in closing the achievement gap. This is the second consecutive year for both schools to receive this national award.
Central Texas drought felt 15 feet underground
WACO, Texas — Even 15 feet under, the cheese at Brazos Cheese Valley in Waco, Texas has felt the impacts of the lack of rain in Central Texas. Kevin Durkin, the owner of Brazos Valley Cheese, houses his dairy products in a cave he dug himself. In there, the cheese ages like fine wine.
RELATED PEOPLE
KWTX
Missing Waco teenager found late Monday night
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police officers late Monday night said 17-year-old Samual Lee Robinson, reported missing earlier in the day, had been found. The teenager was last seen at Waco High School earlier in the afternoon when he was reported missing. According to family, Samual sent a message to...
KWTX
Friends open comic, sports memorabilia shop in Waco, say people are investing in collectables
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - During a recession, people often put money into things like real estate or silver and gold...but how about comic books and sports memorabilia?. The owners of a brand new collectors shop in downtown Waco say, during these uncertain economic times, customers are coming to them to invest in something that has financial--and nostalgic--value.
fox44news.com
Experts See Decline in Lake Waco Water Levels Into Fall Season
WACO, TX (FOX 44) – While the Gulf Coast faces extreme weather with Hurricane Ian en route, Central Texas is still in a dry period, at the start of fall. The present heat still has Waco in stage two of its Drought Contingency Plan. Waco city officials shared this...
Beto O'Rourke Visits a Military Town as He Looks to Gain Their Support
On Wednesday, Beto O’Rourke is holding a rally in Killeen Texas, a big military town where Fort Hood is located. Beto O’Rourke is holding his rally “Plan to Win” at The Social Instance, 2201 S. W.S. Young Drive, Suite 111-C. The event is open to the public.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Waco woman's restaurant honors life of late daughter
Martinez and her family immigrated from Mexico about a decade ago, seeking a better life. Today, you'll find her serving loyal customers at Lupita's Restaurant and Bakery on 19th Street in Waco.
KWTX
Police identify body found in the backyard of Robinson home
ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - Police identified Joseph Bondeson, 35, as the man found dead Wednesday morning at 720 S. Robinson Drive. The man’s body was found lying in the backyard at about 5:50 a.m. on Sept. 28. First responders attempted life-saving measures, “but were unsuccessful,” police said, and Bondeson...
Body found in Robinson neighborhood identified
ROBINSON, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: A body has been found in a Robinson neighborhood, and has been identified. Robinson Police were dispatched around 5:50 a.m. Wednesday to 720 S. Robinson Drive in regards to an unconscious and unresponsive individual. When officers arrived, they found the subject lying in the backyard. Robinson Police, the Robinson […]
KWTX
Waco Police search for missing teen
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing woman. BriAnna Franklin,18, was last seen before 5 a.m. at her home in the 4700 block of Hoddie Drive. According to police, the concern for Franklin is that she...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox44news.com
McGregor Community Mourns Loss of Natalie & Lori Aviles
MCGREGOR, TEXAS (FOX 44) — The McGregor community came together tonight at Bethlehem Christian Church for a prayer vigil to look over the Aviles family. Investigators have not released the names of the victims killed earlier this morning, but organizers say Lori and Natalie Aviles were two of the five victims today leaving behind two sons.
Five dead following mass shooting in McGregor, Texas
At least five people were killed in a Thursday morning shooting in McGregor, Texas, according to police.
News Channel 25
California family moving to Waco loses over $100K in stolen property: Police
BELLMEAD, Texas — A family moving to Central Texas from California has lost about $100,000 in property after their moving truck was stolen, police said. On Monday, September 26, police said a 26-foot Penske moving truck with a 20-foot cargo trailer was stolen from the 1500 block of North Interstate-35, according to the Bellmead Police Department.
These Are Killeen, Texas’ Top 3 Authentic Pizza Shops You Must Try
You would think living in Killeen, Texas you wouldn’t be able to find decent Italian food, but you also have to keep in mind that we are next to the largest Army base in the United States, which brings all types of people to be stationed right here in Central Texas. Some of them bring recipes!
Comments / 0