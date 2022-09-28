Read full article on original website
Alachua County deactivating shelters, sending fire rescue crews south
ALACHUA COUNTY — On Monday, it looked like Ian could make landfall in North Central Florida as a hurricane. Since the storm moved further and further east, making landfall near Ft. Myers. Thursday morning, it looked like most of the storm would curve around North Central Florida. Because of...
Alachua County shelter and flood preparation
In one of the latest updates, the National Hurricane Center shows Hurricane Ian possibly hitting parts of North Central Florida up to major hurricane speeds. A spokesperson for Alachua County tells CBS4 News that starting Tuesday evening general shelters open at 5:00pm. The county says shelter locations will be released Tuesday.
Schools in Marion County remain closed
According to Marion County Public Schools (MCPS), schools will remain closed tomorrow as crews evaluate storm damage at all school grounds. MCPS says that all offices, schools, and departments will operate normally on Mon. Oct. 3rd. Storm shelters are also closing says MCPS.
Citrus County Board of County Commissioners issue mandatory evacuation, shelters open
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — An evacuation order has been issued in Citrus County for certain areas beginning at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday until further notice, according to the Citrus County Board of County Commissioners. The order is now updated to apply to those residing in evacuation Zone A, which contains...
Because of Hurricane Ian, GRACE Marketplace plans to operate above capacity for homeless
Gainesville — GRACE Marketplace plans to operate above capacity to shelter people without housing. The shelter plans to activate emergency protocols Wednesday night at 7 PM. They say they will provide food, shelter, and other services to people. GRACE is located at 3055 NE 28th Drive, Gainesville, FL 32609.
Boat rescue at City of Palatka
Putnam County Sheriff's Office Marine unit was called by City of Palatka and the state Department of Transportation regarding a boat that was tied to the walkway under Memorial Bridge of St. Johns River. According to Putnam County Sheriff's Office several attempts were made have the owner of the boat...
Hurricane Ian Impacting Florida
Hurricane Ian continues to head toward Southwest Florida. Landfall is expected later Wednesday afternoon or evening as a category 4 hurricane with winds 130 mph. Ian will then weaken to tropical storm status and likely pass just to the Southeast of the Gainesville area Thursday Night. Because of this path, a tropical storm watch is in effect for Alachua, Columbia, Gilchrist and Bradford Counties. A tropical storm warning remains in effect for Dixie and Levy County.
These counties are under mandatory and voluntary evacuation orders
Evacuation orders were announced as Hurricane Ian made its approach to the Florida coast Tuesday. According to the state disaster website, the following counties are under evacuation orders:. MANDATORY EVACUATION ORDERS:. People living in "Zone A" red areas - barrier islands of Don Pedro Island, Knight Island and Little Gasparilla...
Gas station at Highs Springs for first responders
As Florida begins to feel the effects of Hurricane Ian when it made landfall, people in Alachua county are making last minute stops at gas stations. In High Springs some stations were closed to the public while others were open but only had a few pumps left. A Circle K...
Winn Dixie closing stores in over 40 Florida counties due to Hurricane Ian
Winn-Dixie has announced they are closing stores as Hurricane Ian makes its way to Florida. Stores will be closed in over 40 counties including Alachua, Levy, Marion, Lake and Sumter. Winn-Dixie said they want to ensure the safety of their associates and customers. Additional closure will likely happen for the...
Gainesville police department SILVER ALERT
A Florida Silver Alert has been issued by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement on behalf of the Gainesville Police Department. If you have any information regarding 81-year-old Ann Bigham please contact FDLE or the Gainesville Police Department at 352-955-1818 or 9-1-1 She was last seen in the area of...
Water Management officials prepare for potential river flooding during Hurricane Ian
High Springs, FL — County officials are keeping a close eye on river flooding in anticipation of the approaching Hurricane Ian. At River Rise at O'Leno State Park , the Suwannee River Water Management District considers flood stage for the Santa Fe River at 36 North American Vertical Datum of 1988 (NAVD88). According to an on-site gauge, the water level is already there, but one High Springs business owner isn't worried.
Alachua County has now opens a Special Needs Shelter
According Alachua County there is now a Special Needs Shelter at the Alachua County Senior Recreation Center in preparation for Hurricane Ian. Special needs shelters offer one cot per patient not per caregiver. Caregivers are asked to bring along their own supplies. When packing for a shelter, bring your own...
Flooding concerns in Dixie County ahead of Hurricane Ian
A hurricane watch is currently in effect for Dixie County. Dixie County residents have stopped by County Road to pick up sandbags. Richard Luongo knows the drill when preparing for a hurricane in Dixie County. "Getting around is almost impossible. A lot of the roads are flooded out." Luongo spent...
GRU asks customers to limit wastewater usage during storm
Gainesville, FL — With Hurricane Ian expected to produce heavy rains, Gainesville Regional Utilities (GRU) asks customers to reduce their water usage during the storm. In a statement sent to GRU customers, the utility said the heavy rains will put a lot of stress on their wastewater treatment system, and could potentially cause sewer backup or overflow.
Hurricane Ian: Dixie County residents prepare for flooding
The threat of Hurricane Ian is causing concerns about flooding in Dixie County. Alfred Miller said he is worried about trees falling on his house. "It's happened before, so I am trying to cut it now and get it out of the way before it happens," Miller said. Miller spent...
Utility crews from Alabama come to help GRU during Hurricane Ian
Gainesville, FL — Gainesville residents have been preparing for the impacts of Hurricane Ian, and local workers responsible for local infrastructure are also making sure they stay prepared to respond to any outages. Communications Director for Gainesville Regional Utilities David Warm said GRU received crews coming from the city...
Free parking for citizens in Gainesville
The City of Gainesville announced that they are offering free parking located at the SW Parking Garage starting today. It will start at 5:00pm and will be available through this Friday. Citizens are allowed to park their vehicles there in efforts to prepare for Hurricane Ian.
Business owners in Cedar Key prepare for Hurricane Ian
Cedar Key — Cedar Key area businesses are keeping a close eye on Hurricane Ian this week. "We learn if there's not much you can do, but just try to be prepared as best we can," owner of seafood restaurant Duncan's on the Gulf, Michael Duncan said. "We're cleaning up and putting things away and I'll be closed Wednesday also, and then we'll see where it goes."
UF cancels classes due to Hurricane Ian
The University of Florida announces that classes, including online and all academic and student-related activities will be cancelled from Wednesday through Friday in Gainesville. UF says by tomorrow evening they will make announcements in regards to other operations/closures and weekend activities.
