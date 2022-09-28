ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Billie j etie. Etie
1d ago

i just can't imagine what these people are going through it's heart breaking we all know how it feels to be attacked by terrorists I'll never forget 9/11 but this is different people are in there homes and getting bomb barded by Russian troops I just couldn't imagine

M Roberts
1d ago

what garbage.. if the want to live, best to surrender and the fight for their own country. Do not think even separatists planned to fight for Russia. Putin is dragging all of Russia into he-- for a long time to come. Putin must heed the wise advise of Mr Erdogan. meanwhile China and India are going to the same place

Menno Homburg
1d ago

Our 100% support for the Ukraine cannot waiver, especially in supply of heavy arms!!!

Newsweek

Conscripted Russian Soldier Immediately Surrenders to Ukraine Forces

A Russian soldier has surrendered to Ukrainian forces, just days after being deployed to fight under President Vladimir Putin's nationwide partial mobilization, according to an official. Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, posted a video on his Telegram channel on Tuesday purportedly showing a Russian soldier who...
Daily Mail

Russian commanders in Kherson face mutiny as entire regiment refuses to fight due to lack of supplies and no pay while Ukraine continues a series of counterattacks

Russian commanders in occupied southern Ukraine are facing mass mutinies as regiments refuse to fight due to a lack of basic supplies and no pay, it has been claimed. The Russian 127th regiment of the 1st army corps reportedly ignored orders to join a battle near the southern city of Kherson, according to intelligence cited by Ukraine's southern operational command.
