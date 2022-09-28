Read full article on original website
Aiken Standard
Aiken County Sheriff's Office seeking suspect in Security Federal bank robbery
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect in connection to a robbery at a Security Federal Bank in Langley . According to a news release from the sheriff's office, deputies responded to the bank, located at 2818 Augusta Road in Langley, at approximately 11:50 a.m. for an armed robbery.
Man wanted in connection to missing Wagener woman in custody
A man connected to a Wagener woman who has been missing for more than a month is in custody. Tony Lee Berry, 49, of Wagener, was wanted for kidnapping in relation to the disappearance of Krystal Channel Anderson, 30, of Wagener. Berry was arrested by the Lexington County Sheriff's Department...
WRDW-TV
Teen arrested over BB gun at Glenn Hills High School
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of having a weapon at Glenn Hills High School, according to authorities. Javar Myron Odom was arrested Wednesday on a felony charge of having a weapon on school grounds or at a school function, according to Richmond County jail records.
Former inmate arrested after doing donuts on lawn at SC Department of Corrections, crashing into entrance
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A former inmate took a little joy ride Monday night on the lawn of the at the South Carolina Department of Corrections. According to officials, Ryan Turner was arrested after doing donuts on the lawn and driving into the front steps of the Department of Corrections' main building in Columbia.
WCNC
Missing South Carolina woman's boyfriend arrested in connection to her disappearance
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. — Law enforcement in Aiken County named a suspect Wednesday in the disappearance of Krystal Anderson and made an arrest on the same day. 30-year-old Krystal Anderson is a mother of 4 living in Wagener with her 49-year-old boyfriend, Tony Berry. Krystal was last seen by...
thepeoplesentinel.com
Allendale County exploring consolidation of law enforcement
Allendale County leaders are exploring the possibility of consolidating law enforcement agencies. The idea is currently in its infancy as the county explores whether it would be beneficial to the state’s least populated county. The county is looking to form a committee of representatives from county council, the towns, the sheriff’s office, and two police departments.
ACSO looking for individual who fled car accident in Beech Island
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an individual who fled the scene of a car accident. According to authorities, the crash happened in the area of Blackstone Camp Road and Storm Branch Road in Beech Island. Investigators say that they have determined that the crashed vehicle has been […]
wach.com
Deputies investigating shots fired in Columbia neighborhood
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating shots fired Thursday afternoon. Deputies responded to reports of shots fired at approximately 12:45 p.m. Thursday afternoon in a neighborhood near Ridge View High School. Officials say no injuries or property damage have been located at this time.
WRDW-TV
17-year-old shooting suspect bolts from court to avoid jail
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) The suspect in an April shooting outside an Augusta grocery store is now in jail – but he didn’t go there easily. Chandley “Lil June” Roney Jr., 17, was wanted on suspicion of aggravated assault in the incident outside Paul’s IGA, 2 Greene St., that injured a man in the leg.
21 people arrested in South Carolina dogfighting operation, over 300 dogs rescued
SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has arrested 21 people in multiple South Carolina counties in a dogfighting operation. Authorities say rescued 305 dogs from what they are calling the “largest dogfighting operation” in South Carolina history. Investigators say 18 people were arrested Saturday night and booked at the Alvin […]
WRDW-TV
How does local law enforcement handle missing-person cases?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve reported on several missing persons cases lately, and the families are always desperate for answers. A lot of times, they feel frustrated by the lack of attention when they see other cases drawing huge interest. We talked to a mother searching for her son...
Third suspect arrested in Lucy C. Laney football game shooting
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A third suspect has been arrested in regards to the shooting that happened at Lucy C. Laney High School football game on Friday, September 16th. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Kinte Timarriez Green, 17, was arrested on Monday, September 26th, and authorities say that Green has been charged […]
WRDW-TV
Deputies capture suspect after vehicle chase ends in Evans
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a search Tuesday in the area of Lisa Court and Red Leaf Way, deputies said they captured a man who ran on foot after a vehicle pursuit. The suspect was identified by deputies as Andrew Michael Sorley. The search was in full force around midday...
WIS-TV
One dead in single-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person died after a crash on Highway 176 in Orangeburg County. The crash happened on Tuesday around 9:55 p.m., 10 miles west of Holly Hill, according to troopers. A car was traveling west on 176 and while the driver attempted to pass another vehicle, the...
WRDW-TV
Aiken County crews respond to the scene of a structure fire
BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County crews responded Thursday morning to a fire at an abandoned structure on Dobson Road. According to dispatchers, the call came in at 4:34 a.m. No injuries were reported, according to a firefighter on the scene. Beech Island, Jackson and Sliver Bluff fire departments...
columbiapd.net
Thousands of Counterfeit Fentanyl Pills Seized in Traffic Stop
Investigators with the Columbia Police Department’s (CPD) Organized Crime and Narcotics (OCN) Unit have seized thousands of suspected fake fentanyl pills during a recent traffic stop resulting in the arrest of a Texas couple. Prior to being transferred into federal custody, both suspects were housed at the Alvin S....
Search continues for suspects in deadly Jefferson County shooting
Law enforcement is requesting help from community members while investigating leads for a shooting at a block party in Louisville on September 24th that left one dead and three injured.
abcnews4.com
Driver killed in Orangeburg County crash Tuesday night
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WCIV) — A driver was killed after running off the road in Orangeburg County Tuesday night. The driver was trying to pass another vehicle along Highway 176 near Holly Hill around 9:55 p.m. at the time of the crash, officials say. South Carolina Highway Patrol reports...
Attempted Murder suspect wanted in Allendale County
ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Allendale County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating an Attempted Murder suspect. On September 23, 2022, in the early evening hours the Allendale County Communication Center (ACCC) received a 911 call about a shooting that occurred at the Morris Holmes Park, in Allendale SC. The Allendale […]
