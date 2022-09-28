ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Hurricane Ian: Storm reaches Category 4 strength (live updates)

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d4Xp6_0iD5IQmw00

Hurricane Ian continued to churn in the Gulf of Mexico toward Florida’s west coast early Wednesday, a day after the storm made landfall Tuesday near La Coloma, Cuba, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Here are the latest updates:

Nearly 45,000 customers without power in Florida

Update 5:51 a.m. EDT Sept. 28: Nearly 45,000 customers in Florida are without power, according to a website that tracks outages.

PowerOutage.us is reporting that 44,759 customers in the state have lost power, including 19,449 in Miami-Dade County, 7,053 in Palm Beach County, 3,930 in Collier County, 3,201 in Lee County, 1,645 in Charlotte County and 1,618 in Sarasota County.

Ian upgraded to Category 4 hurricane

Update 5 a.m. EDT Sept. 28: Ian is now an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said Wednesday morning.

In its 5 a.m. EDT advisory, the agency said the storm, which had maximum sustained winds of 140 mph, was about 75 miles west-southwest of Naples, Florida, and 105 miles south-southwest of Punta Gorda. It was moving north-northeast at 10 mph.

Hurricane season: What is the Saffir-Simpson scale; how does it work; is there a Category 6?

Rain bands spreading across southern Florida Peninsula

Update 4 a.m. EDT Sept. 28: Rain bands from Hurricane Ian are spreading across the southern Florida Peninsula, the National Hurricane Center said early Wednesday.

In its 4 a.m. EDT update statement, the agency said the Category 3 storm, which had maximum sustained winds of 120 mph, was about 85 miles west-southwest of Naples, Florida. It was moving north-northeast at 10 mph.

A buoy just north-northwest of the storm’s eye measured a sustained wind of 60 mph and a wind gust of 83 mph, the agency said. Meanwhile, a 37 mph sustained wind and 47 mph wind gust were reported near Sanibel Island.

Tropical storm-force winds reach Florida’s southeast, southwest coasts

Update 3:14 a.m. EDT Sept. 28: Tropical storm-force winds have reached the coasts of southeast and southwest Florida as Hurricane Ian continues to churn toward the state, the National Hurricane Center said early Wednesday.

In a 3 a.m. EDT update statement, the agency said the Category 3 storm, which had maximum sustained winds of 120 mph, was about 90 miles southwest of Naples, Florida. It was moving north-northeast at 10 mph.

A sustained wind of 39 mph and a wind gust of 60 mph were reported at Biscayne Bay Light, the agency said. Meanwhile, a sustained wind of 35 mph and a wind gust of 47 mph were reported at Sanibel Island.

Ian moves closer to Florida’s west coast

Update 2:14 a.m. EDT Sept. 28: Hurricane Ian is moving closer to Florida’s west coast, the National Hurricane Center said early Wednesday.

In its 2 a.m. EDT advisory, the agency said the Category 3 storm, which had maximum sustained winds of 120 mph, was about 95 miles southwest of Naples, Florida. It was moving north-northeast at 10 mph.

Ian producing storm surge flooding across lower Florida Keys

Update 1:35 a.m. EDT Sept. 28: Hurricane Ian is producing storm surge flooding across the lower Florida Keys, the National Hurricane Center said early Wednesday.

In its 1 a.m. EDT update statement, the agency said the Category 3 storm, which had maximum sustained winds of 120 mph, was about 105 miles southwest of Naples, Florida. It was moving north-northeast at 10 mph.

“The National Ocean Service tide gauge at Key West measured a peak water level of about 2.5 feet above Mean Higher High Water during the past couple of hours,” the agency said.

Meanwhile, a buoy west of the hurricane’s center reported a sustained wind of 63 mph and a gust of 89 mph, according to the statement. Additionally, a sustained wind of 66 mph and a gust of 97 mph were reported at Smith Shoal Light.

What is storm surge and why is it dangerous?

Ian expected to cause ‘life-threatening’ storm surge in Florida, officials say

Update 12:34 a.m. EDT Sept. 28: Hurricane Ian is expected to cause a life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic winds and flooding in the Florida Peninsula, the National Hurricane Center said early Wednesday.

In its 12:30 a.m. EDT advisory, the agency said the Category 3 storm, which had maximum sustained winds of 120 mph, was about 100 miles southwest of Naples, Florida. It was moving north-northeast at 10 mph.

A storm surge warning has been issued for the lower Florida Keys from Big Pine Key westward to Key West, the agency said.

The Associated Press, WFTV.com and ActionNewsJax.com contributed to this report.

©2022 Cox Media Group

