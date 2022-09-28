Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
‘I’m afraid’: Old school stirs angst in Sand Hills community
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Neighbors in Augusta’s Sand Hills community are complaining about parties and other activities taking place at the abandoned Weed School. Here’s how the city is pushing for answers and what code enforcement has to say about the building. “It upsets me,” said Veronica Bogans,...
WRDW-TV
Teen arrested over BB gun at Glenn Hills High School
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of having a weapon at Glenn Hills High School, according to authorities. Javar Myron Odom was arrested Wednesday on a felony charge of having a weapon on school grounds or at a school function, according to Richmond County jail records.
saludastandard-sentinel.com
Traffic Stop Arrest
Bradford Adam Long and Natasha Renee Smith have been arrested for Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime. These arrests occurred after a traffic stop. The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office is committed to rid our community from...
Commissioners question trees cut down at the Augusta Common
There's dirt where four trees once stood in the Augusta Common, city leaders saying they didn't know about it until the complaints started.
WRDW-TV
Details emerge on arrest of missing woman’s boyfriend
WAGENER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We have new details on the arrest of the boyfriend of an Aiken County woman who’s been missing for 40 days. Tony Berry was arrested Wednesday night at the Executive Inn at 1107 Harbor Drive in West Columbia. He was found based on information that...
City of Augusta out of sandbags after offering to Richmond County residents
UPDATE, 4:29 P.M. – According to the City of Augusta, there are no more sandbags to give away. RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The City of Augusta is offering Richmond County residents free sandbags Thursday while supplies last. The distribution site is 2316 Tobacco Road from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., and residents can get […]
WRDW-TV
Aiken County crews respond to the scene of a structure fire
BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County crews responded Thursday morning to a fire at an abandoned structure on Dobson Road. According to dispatchers, the call came in at 4:34 a.m. No injuries were reported, according to a firefighter on the scene. Beech Island, Jackson and Sliver Bluff fire departments...
WRDW-TV
Armed bandit gets cash from bank in Langley
LANGLEY, S.C (WRDW/WAGT) - A gun-wielding bank robber got away with some cash Thursday in Aiken County. Security Federal Bank, 2812 Augusta Road, was robbed around 11:50 a.m., according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office. The robber was described as a Black male wearing a black hoodie, dark jeans,...
thepeoplesentinel.com
Williston council accepts check, gives awards
Mayor Brett Williams welcomed guests to the Williston Town Council’s regular meeting on September 12 saying, “We have a nice list of things to talk about.”
Former inmate arrested after doing donuts on lawn at SC Department of Corrections, crashing into entrance
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A former inmate took a little joy ride Monday night on the lawn of the at the South Carolina Department of Corrections. According to officials, Ryan Turner was arrested after doing donuts on the lawn and driving into the front steps of the Department of Corrections' main building in Columbia.
ACSO searching for armed bank robbery suspect
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a wanted suspect involved in an armed bank robbery. The incident happened at Security Federal Bank on Augusta Road in Langley around 11:50 A.M. According to authorities, the suspect, described as a Black man wearing a black hoodie, dark jeans, a black […]
WRDW-TV
Boyfriend arrested in missing Aiken County mom case
WAGENER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An arrest warrant was issued for the boyfriend of an Aiken County mother of four who’s been missing for weeks. Wednesday night, Captain Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said Tony Berry was arrested by the West Columbia Police Department. He will be held pending his transfer to the Aiken County Detention Center.
thepeoplesentinel.com
Allendale County exploring consolidation of law enforcement
Allendale County leaders are exploring the possibility of consolidating law enforcement agencies. The idea is currently in its infancy as the county explores whether it would be beneficial to the state’s least populated county. The county is looking to form a committee of representatives from county council, the towns, the sheriff’s office, and two police departments.
WRDW-TV
How does local law enforcement handle missing-person cases?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve reported on several missing persons cases lately, and the families are always desperate for answers. A lot of times, they feel frustrated by the lack of attention when they see other cases drawing huge interest. We talked to a mother searching for her son...
thepeoplesentinel.com
Addilee Marie Bokman Birth
Amber Grubbs and Jacob Bokman of Barnwell are proud to announce the birth of their daughter, Addilee Marie Bokman. She was born at 2:24 p.m. on September 17, 2022 at Aiken Regional Medical Hospital. She weighed 5 pounds, 5 ounces and measured 19 inches long.
WRDW-TV
Divers bring closure to families while cleaning up waterways
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two guys from our region found a new hobby exploring all the random stuff that ends up underwater in local rivers and ponds. They started looking to remove things like cars as a cleanup effort, then things took a turn. Their new hobby went from cleaning...
Boyfriend named suspect in disappearance of Krystal Anderson in Aiken County
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. — The Aiken County Sheriff's Office has named the boyfriend of a missing woman as a suspect in her disappearance. Krystal C. Anderson was reported missing by her family on August 23, 2022. She was last seen at her home on Seivern Road in Wagener, SC, in the company of her boyfriend, Tony Lee Berry, 49.
WRDW-TV
Free sandbags offered, plus other local preparations for Ian
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As Hurricane Ian makes its way near the CSRA, counties are getting ready for the storm. Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction across Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, cutting off the only bridge to a barrier island, destroying a historic waterfront pier and knocking out power to 2.5 million people as it dumped rain over a huge area on Thursday.
wgac.com
305 Dogs Rescued, 21 Arrested In South Carolina Dogfighting Ring
20 people were arrested in what law enforcement is calling the largest dogfighting ring ever in the state of South Carolina. 305 dogs were rescued in the joint operation. According to WLTX-TV, the operation happened over the weekend in Columbia and several surrounding counties. “To force dogs to fight, often...
The Post and Courier
Chemical-free burials are growing more popular: 'This is traditional, and it's the future'
SWANSEA — Jeff and Laurie Ickes are glad to stretch their legs after driving to the Columbia area from northern Georgia. They hike up hills, through woods and fields and past graves marked with natural stones and wood. The Ickes have traveled for hours, across state lines to visit...
