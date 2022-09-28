Read full article on original website
Corbitt raises most in DIG dance-a-thon
Dreams, Imagination & Gift Development Program (DIG) scholar Deriana Corbitt, 10, raised the most money at DIG's back to school dance-a-thon fundraiser held on August 6 at the Williston-Elko High School gym. In total, the dance-a-thon raised nearly $3,000 for DIG Dreamers.
Blackville residents voice police concerns
Before celebrating the birthday of Blackville Town Council member Ann Pernell with the community, the Blackville Town Council held their monthly meeting to inform and hear from the community. Police Presence on ‘The Hill’
Williston council accepts check, gives awards
Mayor Brett Williams welcomed guests to the Williston Town Council’s regular meeting on September 12 saying, “We have a nice list of things to talk about.”
Addilee Marie Bokman Birth
Amber Grubbs and Jacob Bokman of Barnwell are proud to announce the birth of their daughter, Addilee Marie Bokman. She was born at 2:24 p.m. on September 17, 2022 at Aiken Regional Medical Hospital. She weighed 5 pounds, 5 ounces and measured 19 inches long.
Allendale County exploring consolidation of law enforcement
Allendale County leaders are exploring the possibility of consolidating law enforcement agencies. The idea is currently in its infancy as the county explores whether it would be beneficial to the state’s least populated county. The county is looking to form a committee of representatives from county council, the towns, the sheriff’s office, and two police departments.
Richland Library Main hosting job hiring event on Sept. 29
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland Library Main is hosting a free recruiting event for job seekers at 1431 Assembly Street on Sept. 29 from 10 am- 2 pm. Recruiting Solutions is looking to hire employees in the manufacturing, office professional, and information technology fields. The company will be conducting on-the-spot...
Aiken public schools, colleges monitoring Hurricane Ian
The Aiken County Public School District is monitoring Hurricane Ian closely to see what impact it may have on the area. According to Merry Glenne Piccolino, director of communications and community partnerships for the school district, as of Tuesday there are no changes to the school schedule. "The safety of...
Profile: Dr. Tywana Groce of Precision Dental knows you’re afraid of the dentist
Dr. Tywana Groce does not want you to hate visiting the dentist, but she understands if you do. After practicing dentistry for almost 10 years, she says her high self-esteem is the reason it doesn’t bother her when people say they dread the dentist. But she also aims to...
Blackville police chief reflects on first year
When Ray Crawford accepted the position as Blackville’s Chief of Police on August 26, 2021, he did an initial assessment of department and community needs. This led to three goals: 1) To have a better relationship with nearby law enforcement. 2) To create a partnership with the school district. 3) Build a close relationship with the community.
CLOSINGS & CANCELLATIONS: Schools, groups announce schedule changes because of Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - School districts, businesses and community events are announcing closings, cancellations and postponements as Ian threatens the Palmetto State. After Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida, forecasts vary on the exact path it will take as it heads toward the state. But Gov. Henry McMaster held a briefing from the state’s Emergency Operations Center in West Columbia where one thing was clear: the state will feel the effects of whatever is left of Ian by the time it makes its way to South Carolina.
Pet of the Week: Mercy!
Columbia, SC (WOLO)- Meet Mercy! She is our Pet of the Week from Pawmetto Lifeline. This sweet lab-pittie mix is 8-years-old and was owner surrendered to the shelter at no fault of her own. Mercy is the perfect pooch for someone looking for a best furry friend to cuddle with, vent to, take for car rides, and give lots of love.
Addie Moody celebrates 102nd birthday
PruittHealth Barnwell celebrated the 102nd birthday of Mrs. Addie Evelyn “Abbo” Moody on Friday, September 23, 2022, one day before her actual birthday on Saturday, Sept. 24. Born on Sept. 24, 1920, she is the daughter of the late Anion Joe and Addie Grubbs Bonds. She grew up in Hilda with her seven siblings, but moved to the Kline area after marrying Ralph W. Moody, a U.S. Navy veteran who served in World War II. She moved to PruittHealth Barnwell after Ralph’s death. She is the oldest living member of Reedy Branch Baptist Church.
Aiken County crews respond to the scene of a structure fire
BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County crews responded Thursday morning to a fire at an abandoned structure on Dobson Road. According to dispatchers, the call came in at 4:34 a.m. No injuries were reported, according to a firefighter on the scene. Beech Island, Jackson and Sliver Bluff fire departments...
Car catches fire, upgrades to full structure fire in Richland County, 5 people displaced
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — Fire officials have reported five people are without a home after a house fire in Richland County. According to the Columbia-Richland Fire Department, a call initially came in as a car fire but then was upgraded to a full structure fire after the flames spread to the home.
Judy T. McClary
HILDA - A Celebration of Life Service for Judy Towne McClary, 70, of Hilda, will be held at 1 o’clock p.m., Saturday, October 1, 2022 in the Folk Funeral Home Chapel, Williston, with the Reverend Jeremy Creech officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, S.C. 29650.
Fallen Officer: South Carolina police department announces passing following training exercise
A South Carolina community is in mourning after the loss of a police officer. The Columbia Police Department says one of its police officers passed away Saturday. The department says Master Police Officer Tyrell Owens Riley suffered a medical emergency while participating in Specialized Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Assessment. According...
How does local law enforcement handle missing-person cases?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve reported on several missing persons cases lately, and the families are always desperate for answers. A lot of times, they feel frustrated by the lack of attention when they see other cases drawing huge interest. We talked to a mother searching for her son...
LIST: School closings in the Midlands
On Thursday, Sandy Run K8 and St. Matthews K8 will dismiss at 12:15 p.m. and Calhoun County High School will dismiss at 12:30 p.m. On Friday, Calhoun County Public Schools will have an eLearning day for all students and faculty and staff will work from home. CLARENDON COUNTY. CLARENDON COUNTY...
Like other districts, Bamberg County tightens rules at games
BACMERG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Bamberg County is among the latest school districts in the CSRA to tighten rules on students attending football games. The rules — launched after two shootings at Richmond County football gatherings — are a lot like ones adopted by several other districts across the region.
Columbia’s historic Black churches fight for survival during nationwide membership decline
Members of Zion Baptist Church attend a Wednesday Bible study. (Photos by Shakeem Jones) During a recent Wednesday night Bible study at Zion Baptist Church, the Rev. M. Andrew Davis challenged the 50 people in attendance. He said a year from now he wants attendance doubled. Zion Baptist, along with...
