WBOC
Politics and Seafood Mix at Annual Tawes Crab and Clam Bake in Crisfield
There was no shortage of crabs, clams or campaign signs at the Tawes Crab and Clam Bake on Wednesday. Co-chair Danny Thompson says organizers embrace the mix of politics and seafood.
'Rod and Reef Slam' fishing tournament highlights critical role oyster reefs play in Chesapeake Bay
BALTIMORE -- The Chesapeake Bay Foundation is getting ready for its fifth year of the Rod and Reef Slam. It's a unique fishing tournament that doesn't necessarily reward fishermen who reel in the biggest catch. The Rod and Reef Slam challenges anglers to catch the most different species of fish over restored oyster reefs, rather than simply the biggest fish. It's all in an effort to highlight the critical role oyster reefs play in supporting the diversity of fish in the Chesapeake Bay. There used to be hundreds of thousands of acres of oyster reefs in the Chesapeake Bay.However, over the course of the...
WBOC
Salisbury Breaks Ground on Phase 2B of Skate Park
Salisbury,Md. –The City of Salisbury and Mayor Jake Day honored Former Grants Manager Debbie Stam on Tuesday Septemeber 27 at Stam Slam, a celebration of Stam and her contributions to the Salisbury Skate park. The city says Stam was responsible for acquiring several grants that funded the skate park,...
WBOC
Hurlock Reschedules Fall Fest
HURLOCK, Md.- According to Hurlock town manager, Fall Fest has been rescheduled to October 8, 2022 due to inclement weather. Fall Fest was originally scheduled for Saturday, October 1st. According to the town's website, train tickets are still on sale.
Two Md. State Record Fish Caught off Ocean City
Ocean City’s fishing charters are known for catching big, photo-worthy fish off the coast. But this past week brought even more impressive fishing action than usual, with two Maryland state records broken. Jeff Jacobs, 38, of Calvert County caught a 393-pound swordfish for a new state record during a...
WBOC
The Set of "Lioness" Found on the Sand of Cape Henlopen State Park
Lewes, De.--- A little bit of Hollywood made it into our neck of the woods. The set of "Lioness" was found at Herring Point in Cape Henlopen State Park both yesterday and today. Security and spectators lined the part of the beach that was accessible to onlookers like Debra Patterson.
WBOC
Kent County Code Purple Makes Use of Firefly Leftovers
DOVER, Del.- Now that the Firefly Festival has come and gone, Code Purple of Kent County steps in to collect any useful leftovers from the campgrounds. Every year thousands of festival goers leave behind gear such as tents, sleeping bags, tarps and even clothes. Code Purple believes none of this should go to waste.
WMDT.com
Cambridge hosts first-ever Clean Up Day
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Cambridge held their first-ever Clean Up Day over the weekend. The event was all about bringing the community together, cleaning up the city, and getting to know the police. Everyone got a chance to get out, enjoy the weather, and spend some time together. We want...
delawaretoday.com
10 Coastal Delaware Eateries Serving Food in Historic Buildings
These 10 coastal restaurants found new homes in old buildings, offering a beautiful atmosphere and unique dining experience. When workers tore down a wall in the old Seafood Shack, they found newspapers from 1932, which had served as insulation. “It was really cool; it was really well preserved,” says Lion Gardner, who owns the Rehoboth Beach building with his wife, Meg.
WBOC
Official Groundbreaking of New Milford Food Bank Location
KENT COUNTY, Del.- The Food Bank of Delaware officially broke ground this morning on a new facility in Milford. The new 67,000-square-foot facility will replace the existing 16,000 square-foot facility on Mattlind Way. It will include additional volunteer areas, hands on learning spaces, and an accessible fresh produce garden. Among...
WBOC
Potential of Heavy Rainfall Deterring Some Festival Goers
OCEAN CITY, Md. -- The threat of heavy rainfall from Hurricane Ian has some people scrambling to sell their tickets to Oceans Calling. The festival is just a few days away, and will go from Friday, September 30th through Sunday, October 2nd. On Wednesday, September 38th, crews were hard at...
starpublications.online
Apple Scrapple Festival
The Apple Scrapple Festival will be held in the town of Bridgeville on Friday, Oct. 14 from 4-10 p.m. with the food court, carnival, free entertainment, and Little Miss Apple Scrapple. On Saturday, Oct. 15, there will be hundreds of vendors in the streets and in the middle school. The...
weaa.org
Baltimore shares plans for Druid Hill Park's reservoir lake
(Baltimore, MD) -- The Baltimore Department of Recreation and Parks is sharing plans for Druid Hill Park's reservoir lake. According to officials, the department would make the reservoir the centerpiece of the historic west Baltimore park's renovations. Renderings from designers show a lake where city residents can swim and boat...
WBOC
Oceans Calling Festival Canceled Due to Severe Weather
OCEAN CITY, Md. - Impending severe weather has prompted organizers of the Oceans Calling Festival to cancel the three-day music event, which was set to start on Friday. "Due to unsafe weather conditions on the Oceans Calling Festival grounds caused by Hurricane Ian and additional severe weather conditions forecasted for the rest of the weekend, we have made the difficult and heartbreaking decision to cancel this weekend’s Oceans Calling Festival," organizers said in a Facebook post. "We hoped for a better outcome and are disappointed to share this news, however, the safety of our fans, artists and staff is our top priority."
Where's Marty? Repairing propellers at Millers Island Propellers
Hi Everyone!I have written this before but it never hurts to circle back to my personal "Where's Marty?" mission. Part of that mission is to get you to look twice at something. (That would be something you may have never seen but heard about.)Another part is to meet some of the GREAT "characters" that live in the area, and there are many. And finally showcase a local business that is at the top of their game, that you may never have heard of, but makes all of us proud every day. And all above was the case today. Meet Millers Island Propeller. The Chesapeake Bay...
Best of the Menu at Viet Taste in Salisbury, MD
Despite popular opinion, there are plenty of places to get a tasty bite to eat on the Eastern Shore, you just have to know where to look. Most of the time, the places with the best food are the ones with a barely-noticeable storefront and a half-working website. Viet Taste in Salisbury is no exception. Getting food here is like getting a warm, comforting hug. Here are my favorite menu items that I've tried so far. I'm sure you will love them too.
WBOC
People in Georgetown Tired of Flag Controversy
The Sussex County town could be facing legal action. Meanwhile, people in Georgetown just want to see this conflict over the confederate flag end.
WMDT.com
Princess Anne non-profit honored for helping former inmates
PRINCESS ANNE, Md.- A Somerset non-profit was honored Wednesday for lending a helping hand to former inmates. April Alexander, founder and CEO of Positive Reinforcements, was presented with the 2021 William Donald Schaefer Helping People Award by Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot. Alexander created the non-profit to reduce recidivism by offering resources and mentorship to former inmates. She said while she’s faced challenges running Positive Reinforcements during the pandemic, it’s an amazing feeling to be recognized for her hard work and the growth of the non-profit.
WBOC
TidalHealth Cancels Georgetown Drive-Thru Flu Clinic on Saturday, Oct. 1
GEORGETOWN, Del. - Out of an abundance of caution and with inclement weather predicted for this weekend as a result of Hurricane Ian, TidalHealth has chosen to cancel its Georgetown Drive-Thru Flu Clinic on Saturday, Oct. 1, at Delaware Technical Community College's Owens Campus. While the event will not be...
Several Thousand to Cross the Bay on Foot in 2022 Bay Bridge Run
Some people are afraid to drive across the Bay Bridge, as it stretches 4.3 miles across the open Chesapeake Bay and reaches a height of 186 feet above the water. And then there are those who tackle the entire bridge—from Annapolis to Kent Island—on foot. That unique experience...
