fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian: Chopper videos show destruction left behind in Florida
SARASOTA, Fla. - SKYFOX chopper video flew over portions of Florida Thursday afternoon surveying the damage and devastation left behind after Hurricane Ian pummeled the area with heavy rain, storm surge, winds and catastrophic flooding. The powerful storm made landfall shortly after 3 p.m. on the southwestern coast of Florida,...
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian flooding: Photos, videos show extent of flooding, damage in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Ian left many areas of Florida underwater after making landfall on Wednesday afternoon. The system – which reached Category 4 hurricane strengthen – is now a tropical storm but continued to drench Central Florida as it tracked across the state. Rescue efforts were underway...
Hurricane Ian photos show destruction, storm surge
The National Hurricane Center said on Wednesday that Hurricane Ian made landfall over southwestern Florida a little after 3 p.m. The hurricane made landfall as a Category 4 storm, with winds approaching Category 5 status. Officials said a storm surge of up to 18 feet could be seen in some areas. Here are photos from Ian’s landfall and subsequent flooding:
fox35orlando.com
Florida man kayaks across flooded Orlando neighborhood
Hurricane Ian -- which is now a tropical storm -- caused massive flooding across Central Florida. Rescue efforts are underway in several counties. One man living in Ventura Country Club in Orlando decided to kayak across the floods.
kiss951.com
Video Shows A Shark Swimming The Florida Streets After Ian
The scenes out of Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian are devastating and many are downright painful to look at. The storm brought catastrophic damage to much of the state of Florida with some counties completely “off the grid” according to Ron DeSantis. Social media and the news are inundated with photos of videos of the storm surge and heavy rain taking over homes, businesses, and streets. And one image shows something I never thought I’d see. In Florida anytime flooding occurs you need to be on the lookout for displaced wildlife. Alligators and snakes certainly make the sunshine state their home and are often present in water. But this was no typical Florida reptile sighting. Instead, a video posted to Twitter shows a shark swimming the streets of Fort Myers after Ian passed through.
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian floods Central Florida: Parks, streets, homes, neighborhoods drenched
ORLANDO, Fla. - Military vehicles and airboats helped rescue people Thursday morning as Hurricane Ian – now a tropical storm – flooded roadways, stranded vehicles, and knocked out power to thousands in Central Florida. Much of Central Florida remain under flash flood warnings, which means imminent flooding. Officials...
fox35orlando.com
VIDEO: Tornado flips planes at South Florida airport as Hurricane Ian closes in
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - New video shows the damage left behind after a suspected tornado downed trees and flipped several small planes at an airport in South Florida as Hurricane Ian nears the state. Widespread damage was reported from North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines Tuesday evening. Photos and video...
Hurricane Ian updates: Videos show Florida brace for storm
Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in southwest Florida late Wednesday, but other areas of the state are already feeling the storm's impacts.
850wftl.com
Tornado displaces Kings Point residents, flips planes at Broward airport
(DELRAY BEACH, FL)- A night of wild weather triggered by the outer bands of Hurricane Ian injured 2 people, damaged cars and buildings, knocked out power for thousands and left at least 35 people homeless. At around 7:30 PM Tuesday the first of several tornado warnings were issued by the...
Florida’s Turnpike shut down in Orange County due to ‘significant flooding’ from Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers said Florida’s Turnpike is shut down Thursday in both directions in Orange County. Troopers said they shut down both directions of the highway from mile markers 254 through 267 near the Millenia area. The highway was shut down due to...
fox35orlando.com
Ian: T-Mobile waives fees for Florida customers impacted by storm
T-Mobile customers in areas of Florida and Georgia who are impacted by Hurricane Ian and are not already on unlimited plans will not pay overage charges, the company said in a news release Thursday morning. Effective beginning Wednesday, Sept. 28 through Monday, Oct. 3, the company is waiving unlimited talk,...
Ominous Warning About Receding Water in Florida Is 'Stuff of Nightmares'
Officials are advising people against going out into receding water, which they warn will return once Hurricane Ian makes landfall.
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian death toll in Florida uncertain as South Carolina braces for 2nd landfall
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, knocking out power to 2.5 million people and causing at least one confirmed death — although authorities feared the toll could be far higher as rescue efforts continued. A 72-year-old man was found dead early...
Florida Warns Alligators, Snakes and Bears Will Emerge During Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is looking to be one of the worst storms Florida has ever seen, and officials are warning residents to be wary of displaced wildlife.
Hurricane Ian death toll: 2 deaths confirmed in Sarasota County, 7 others reported across Florida
Authorities throughout southwest Florida will hit the road on Thursday in communities battered by the massive Hurricane Ian to assess damage, clear debris and respond to calls for help as millions of Floridians remain sheltered in place.
Hurricane Ian: House Filmed Floating Down Naples, Florida Street in Dangerous Storm Surge
Hurricane Ian has officially made landfall in Florida and the Sunshine State is already suffering unbelievable damage at the hands of the ever-strengthening storm. One of the most intense hurricanes on record to hit Florida, Ian has produced a catastrophic storm surge along with winds exceeding 150 mph and flooding rainfall.
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian eyewall moving onshore in Florida as Category 4 hurricane
ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Ian is rapidly intensifying and its ‘extremely dangerous’ eye-wall is moving onshore in Florida with maximum sustained winds close to Category 5 strength. Meanwhile, Tropical Depression Eleven has formed in the Atlantic. Ian is expected to make landfall in the state on Wednesday as...
Sharks Spotted Swimming Through Fort Myers Neighborhood As Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall In Florida
First and foremost, we hope everyone in the path of Hurricane Ian in Florida and beyond is staying safe during this dangerous storm. The category four Hurricane just made landfall in the Sunshine State, and so far, has already dumped an exorbitant amount of rain onto towns through the Gulf side of Florida, along with bringing wind gusts over 100 miles per hour. Meteorologist Mike Bettes from the Weather Channel shared this view of the storm surge that is already […] The post Sharks Spotted Swimming Through Fort Myers Neighborhood As Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall In Florida first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Hurricane Ian tracker 1 pm: Ian nears Category 5 strength as it moves onshore in Florida
Florida is bracing for catastrophic storm surge, winds and floods as Hurricane Ian closes in on the Gulf Coast Wednesday morning as a Category 4 storm.
NBC Miami
Thousands Without Power in Miami-Dade, Broward During Impact of Ian: FPL
Though not in the direct path of a rapidly strengthening Hurricane Ian, parts of South Florida were still dealing with power outages Wednesday. Florida Power & Light reported 18,870 customers in Miami-Dade without power and 8,780 customers without power in Broward as of 12 p.m. Tornadoes spawned by Hurricane Ian...
