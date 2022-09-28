ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood, FL

Hurricane Ian: Chopper videos show destruction left behind in Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. - SKYFOX chopper video flew over portions of Florida Thursday afternoon surveying the damage and devastation left behind after Hurricane Ian pummeled the area with heavy rain, storm surge, winds and catastrophic flooding. The powerful storm made landfall shortly after 3 p.m. on the southwestern coast of Florida,...
Hurricane Ian photos show destruction, storm surge

The National Hurricane Center said on Wednesday that Hurricane Ian made landfall over southwestern Florida a little after 3 p.m. The hurricane made landfall as a Category 4 storm, with winds approaching Category 5 status. Officials said a storm surge of up to 18 feet could be seen in some areas. Here are photos from Ian’s landfall and subsequent flooding:
Florida man kayaks across flooded Orlando neighborhood

Hurricane Ian -- which is now a tropical storm -- caused massive flooding across Central Florida. Rescue efforts are underway in several counties. One man living in Ventura Country Club in Orlando decided to kayak across the floods.
Video Shows A Shark Swimming The Florida Streets After Ian

The scenes out of Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian are devastating and many are downright painful to look at. The storm brought catastrophic damage to much of the state of Florida with some counties completely “off the grid” according to Ron DeSantis. Social media and the news are inundated with photos of videos of the storm surge and heavy rain taking over homes, businesses, and streets. And one image shows something I never thought I’d see. In Florida anytime flooding occurs you need to be on the lookout for displaced wildlife. Alligators and snakes certainly make the sunshine state their home and are often present in water. But this was no typical Florida reptile sighting. Instead, a video posted to Twitter shows a shark swimming the streets of Fort Myers after Ian passed through.
Ian: T-Mobile waives fees for Florida customers impacted by storm

T-Mobile customers in areas of Florida and Georgia who are impacted by Hurricane Ian and are not already on unlimited plans will not pay overage charges, the company said in a news release Thursday morning. Effective beginning Wednesday, Sept. 28 through Monday, Oct. 3, the company is waiving unlimited talk,...
Hurricane Ian eyewall moving onshore in Florida as Category 4 hurricane

ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Ian is rapidly intensifying and its ‘extremely dangerous’ eye-wall is moving onshore in Florida with maximum sustained winds close to Category 5 strength. Meanwhile, Tropical Depression Eleven has formed in the Atlantic. Ian is expected to make landfall in the state on Wednesday as...
Whiskey Riff

Sharks Spotted Swimming Through Fort Myers Neighborhood As Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall In Florida

First and foremost, we hope everyone in the path of Hurricane Ian in Florida and beyond is staying safe during this dangerous storm. The category four Hurricane just made landfall in the Sunshine State, and so far, has already dumped an exorbitant amount of rain onto towns through the Gulf side of Florida, along with bringing wind gusts over 100 miles per hour. Meteorologist Mike Bettes from the Weather Channel shared this view of the storm surge that is already […] The post Sharks Spotted Swimming Through Fort Myers Neighborhood As Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall In Florida first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
