Morning Briefing: Military re-enactments sidelined by concerns over state gun laws, economic issues remain at top of voters' minds and rematch in a Capital Region Assembly race

'It's a numbers game' in NY-21 as voters weigh Stefanik, Castelli
Note: This is the second installment of a two-part series. Spectrum News 1 featured a three-part series about Stefanik's rise through the Republican Party earlier this month. New Yorkers in the 21st Congressional District, represented by Republican Elise Stefanik, have continued to support the congresswoman as she's moved politically farther to the right since taking office in 2015.
Voters focus on economy in race for New York governor
A debate over the direction public safety should take in New York has dominated the race for governor. But with rising consumer prices and a tanking stock market, economic concerns are increasingly coming to the forefront in the race. A Siena College poll released Wednesday found half of voters picked...
New York sends aid to hurricane-ravaged areas in Florida, Puerto Rico
New York state officials and military personnel are going to areas in Florida and Puerto Rico ravaged by hurricanes in recent days, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday announced. Eleven service members from the New York Army National Guard along with two Chinook heavy lift helicopters will go to Florida to assist with airlift support in the wake of Hurricane Ian, Hochul said.
Live Updates: North Carolina braces for impacts from Ian
Hurricane Ian slammed into the Florida peninsula Wednesday afternoon as a strong Category 4 storm and caused flooding and devastation in its wake. The storm is expected to move offshore today and curve back for a second landfall in South Carolina before moving into North Carolina. The Tar Heel state...
New York Republicans offer competing plan for home energy prices
New York Republican lawmakers on Wednesday unveiled a package of proposals meant to contain sharply rising home energy costs this year ahead of a winter that's expected to see skyrocketing utility bills. The lawmakers, including Senate Minority Leader Robert Ortt, Assemblyman Jake Ashby and state Senate candidate Richard Amedure, want...
Stefanik's opponent Matt Castelli stresses moderate campaign in NY-21 race
Note: This is part one of a two-part series. Spectrum News 1 featured a three-part series about Stefanik's rise through the Republican party earlier this month. Former CIA officer Matt Castelli, a Democrat campaigning for the 21st Congressional District seat, says his middle-of-the-road platform would bring much-needed change in the North Country.
As voting processes face scrutiny, Maine’s election organizer stays above the fray
For 27 years, Deputy Secretary of State Julie Flynn has organized every aspect of every election. Training clerks. Proofreading ballots. Checking ballot tabulators and requiring local clerks to check them again before Election Day. Countless other small details that go into overseeing elections in Maine’s 500 cities, towns and plantations.
North Carolina preps for remnants of Hurricane Ian
As Hurricane Ian steams toward Florida, its remnants are expected to affect North Carolina. How is the state preparing?. Tim Boyum asks N.C. Emergency Management Director William Ray. Plus, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen makes stops in the state, promoting the Biden administration's economic policies. Rep. Deborah Ross, (D) 2nd...
Hochul: Overtime boost could help farm labor
Expanding overtime for farmworkers to kick in at 40 hours a week could help broaden the labor pool of agriculture workers in New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday said. The pending decision to lower the overtime threshold from 60 hours a week to 40 is not expected to be made for several weeks by state Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon. But Hochul on Wednesday in a news conference said there would be benefits in doing so.
New York launches unemployment fraud crackdown
New York is launching an effort to curtail unemployment insurance scams following an investigation that found $11 million in fraudulent benefit payments made last month, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday said. The scale and scope of the fraudulent benefits underscores the massive amount of money sent out the door meant...
Siena poll: Hochul holds 17-point lead over Zeldin
Democrats are dominating all of the contested statewide races in New York, with the incumbent candidates holding double-digit percentage point advantages over their Republican challengers, a Siena College poll released Wednesday found. Voters continue to be anxious about the economy and, more recently, threats to democracy outpacing concerns around crime,...
Hurricane Ian impacting New York natives in Florida
Millions of people are under mandatory evacuation in Florida due to Hurricane Ian. Others are waiting it out, preparing for the storm to hit their area. Two families who moved to Florida within the last two years and they said they didn't know what to expect since this is the first major hurricane that hit the state since they moved.
Dueling law enforcement nods for Hochul and Zeldin
Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and her Republican opponent Lee Zeldin on Tuesday rolled out dueling endorsements from law enforcement organizations in the race for governor. Hochul was endorsed by the Police Benevolent Association of New York State, a group that represents about 1,200 members of the New York State Agency Police Services, including SUNY police, state Environmental Conservation Police, the state Park Police and the Forest Rangers.
State offers various social services amid high costs
It seems like the cost of just about everything has gone up these days. If you or your loved ones are having a tough time keeping up with bills and expenses, there are some resources available to try and ease the financial burden. While inflation creeps up, social services in...
Rallies call for an end to prison package restrictions in New York
The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) implemented a new Vendor Package Program to crack down on contraband in correctional facilities. This has caused some backlash from the family and friends of incarcerated New Yorkers, who are concerned their loved ones won't get the items they need.
Live Updates: Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A hurricane warning was issued Thursday for the entire coast of South Carolina as storm Ian's center drifted off the coast of Florida and back to sea. The National Weather Service's latest forecast showed that Ian's winds were at 70 mph, just shy of hurricane force. The warm Atlantic waters are expected to help it gather strength as it curves back toward the U.S. coast.
Survey: Most Mainers want to move away from criminal punishment for low-level drug offenses
A survey of Maine voters shows 74% support a move away from criminal punishment for low-level, non-violent drug offenders and toward rehabilitation programs. Two University of Maine professors highlighted the survey results on Tuesday, saying the results should convince state lawmakers that there is sufficient support to decriminalize possession of a small amount of drugs for personal use.
Fort Hood soldier facing 6 years in prison for selling fentanyl to undercover Austin police
FORT HOOD, Texas — Authorities are cracking down on the deadly opioid fentanyl, which has caused a spike in overdose deaths across the state. A Fort Hood soldier was sentenced to six years in prison for the distribution of fentanyl, according to the U.S. attorney’s office for the Western District of Texas.
Watch: Flooding, fires and destruction from Hurricane Ian
Many neighborhoods and communities in southwest Florida are feeling the effects of Hurricane Ian. The hurricane has brought catastrophic flooding, heavy rain and destructive winds. What You Need To Know. Ian made landfall in Cayo Costa, Fla., on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The storm has brought flooding rains and strong winds...
Ian to bring heavy rain to North Carolina for Friday and the weekend
Hurricane Ian will make landfall as a major hurricane today along the Florida Gulf coast between Tampa and Fort Meyers. The storm will then eventually impact our weather in the Carolinas by Friday and the weekend. Spotty rains may begin along the North Carolina coast as early as Thursday afternoon.
