PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say the SUV involved in the Roxborough High School shooting that left one football player dead and four other teens injured has been found in South Philadelphia. Police are still searching for the five gunmen and one getaway driver.The vehicle was found at a strip club in South Philadelphia. The SUV was towed to a police impound lot in Feltonville early Thursday morning. Surveillance video captured the moment six people jumped out of a car and ambushed a group of teens after a football scrimmage at Roxborough High School.Police are hoping someone will recognize the six people in the...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO