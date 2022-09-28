Read full article on original website
Dorrit Sherman
1d ago
Outrages, the blue states are out of control, so many innocents people are getting kill due to corrupt criminals politicians, defunding the police, open jails policies, sanctuary policies, drugs, it’s time to put the national guards to protect the innocents Americans!
phl17.com
2 men critically injured after they were shot multiple times on Allegheny Avenue
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for the person responsible of shooting two men multiple times in Kensington. The incident happened on the 1800 block of East Allegheny Avenue just before 2:00 pm on Wednesday. According to police, an 18-year-old man was shot two times in the lower back, and...
SUV involved in Roxborough HS shooting found, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say the SUV involved in the Roxborough High School shooting that left one football player dead and four other teens injured has been found in South Philadelphia. Police are still searching for the five gunmen and one getaway driver.The vehicle was found at a strip club in South Philadelphia. The SUV was towed to a police impound lot in Feltonville early Thursday morning. Surveillance video captured the moment six people jumped out of a car and ambushed a group of teens after a football scrimmage at Roxborough High School.Police are hoping someone will recognize the six people in the...
Boys Latin Charter Middle School student found with loaded gun magazine on bus
Officials said the student was detained and the loaded magazine was recovered.
Police release video of suspects wanted in deadly shooting outside Roxborough HS
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police have released images of the suspected vehicle and shooters wanted in a shooting outside Roxborough High School on Tuesday that claimed the life of a 14-year-old boy and left four other teens injured. In addition to the five suspects captured on camera, police are also searching for a sixth suspect who was driving a light-colored SUV. It's believed the suspects in the shooting may all be juveniles. During a press conference Wednesday, police provided surveillance video capturing the shooting of the five teens -- four of them football players. They had wrapped up a scrimmage...
Philadelphia officials release surveillance video, offer $40,000 reward for suspects in fatal shooting behind a high school
Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects in a shooting at a high school Tuesday which left one 14-year-old dead and four other teens injured, officials said.
phl17.com
Tacony man fatally shot in Frankford; suspect in custody
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Police have arrested an individual who they say is responsible for the murder of a man in Philadelphia’s Frankford section. The victim was identified as Christopher Lorick, 26, from Philadelphia’s Tacony section. The shooting incident happened on the 1200 block of Fillmore Street around 1:38 pm...
5 football players shot after ambush near Roxborough High School in Philadelphia; 1 dead
Investigators say the five players were walking off the field when two gunmen ambushed them from a Ford Explorer.
Man, 73, dies after being struck by hit-and-run-driver; suspect surrenders
Police say the driver of a gold Honda Pilot ran the victim over and then fled the scene.
Brother of teen shot outside Roxborough High School speaks out: 'Worst feeling in the world'
"I was at work and got a call from my stepmom saying my little brother got shot," said Alex Torres. His little brother was among five shot outside Roxborough High School.
Man shot, in critical condition in East Oak Lane, Philadelphia police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A 26-year-old man is in critical condition after police say he was shot in the chest. The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in Philadelphia's East Oak Lane section along Camac Street.CBS3 was told the victim is undergoing surgery at Einstein Medical Center.Investigators say the shooting happened on the same block where the victim lives.Police are still searching for a suspect and a motive.
Teen suspects attack & carjack 82-year-old outside Willow Grove Mall, steal gift he bought his wife
The suspects hit the 82-year-old with a hard object, grabbed a gift he had purchased for his wife at the Willow Grove Park Mall and then stole his truck, police say.
Football Player Dead, Others Hurt In Philadelphia High School Ambush: Police
A teenage football player was killed and four of his teammates injured when two gunmen ambushed them outside a Philadelphia high school on Tuesday, Sept. 27, authorities said. It happened as the five players were walking off the field after a football scrimmage between Roxborough High School and two other schools around 4:30 p.m. on the 300 block of Fairway Terrace, Philadelphia police told the media.
WGAL
Five students shot behind Philadelphia high school, one dies
PHILADELPHIA — Five students were shot behind a Philadelphia high school on Tuesday evening, police said. The incident happened behind Roxborough High School in the Roxborough neighborhood of Philadelphia. The victims are believed to be members of a football team who just finished a scrimmage and walked off the...
Philadelphia high school football player killed Tuesday is identified
14-year-old Nicholas Elizalde was shot and killed following a scrimmage Tuesday afternoon
22-year-old man arrested on rape,robbery charges in Edenton
After a vehicle accident on September 24, , police learned that a vehicle involved in the accident was reported stolen out of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and that the case Philadelphia police were working involved a 71-year-old woman who was the victim of sexual assault.
nypressnews.com
Suspect identified in shooting death of Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles
LOS ANGELES — Police have identified a suspect wanted in the shooting death of a well-known Philadelphia rapper at the Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles. PnB Rock, born Rakim Hasheem Allen, was shot and killed at the restaurant on Sept. 12. He was 30 years old.
Eagles players react to shooting outside Roxborough High School that left 14-year-old boy dead
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles players are speaking out after a shooting outside Roxborough High School following a scrimmage left a 14-year-old boy dead and four others injured. The shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday on the 300 block of Fairway Terrace.Investigators say all five victims were football players. They were shot after walking off the field following a scrimmage involving Roxborough High School, Northeast High School and Boys Latin Charter School.New Eagles wideout A.J. Brown wrote on Twitter that his heart goes out to those impacted by the shooting."This breaks my heart," Brown wrote. "My heart goes out to...
fox29.com
Police: Female suspects sought after woman attacked from behind near Logan Square
PHILADELPHIA - Police are looking for the public's help to identify two female suspects after a brutal attack on a North Philadelphia street earlier this month. A 32-year-old woman was walking on the 400 block of 19th Street when she was reportedly attacked from behind. Two female suspects grabbed her...
St. Joseph's University student who was tied up and robbed speaks out
Police say the suspects kicked in the air conditioning unit on the victim's window to get in.
Man charged with attempted murder in shooting outside N.J. bar
A Gloucester County man is charged with attempted murder following a shooting outside a bar early Saturday. Police responded to the area of Villari’s Sports Bar on Coles Mill Road in Franklin Township around 4:45 a.m. for a report of a gunshot victim. Officers found Walter J. Gilliano, 25,...
