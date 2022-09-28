ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dorrit Sherman
1d ago

Outrages, the blue states are out of control, so many innocents people are getting kill due to corrupt criminals politicians, defunding the police, open jails policies, sanctuary policies, drugs, it’s time to put the national guards to protect the innocents Americans!

SUV involved in Roxborough HS shooting found, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say the SUV involved in the Roxborough High School shooting that left one football player dead and four other teens injured has been found in South Philadelphia. Police are still searching for the five gunmen and one getaway driver.The vehicle was found at a strip club in South Philadelphia. The SUV was towed to a police impound lot in Feltonville early Thursday morning. Surveillance video captured the moment six people jumped out of a car and ambushed a group of teens after a football scrimmage at Roxborough High School.Police are hoping someone will recognize the six people in the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police release video of suspects wanted in deadly shooting outside Roxborough HS

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police have released images of the suspected vehicle and shooters wanted in a shooting outside Roxborough High School on Tuesday that claimed the life of a 14-year-old boy and left four other teens injured. In addition to the five suspects captured on camera, police are also searching for a sixth suspect who was driving a light-colored SUV. It's believed the suspects in the shooting may all be juveniles. During a press conference Wednesday, police provided surveillance video capturing the shooting of the five teens -- four of them football players. They had wrapped up a scrimmage...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Tacony man fatally shot in Frankford; suspect in custody

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Police have arrested an individual who they say is responsible for the murder of a man in Philadelphia’s Frankford section. The victim was identified as Christopher Lorick, 26, from Philadelphia’s Tacony section. The shooting incident happened on the 1200 block of Fillmore Street around 1:38 pm...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man shot, in critical condition in East Oak Lane, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A 26-year-old man is in critical condition after police say he was shot in the chest. The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in Philadelphia's East Oak Lane section along Camac Street.CBS3 was told the victim is undergoing surgery at Einstein Medical Center.Investigators say the shooting happened on the same block where the victim lives.Police are still searching for a suspect and a motive.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Football Player Dead, Others Hurt In Philadelphia High School Ambush: Police

A teenage football player was killed and four of his teammates injured when two gunmen ambushed them outside a Philadelphia high school on Tuesday, Sept. 27, authorities said. It happened as the five players were walking off the field after a football scrimmage between Roxborough High School and two other schools around 4:30 p.m. on the 300 block of Fairway Terrace, Philadelphia police told the media.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGAL

Five students shot behind Philadelphia high school, one dies

PHILADELPHIA — Five students were shot behind a Philadelphia high school on Tuesday evening, police said. The incident happened behind Roxborough High School in the Roxborough neighborhood of Philadelphia. The victims are believed to be members of a football team who just finished a scrimmage and walked off the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Eagles players react to shooting outside Roxborough High School that left 14-year-old boy dead

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles players are speaking out after a shooting outside Roxborough High School following a scrimmage left a 14-year-old boy dead and four others injured. The shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday on the 300 block of Fairway Terrace.Investigators say all five victims were football players. They were shot after walking off the field following a scrimmage involving Roxborough High School, Northeast High School and Boys Latin Charter School.New Eagles wideout A.J. Brown wrote on Twitter that his heart goes out to those impacted by the shooting."This breaks my heart," Brown wrote. "My heart goes out to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC News

NBC News

