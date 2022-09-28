ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sourcing Journal

This 5,000-Member Rail Union Just Authorized a Strike

A rail union representing nearly 5,000 workers said Wednesday its members have rejected a tentative agreement struck with carriers, adding to mounting uncertainty around whether employers and labor can stave off a possible strike come Friday.  The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) said its roughly 4,900 workers voted against a deal its leadership struck with carriers late last month. Instead, the union said members voted to authorize a strike. “Out of respect for other unions in the ratification process, an extension has been agreed to until Sept. 29 at 12 p.m. ET,” IAM said in a statement Wednesday. “This...
Scrubs Magazine

Nurse “Trapped” in Contract Sues Staffing Agency for Punishing Quitters

A healthcare staffing agency that serves facilities throughout New York state has been accused of using illegal tactics to keep foreign-born healthcare workers stuck in low-paying jobs that some American-born workers no longer want. Benzor Shem Vidal, who immigrated to the U.S. from the Philippines, says Advanced Care Staffing forced...
freightwaves.com

Union workers rail against ratification

Welcome to the WHAT THE TRUCK?!? newsletter. In this issue, rail workers still want to strike; Nikola’s Trevor Milton intervention; pre-trips go VR; best states for drone delivery; and more. Averted … for now. Health of our rails — When locomotive engineer Aaron Hiles told his wife that...
McKnight's

Creative job advancements, better communication boost retention, providers told

Lattices and ladders are two of the key tools for attracting and keeping employees to ease the burdens of staffing shortages in the long-term care sector. Lattices deepen employees’ current knowledge and skills while ladders help them pursue different disciplines, listeners were informed during Wednesday’s LeadingAge webinar, “Career Ladders and Lattices: Grow the Aging Services Workforce.”
WRDW-TV

Federal government to launch free diaper pilot program

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Atlanta News First) - As many as one in three families don’t have enough diapers for their children, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. That barrier is something the federal government is trying to address through a new pilot program. Jamie Lackey sees...
McKnight's

On the menu: New CMS food service manager rules kick in Oct. 1

Federal requirements to be a qualified long-term care facility director of food and nutrition services are changing Saturday (Oct. 1) in order to ease training and staffing obstacles while keeping standards high, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. The move has not come without controversy. Would-be dining...
McKnight's

Concerns about private equity in long-term care not confined to the US

Observers and critics of private equity ownership in US long-term care facilities could be excused if they get a feeling of deja vu when they learn about that type of investor in the United Kingdom. Private equity involvement in the British long-term care sector is now experiencing complaints that echo...
McKnight's

Significant Kansas closures reflect broader US nursing home staffing problems

Recent closings and downsizings of Kansas nursing homes represent a microcosm of major troubles facing nursing homes nationwide. During the pandemic, 35 long-term care facilities in the state have either closed, or reduced admissions and capacity, according to LeadingAge Kansas. Nationwide, staff shortages from before the pandemic have intensified during...
