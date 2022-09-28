Read full article on original website
This 5,000-Member Rail Union Just Authorized a Strike
A rail union representing nearly 5,000 workers said Wednesday its members have rejected a tentative agreement struck with carriers, adding to mounting uncertainty around whether employers and labor can stave off a possible strike come Friday. The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) said its roughly 4,900 workers voted against a deal its leadership struck with carriers late last month. Instead, the union said members voted to authorize a strike. “Out of respect for other unions in the ratification process, an extension has been agreed to until Sept. 29 at 12 p.m. ET,” IAM said in a statement Wednesday. “This...
A Pennsylvania diner has been ordered to hand $1.35 million to workers after it used tips to pay wages
A Pennsylvania diner has been ordered to pay its staff $1.35 million after it used a portion of servers' tips to pay bussers' wages in a string of labor law violations. The Department of Labor ruled that Empire Diner, in Landsdowne, would have to pay back wages and damages to 107 servers at the restaurant.
Employee Says OSHA Poster Was Tossed When Workers Began 'Asking Questions'
"I kind of fear for the employees if this basic OSHA info is being suppressed," one commenter said on Reddit.
McKnight's
Federal regulators intensify spotlight on nursing homes; providers ask for more attention
Federal regulators took their campaign to make nursing home ownership more transparent to a new level Monday, and providers responded by urging the administration to do even more to reform a “broken system.”. The new data release is meant primarily to help government agencies and researchers. It also will...
Scrubs Magazine
Nurse “Trapped” in Contract Sues Staffing Agency for Punishing Quitters
A healthcare staffing agency that serves facilities throughout New York state has been accused of using illegal tactics to keep foreign-born healthcare workers stuck in low-paying jobs that some American-born workers no longer want. Benzor Shem Vidal, who immigrated to the U.S. from the Philippines, says Advanced Care Staffing forced...
SNAP Payments to Increase 12.5% in October. Max Benefit for Family of Four Now $939
Food benefits are increasing to match the higher cost of living. The 2023 SNAP food benefit increase takes effect on Oct. 1, 2022. The maximum SNAP benefit for a family of four will increase by $104 in most of the country. Double up schemes and cash back apps may help...
Federal authorities charge 47 people in theft of $250 million from child nutrition program
Many of the companies that claimed to be serving food were sponsored by a nonprofit called Feeding Our Future, whose founder was also indicted.
Eli Lilly sued for age discrimination by U.S. agency EEOC
Sept 26 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co was sued on Monday by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which accused the drugmaker of illegally refusing to hire older workers for sales representative jobs because of their age.
freightwaves.com
Union workers rail against ratification
Welcome to the WHAT THE TRUCK?!? newsletter. In this issue, rail workers still want to strike; Nikola’s Trevor Milton intervention; pre-trips go VR; best states for drone delivery; and more. Averted … for now. Health of our rails — When locomotive engineer Aaron Hiles told his wife that...
The Federal Government Is About to Spend $750 Million on Crisis Intervention. Will It Help Reduce Gun Violence?
Kelly Moller, a Democratic state representative in Minnesota, is conflicted. Like every other state, hers is preparing to receive new federal funding for crisis intervention. But with a wide slate of options for using the funds, and relatively vague federal guidance, she isn’t exactly sure where the state should start.
Searching for a nursing home? Biden administration takes 'unprecedented step' to release ownership data
The nursing home data is part of the Biden administration's effort to shine a light on an industry that receives substantial federal funding.
California food delivery start-up slammed with $140,000 fine for violating child labor laws by employing underage drivers
According to the Department of Labor, Locale illegally employed 78 teenage drivers for time-sensitive deliveries between July 2020 and July 2021.
McKnight's
How to fish for SNF patients upstream and prove ‘a happy employee is a good employee’
Thrive Personalized Medical Rehabilitation CEO Brad Haber discusses why he is championing a “more modern,” clinically complex approach to long-term care. He joins McKnight’s Executive Editor James M. Berklan to discuss the resources, strategies and clinical relationships needed to capitalize on this “sure thing” market.
McKnight's
Creative job advancements, better communication boost retention, providers told
Lattices and ladders are two of the key tools for attracting and keeping employees to ease the burdens of staffing shortages in the long-term care sector. Lattices deepen employees’ current knowledge and skills while ladders help them pursue different disciplines, listeners were informed during Wednesday’s LeadingAge webinar, “Career Ladders and Lattices: Grow the Aging Services Workforce.”
McKnight's
‘Understaffing’ alleged in nursing home class action suit doubling as notice to industry
A class action lawsuit filed Monday is seeking a court order to stop regional provider Alden Management Services from what plaintiffs call “an ongoing practice of profiting from systematically and knowingly understaffing.”. The complainants said the filing is a warning shot across the bow to any operators who allegedly...
WRDW-TV
Federal government to launch free diaper pilot program
WASHINGTON, D.C. (Atlanta News First) - As many as one in three families don’t have enough diapers for their children, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. That barrier is something the federal government is trying to address through a new pilot program. Jamie Lackey sees...
McKnight's
On the menu: New CMS food service manager rules kick in Oct. 1
Federal requirements to be a qualified long-term care facility director of food and nutrition services are changing Saturday (Oct. 1) in order to ease training and staffing obstacles while keeping standards high, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. The move has not come without controversy. Would-be dining...
McKnight's
Concerns about private equity in long-term care not confined to the US
Observers and critics of private equity ownership in US long-term care facilities could be excused if they get a feeling of deja vu when they learn about that type of investor in the United Kingdom. Private equity involvement in the British long-term care sector is now experiencing complaints that echo...
McKnight's
Significant Kansas closures reflect broader US nursing home staffing problems
Recent closings and downsizings of Kansas nursing homes represent a microcosm of major troubles facing nursing homes nationwide. During the pandemic, 35 long-term care facilities in the state have either closed, or reduced admissions and capacity, according to LeadingAge Kansas. Nationwide, staff shortages from before the pandemic have intensified during...
Prisoner work strike goes on as prisons cut meals, nix weekend visitation
Thousands of inmates in Alabama’s overcrowded prison system are receiving only two meals a day during a prisoner work stoppage that was in its fourth day Thursday, and the agency said weekend visitation also was being canceled. While inmates and activists have accused the Department of Corrections of using...
