ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bryan College Station Eagle

Calendar for Thursday, Sept. 29

Learn about pioneer history at Boonville Days: Texas Heritage Festival, with characters in period costumes, musicians, dancers, artisans and cowboys, along with demonstrations, pony rides and other activities. Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Buffalo Stampede half marathon and 5K starts at 7:30 a.m. Free festival admission. $20 for chuck wagon lunch. brazosvalleymuseum.org/boonville-days.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

The Jimbo Fisher Radio Show: Episode 5

The latest edition of the Jimbo Fisher Radio Show, presented by Capital Farm Credit, featuring head coach Jimbo Fisher and the Voice of the Aggies, Andrew Monaco. (air date September 28, 2022). The Jimbo Fisher Radio Show originates on Wednesdays during the season from Rudy's Country Store & BBQ on...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M will not host home track and field meets in 2023

The Texas A&M track and field teams will not be able to host home meets during the upcoming indoor and outdoor seasons due to the construction of a new indoor facility on west campus next to E.B. Cushing Stadium. A&M will open its indoor season on Jan. 13 at the...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
College Station, TX
College Station, TX
Entertainment
Bryan, TX
Entertainment
City
China, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Bryan, TX
City
Egypt, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Odyssey Academy aims to make robotics a future option for students

Students in the Bryan school district’s Odyssey Academy at SFA Middle School on Monday got a closer look at the robots they are learning to program this year. Yibo Zheng, head of operations at RoboMaster North America, visited Bryan to show the students how robots can be programmed and used in games when they get to high school and college.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Michael Mize named Navasota’s new police chief

Michael Mize was named Navasota’s new police chief Monday. Mize was chosen from three finalists and over 11 nationwide applicants who applied for the position. Mize had served as Navasota’s interim police chief since April and has been with the Navasota Police Department for over 16 years. He begins his role as police chief Thursday.
NAVASOTA, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M soccer team to face No. 12 Arkansas on Thursday night

The Texas A&M soccer team will face No. 12 Arkansas at 6 p.m. Thursday in Southeastern Conference play at Razorback Field in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The match will be broadcast live on KAGC (97.3 FM). A&M (5-4-2, 0-3) suffered its third straight loss Sunday at No. 5 Alabama, falling 3-0. Arkansas...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Linda Ronstadt
Person
Chuck Berry
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Nelson Mandela
Bryan College Station Eagle

Mason Rice enjoying healthy run as senior with Bryan football team

The Bryan Viking roots run deep for Mason Rice. As the son of a Bryan coach, the linebacker remembers going to games, watching practices and hanging out around the fieldhouse. Since Rice was about 3, his dad Matt Rice has been the team’s safeties and cornerbacks coach. And Rice...
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Brazos Christian volleyball team cruises past Waco Reicher in three sets

WACO — Cate Wright had 11 kills, and Emily Angerer, Kendall Schulte and Diana Riley each had seven to fuel the Brazos Christian volleyball team’s 25-9, 25-17, 25-9 victory over Waco Reicher on Tuesday in TAPPS District 3-3A action. Brazos Christian’s Catherine Brantley and Peyton Spaw each had...
WACO, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

A&M Consolidated girls golf team places eighth in first tournament of season

THE WOODLANDS — The A&M Consolidated girls golf team shot 428 and placed eighth in the 14-team tournament Tuesday at The Woodlands Country Club. Consol senior Ashtyn Vollentine shot 94 and tied for 11th followed by senior Bella Nolan (106) and freshman Emma Ford (106). Sophmores Karina Ji and Kate Bobbitt also competed for Consol’s team, while Lady Tigers Elaina Cavazos, Jaleigh McLeod and Anissa Okpo competed as individuals.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Texas A M University#Havingfun#Performance Info#Chutes And Ladders#Things To Do#What To Do#Surviving Thriving#Salvation Army#Bottlenecks#Caldwell#South Flo#Duddley S Draw
Bryan College Station Eagle

Blinn esports teams earns pair of victories over Oakland, Texas A&M

Blinn’s esports teams each earned victories Monday with the Rocket League squad topping Oakland B 3-0, and the Valorant team beating Texas A&M White 2-1. Freshmen Andrew Askins and Jordan Johnson along with sophomore Cade Mock competed for Blinn’s Rocket League team (2-0), while sophomore Austin Ray and freshmen Hayden Whitaker, Shawn Fox, Khanh Dewey and Adam Laamoumi led Blinn’s Valorant squad (1-1).
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Absent Brazos County commissioners hold up vote on property tax rate

Brazos County commissioners continued to delay voting on a tax rate Tuesday, as two members again failed to show up to vote. Commissioners Steve Aldrich and Russ Ford opted out of Tuesday’s regular meeting that called for a vote on a property tax rate up to $0.4735 per $100 valuation. Both commissioners stated during a Monday workshop that they were in favor of a rate much less than the one proposed.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Meuth named SEC Offensive Player of the Week

Texas A&M Caroline Meuth was named the Southeastern Conference volleyball's offensive player of the week. Meuth had a career-high 30 kills Saturday in the Aggies' win over Tennessee. Along with her 30 kills, she recorded 14 digs for her third double-double of the season. Last Wednesday against Ole Miss, Meuth had a match-high 24 kills.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
China
Country
Egypt
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Bryan College Station Eagle

Two arrested in separate incidents regarding threats at Bryan schools

Two minors were arrested in separate incidents Tuesday after one made a shooting-related threat and another had a false alarm or report, police said. The incidents occurred at two different Bryan schools in the past week, police said. A 15-year-old boy was arrested for making a terroristic threat and has...
BRYAN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy