Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Thursday, Sept. 29
Learn about pioneer history at Boonville Days: Texas Heritage Festival, with characters in period costumes, musicians, dancers, artisans and cowboys, along with demonstrations, pony rides and other activities. Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Buffalo Stampede half marathon and 5K starts at 7:30 a.m. Free festival admission. $20 for chuck wagon lunch. brazosvalleymuseum.org/boonville-days.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for September 28
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (18) updates to this series since Updated 15 min ago.
Bryan College Station Eagle
The Jimbo Fisher Radio Show: Episode 5
The latest edition of the Jimbo Fisher Radio Show, presented by Capital Farm Credit, featuring head coach Jimbo Fisher and the Voice of the Aggies, Andrew Monaco. (air date September 28, 2022). The Jimbo Fisher Radio Show originates on Wednesdays during the season from Rudy's Country Store & BBQ on...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M will not host home track and field meets in 2023
The Texas A&M track and field teams will not be able to host home meets during the upcoming indoor and outdoor seasons due to the construction of a new indoor facility on west campus next to E.B. Cushing Stadium. A&M will open its indoor season on Jan. 13 at the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bryan College Station Eagle
Odyssey Academy aims to make robotics a future option for students
Students in the Bryan school district’s Odyssey Academy at SFA Middle School on Monday got a closer look at the robots they are learning to program this year. Yibo Zheng, head of operations at RoboMaster North America, visited Bryan to show the students how robots can be programmed and used in games when they get to high school and college.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Students upset Brazos County commissioners don't reinstate MSC for early voting
Brazos County commissioners took no action Tuesday on restoring the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus as an early voting location for the November election because it is not feasible at this time, according to county and Bryan-College Station city staff. The MSC will be a polling location...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Michael Mize named Navasota’s new police chief
Michael Mize was named Navasota’s new police chief Monday. Mize was chosen from three finalists and over 11 nationwide applicants who applied for the position. Mize had served as Navasota’s interim police chief since April and has been with the Navasota Police Department for over 16 years. He begins his role as police chief Thursday.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M soccer team to face No. 12 Arkansas on Thursday night
The Texas A&M soccer team will face No. 12 Arkansas at 6 p.m. Thursday in Southeastern Conference play at Razorback Field in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The match will be broadcast live on KAGC (97.3 FM). A&M (5-4-2, 0-3) suffered its third straight loss Sunday at No. 5 Alabama, falling 3-0. Arkansas...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bryan College Station Eagle
Mason Rice enjoying healthy run as senior with Bryan football team
The Bryan Viking roots run deep for Mason Rice. As the son of a Bryan coach, the linebacker remembers going to games, watching practices and hanging out around the fieldhouse. Since Rice was about 3, his dad Matt Rice has been the team’s safeties and cornerbacks coach. And Rice...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos Christian volleyball team cruises past Waco Reicher in three sets
WACO — Cate Wright had 11 kills, and Emily Angerer, Kendall Schulte and Diana Riley each had seven to fuel the Brazos Christian volleyball team’s 25-9, 25-17, 25-9 victory over Waco Reicher on Tuesday in TAPPS District 3-3A action. Brazos Christian’s Catherine Brantley and Peyton Spaw each had...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Balanced attack helps College Station volleyball team down Rudder in three sets
Slow starts have become somewhat of a trend for the College Station volleyball team, and Tuesday’s District 21-5A match with Rudder was no different. But the Lady Cougars used a balanced attack in the second and third sets to sweep the Lady Rangers 25-23, 25-10, 25-18 at Cougar Gym.
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M Consolidated girls golf team places eighth in first tournament of season
THE WOODLANDS — The A&M Consolidated girls golf team shot 428 and placed eighth in the 14-team tournament Tuesday at The Woodlands Country Club. Consol senior Ashtyn Vollentine shot 94 and tied for 11th followed by senior Bella Nolan (106) and freshman Emma Ford (106). Sophmores Karina Ji and Kate Bobbitt also competed for Consol’s team, while Lady Tigers Elaina Cavazos, Jaleigh McLeod and Anissa Okpo competed as individuals.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bryan College Station Eagle
Mississippi State faces tough stretch of opponents beginning with No. 17 Texas A&M
Mississippi State’s cowbells have an opportunity to ring loud as the Bulldogs kick off a stretch of playing four straight ranked teams starting with 17th-ranked Texas A&M at 3 p.m. Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi. After playing the Aggies (3-1, 1-0), MSU (3-1, 0-1) will host...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Blinn esports teams earns pair of victories over Oakland, Texas A&M
Blinn’s esports teams each earned victories Monday with the Rocket League squad topping Oakland B 3-0, and the Valorant team beating Texas A&M White 2-1. Freshmen Andrew Askins and Jordan Johnson along with sophomore Cade Mock competed for Blinn’s Rocket League team (2-0), while sophomore Austin Ray and freshmen Hayden Whitaker, Shawn Fox, Khanh Dewey and Adam Laamoumi led Blinn’s Valorant squad (1-1).
Bryan College Station Eagle
Absent Brazos County commissioners hold up vote on property tax rate
Brazos County commissioners continued to delay voting on a tax rate Tuesday, as two members again failed to show up to vote. Commissioners Steve Aldrich and Russ Ford opted out of Tuesday’s regular meeting that called for a vote on a property tax rate up to $0.4735 per $100 valuation. Both commissioners stated during a Monday workshop that they were in favor of a rate much less than the one proposed.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Meuth named SEC Offensive Player of the Week
Texas A&M Caroline Meuth was named the Southeastern Conference volleyball's offensive player of the week. Meuth had a career-high 30 kills Saturday in the Aggies' win over Tennessee. Along with her 30 kills, she recorded 14 digs for her third double-double of the season. Last Wednesday against Ole Miss, Meuth had a match-high 24 kills.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bryan College Station Eagle
Two arrested in separate incidents regarding threats at Bryan schools
Two minors were arrested in separate incidents Tuesday after one made a shooting-related threat and another had a false alarm or report, police said. The incidents occurred at two different Bryan schools in the past week, police said. A 15-year-old boy was arrested for making a terroristic threat and has...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan volleyball team battles but can't steal a set from league-leading Midway
The Bryan volleyball team wasn’t able to win a set against District 12-6A leader Waco Midway, but the Lady Vikings made the Pantherettes sweat on Tuesday night at Viking Gym. Midway finished off a 25-17, 25-18, 25-23 victory via a Lady Viking hitting error, one of the few Bryan...
Comments / 0