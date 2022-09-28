ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waimanalo, HI

hawaiibusiness.com

Capturing the Look and Feel of Old Honolulu

Collectors Kevin Faller, Chester Sebastian and Kevin Sebastian (left to right) opened Old Queen Street Stadium nine months ago to showcase sports memorabilia and what Faller calls the “hall of fame of fabrics and textures of Hawai‘i.”. He says vintage aloha work shirts are a centerpiece of this...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Local Clothing Line Tori Richard Offers Resort-Style Attire

Honolulu (KHON2) – Tori Richard brings high-quality and resort-style attire to men and women across Hawaii. Just a few minutes from popular beach destinations and residential areas, Kailua Town offers over 100 shops and eateries for families of Kailua Town. “We have had fantastic customers in Kailua, so we...
KAILUA, HI
KHON2

Rainbow Wahine volleyball set of 1st BWC road trip of 2022

FULLERTON, Calif.–The University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball team (5-5, 2-0 Big West) embarks on their second road trip of the season to take on Cal State Fullerton (7-3, 1-1 BWC) on Friday, Sept. 30 and Long Beach State (6-4, 1-1 BWC) on Saturday, Oct. 1. Both matches are slated to start at 4:00 p.m. HT. The […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Nearly 13,500 pounds of illegal fireworks confiscated at Honolulu Harbor

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nearly 13,500 pounds of illegal fireworks were recently discovered at a port in Hawaii, the U.S. Coast Guard said. Officials said the street-value of the illegal fireworks found at Honolulu Harbor was estimated at $2.7 million. The Coast Guard said the fireworks were removed in a safe...
HONOLULU, HI
BoardingArea

Our Anniversary Dinner At Roy’s Ko Olina Hawaii

Sharon and I have an unusual affection for Roy’s Restaurants. The James Beard award-winning chef Roy Yamaguchi started Roy’s in Honolulu in 1988 and the chain eventually became a part of Bloomin Brands. The parent of Outback Steakhouse is based in Tampa and I guess that’s how we ended up with a Roy’s outpost in Orlando.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Kalihi residents split over neighbor with about 100 'noisy' birds

KALIHI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Dubbing himself "The Bird Guy," Bruce McGonigal has been sharing his collection of more than 100 exotic birds from around the world at private events and schools for the past 20 years. "I'm a bird entertainer, educator," McGonigal proclaimed when asked what he does for a...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Daily hula shows returning to Ala Moana Center

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A longtime tradition is coming back to Ala Moana Center’s main stage this weekend! Beginning Oct. 1, customers can enjoy the 20-minute hula performances at 5 p.m. daily. “With the return of our Centerstage entertainment, we have many performance opportunities available and we encourage local...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Hawaii reports 12,755 COVID cases, 7 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 12,755 coronavirus cases and seven new deaths in the last week. DOH said the week’s count includes 10,995 historic reinfection cases, which have been recorded since the beginning of the pandemic, according to DOH. They also noted that they cleaned up historic data, which added an […]
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Jamba plans to open its 1st drive-thru location in Hawaii

PEARL CITY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Jamba Hawaii plans to open its first drive-thru location at the former Genki Sushi space along Kamehameha Highway in Pearl City. This week, the popular smoothie chain filed building permits to open a new store, which will include a drive-thru -- something its other locations do not have.
PEARL CITY, HI

