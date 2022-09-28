Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Johnson City Press
Ballad hosts ribbon cutting for pediatric emergency department at Indian Path
KINGSPORT — Ballad Health and Niswonger Children’s Network hosted a ribbon cutting at Indian Path for a new pediatric emergency department, which will be the third of its kind in the Tri-Cities area. The ribbon cutting took place Wednesday morning, and the department will officially open its doors...
Johnson City Press
Hunger First finds new building for pantry, closet
Hunger First, a non-profit set up to help the homeless through the Tri-Cities, has opened a new brick-and-mortar building in the area of Lynn Garden. Michael Gillis, executive director of Hunger First, said Wednesday it would still be difficult for the non-profit organization to conduct its mission, but he said they would try to do their best.
Johnson City Press
Science Hill junior hosting baby supply drive for Ronald McDonald House
Science Hill High School junior Aarushi Raj is spending her time volunteering and gathering resources for causes that are near and dear to her heart. Raj completed her first public supply drive last year when she collected books for school-aged children through the United Way of East Tennessee Highlands. After a successful campaign, Raj is refocusing her efforts on something equally important to her.
Johnson City Press
Northeast in midst of Because of You scholarship fundraiser
BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College’s annual Because of You campaign kicked off this week across all campus locations. The annual scholarship fundraising event happens Sept. 26 to Oct. 7. Because of You aims to raise scholarship money for students attending Northeast State. All funds raised during the campaign are used for Northeast State student scholarships administered through the college’s foundation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnson City Press
Chamber of Commerce sells old building
The Johnson City Chamber of Commerce has finally sold its previous home at 603 E. Market St., which they inhabited from 1978 to 2020. “A lot has evolved in Johnson City over the past four decades. Our employment growth has grown, our business community has grown, our population has changed immensely during that time,” said Chamber President/CEO Bob Cantler.
Johnson City Press
Local volunteer recognized for service
Longtime community volunteer, public servant and Johnson City Press columnist Rebecca Henderson was recently named an honoree to The Points of Light Inspiration Honor Roll. In 2020, Points of Light created the Points of Light Inspiration Honor Roll as part of The George H.W. Bush Points of Light Awards Celebration to shine a light on ordinary people going to extraordinary lengths to do good work in their communities. The Inspiration Honor Roll celebrates acts of service, kindness and civic engagement by outstanding individuals who create change in communities around the world.
Johnson City Press
New technology targets high school bathroom vaping
KINGSPORT — Vaping without getting caught has become more difficult for students at one local high school. Kingsport City Schools has a new tool in its arsenal: devices that detect vaping in restrooms of Dobyns-Bennett.
Johnson City Press
Science Hill students celebrate Homecoming with carnival
Science Hill High School’s Student Activities group kicked off Homecoming festivities on Tuesday evening with a carnival that included music, food, games and a fun opportunity for students to hang out after school. The event was open to the community, but those who missed it still have a chance to see the highly-anticipated Homecoming Parade on Thursday night. For the first time, the parade will feature floats representing each Johnson City school. This will be an opportunity for the community to show some school spirit and support for Science Hill. Floats will make their way around Science Hill’s campus starting at 5:15 on Thursday. Clockwise, from top: Science Hill’s Homecoming Carnival offered plenty of fun and games for students, including bouncy houses, “pie a teacher” booths, “pin the tail on the donkey” stations, snacks and more; students stopped by booths to get their faces painted or to get temporary tattoos applied; and the carnival offered fun for all.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Johnson City Press
Kingsport communications department looking for public feedback on strategy
The city of Kingsport is conducting a survey on communication strategies to the public and is seeking help. “By using the data collected from this survey, our hope is to have better communication with all residents in the future,” said Adrienne Batara, public information and communications director for the city. “We just want to make sure we’re putting out accurate city information, that’s easily accessible in the most commonly used channels.”
Johnson City Press
Former KTN business reporter named editor of Bristol Now
BRISTOL — Marina Waters, former business and Scott County reporter for the Kingsport Times News, has been named editor of Bristol Now, a weekly newspaper and online publication for Bristol, Tennessee, and Bristol, Virginia. Waters, 29, is from Kingsport and graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School. She obtained a bachelor’s...
Johnson City Press
Mount Carmel plans to apply for grant to create pedestrian path
MOUNT CARMEL — The Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Aldermen passed a resolution at its last meeting to apply for a state grant that would allow it to create a pedestrian path that would eventually connect to the Kingsport Greenbelt. The BMA voted on the resolution at its...
Johnson City Press
TCAT Hawkins County sets tentative start date for truck driving class
SURGOINSVILLE — An administrator with the Hawkins County campus of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology spoke to the Hawkins County Industrial Board about the status of the new truck driving course. Charles Johnson, the interim coordinator for the Hawkins County Extension campus for TCAT Morristown, gave updates about...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Johnson City Press
Chris Hampton may become interim Kingsport superintendent Nov. 1
KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett High School Principal Chris Hampton may become interim Kingsport City Schools superintendent on Nov. 1. He would replace the retiring Jeff Moorhouse through June 30, 2023. That's based on a proposal unveiled Tuesday night by Board of Education President Melissa Woods, who said she had an...
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Sept. 29
Sept. 29, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times reported sad news with a dateline from Mountain City, and a date of Sept. 28. “Dr. J.H. Robinson died near Doeville last aStunday (sic). He was a Master Mason, and the body was buried with the usual Masonic ceremonies. A large crowd attended the funeral. The doctor’s residence was on Stony creek, in Carter county, but he was in this county on a visit and was taken suddenly ill. He was a prominent physician.”
Johnson City Press
Doggy Splash reschedule due to possible inclement weather
Due to inclement weather expected this weekend, the Doggie Splash Bash has been rescheduled to Oct. 8, city officials said. The annual Doggie Splash Bash, hosted by Kingsport’s Parks and Recreation Department, is an event where dogs can run and play with their furry friends in an enclosed area, under the water jets, water cannons and dumping buckets of the Riverview Splash Pad.
Johnson City Press
ETSU Veterans Upward Bound serving those who served
For Air Force veteran Sarah Royse, the prospect of going to college after serving her country was exciting – and challenging. Royse’s mom knew a veteran who had received assistance from East Tennessee State University’s Veterans Upward Bound. Royse decided to reach out to the program herself.
Johnson City Press
After-sticker shock: Wise County official says new car shortage contributed to higher assessments
WISE — It may be a seller’s market for cars, but it may also be a tax assessor’s market. Wise County Commissioner of Revenue Doug Mullins Jr. said Monday that personal property tax tickets sent to county vehicle owners in September actually showed an increased value for many vehicles.
Johnson City Press
Unicoi County Commission votes to increase pay for sheriff's department employees
The Unicoi County Commission voted to increase pay for sheriff’s department employees during their meeting Monday. Commissioners voted to increase hourly pay for correctional officers from $12.38 to $15 and increase pay for road officers to $18. Sergeants in the sheriff’s department will receive $20 an hour. Sergeants were boosted by $2 an hour and road officers by $3 to open discussion on the proposed increase.
Johnson City Press
Grammy Award-winning Jason Crabb to appear in Abingdon
ABINGDON — Cornerstone Christian Academy is expanding its yearly Vision Dinner by hosting “An Evening with Jason Crabb,” on Friday, Sept. 30, at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center. The 12th annual dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m. and feature a performance by Crabb, a two-time Grammy...
Comments / 0