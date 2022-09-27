Read full article on original website
Related
The Best Tonic Waters In 2022
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Nothing tastes better than a gin and tonic after a long night of drinking. It's a perfectly bubbly nightcap that acts as the classic cocktail choice for when you don't know what to order. Gin and tonic go together seamlessly like Jack Daniel's and Coke, Champagne and orange juice, or even tequila and lime. Plus, it's hard to mess up a gin and tonic, unless you go to a dive bar and they forget the tonic part, leaving you with a glass full of rail gin.
simplybuckhead.com
Hair Raising
Celebrity hairstylist Michael Kanyon launches a beauty brand!. Like many people, the pandemic made celebrity hairstylist Michael Kanyon take a hard look at where he was living and what he and his wife wanted for their future. “LA at that time was getting pretty scary,” he says. “Something inside was telling us to leave.”
Comments / 0