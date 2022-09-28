ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Yogurt Recall Issued

Heads up, yogurt lovers! The dairy product is the latest food to be the subject of a government recall. Luckily, this is not a widespread recall and only affects one individual product. On Wednesday, the Food Standards Agency — the U.K. equivalent to the U.S.'s FDA or USDA — shared a recall on Co-op Irresistible Lemon Curd Yogurt. Co-op is pulling this flavor "because it contains egg which is not mentioned on the label."
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Urgent Yogurt Recall Issued Due to Allergy Concern

A mixup in yogurt flavors is resulting in an urgent recall that customers should watch for. The dairy product is the latest delicious treat to be at the center of a government recall. Luckily, this is not a widespread recall and only affects one individual product. Food Standards Agency — the U.K. equivalent to the U.S.'s FDA or USDA — shared a recall earlier this month of Co-op Irresistible Lemon Curd Yogurt. Co-op is pulling this flavor "because it contains egg which is not mentioned on the label."
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Service Management#Cms#Clinical Nutrition#Food Drink#The Federal Register
McKnight's

Creative job advancements, better communication boost retention, providers told

Lattices and ladders are two of the key tools for attracting and keeping employees to ease the burdens of staffing shortages in the long-term care sector. Lattices deepen employees’ current knowledge and skills while ladders help them pursue different disciplines, listeners were informed during Wednesday’s LeadingAge webinar, “Career Ladders and Lattices: Grow the Aging Services Workforce.”
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
McKnight's

Feds: Staffing agency shorted nurses $4.6 million in overtime

A $9.3 million judgment against a nurse staffing firm shows the ongoing challenges both workers and nursing homes face in finding reliable temporary staffing agencies. The US Department of Labor announced Tuesday it had obtained a consent judgment to recover more than $4.6 million in unpaid overtime, an equal amount in damages and a civil monetary penalty of $700,000 from U.S. Medical Staffing.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
McKnight's

Home-based palliative care cuts risk of hospital death

Patients with chronic heart failure who received collaborative home-based palliative care were more likely to die at home, rather than in a hospital, according to new research. Investigators studied more than 1,400 patients with chronic heart failure from two large health districts in Ontario, Canada, between 2013 and 2019. The...
EDUCATION
McKnight's

STEADI does it: A fresh look at fall prevention

Communities across the nation recently just wrapped trainings and educational initiatives focused on Falls Prevention Awareness thru the National Council on Aging. The NCOA provides a wealth of resources related to planning falls prevention events and provides tool kits for community engagement and team collaboration. Integration of an entire interdisciplinary...
foodsafetynews.com

FDA promises to enhance safety of imported produce with new initiative

With 32 percent of the country’s fresh vegetables and 55 percent of its fresh fruit imported from other countries, the Food and Drug Administration is launching renewed efforts to make sure that produce is safe for consumption. In a new initiative announced this week, Activities to Enhance the Safety...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KSAT 12

Food and Drug Administration releases new guidelines for ‘healthy’ food

Consumers rely on food labels when navigating grocery stores to make informed decisions about the foods they consume. In recent years nutrition science and federal food guidance have shifted, making the current “healthy” definition outdated, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. After years of slinging around...
FOOD SAFETY
McKnight's

Significant Kansas closures reflect broader US nursing home staffing problems

Recent closings and downsizings of Kansas nursing homes represent a microcosm of major troubles facing nursing homes nationwide. During the pandemic, 35 long-term care facilities in the state have either closed, or reduced admissions and capacity, according to LeadingAge Kansas. Nationwide, staff shortages from before the pandemic have intensified during...
KANSAS STATE
Agriculture Online

USDA issues rule against unfair practices in livestock marketing

At a meeting of his competition council, President Biden announced on Monday a proposed USDA rule to prevent unfair and deceptive practices in livestock marketing. It was the second of three rules planned by the USDA to give poultry, hog and cattle producers more leverage in dealing with meat processors.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy