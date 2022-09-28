Read full article on original website
SNAP Payments to Increase 12.5% in October. Max Benefit for Family of Four Now $939
Food benefits are increasing to match the higher cost of living. The 2023 SNAP food benefit increase takes effect on Oct. 1, 2022. The maximum SNAP benefit for a family of four will increase by $104 in most of the country. Double up schemes and cash back apps may help...
Popculture
Yogurt Recall Issued
Heads up, yogurt lovers! The dairy product is the latest food to be the subject of a government recall. Luckily, this is not a widespread recall and only affects one individual product. On Wednesday, the Food Standards Agency — the U.K. equivalent to the U.S.'s FDA or USDA — shared a recall on Co-op Irresistible Lemon Curd Yogurt. Co-op is pulling this flavor "because it contains egg which is not mentioned on the label."
Popculture
Urgent Yogurt Recall Issued Due to Allergy Concern
A mixup in yogurt flavors is resulting in an urgent recall that customers should watch for. The dairy product is the latest delicious treat to be at the center of a government recall. Luckily, this is not a widespread recall and only affects one individual product. Food Standards Agency — the U.K. equivalent to the U.S.'s FDA or USDA — shared a recall earlier this month of Co-op Irresistible Lemon Curd Yogurt. Co-op is pulling this flavor "because it contains egg which is not mentioned on the label."
McKnight's
Federal regulators intensify spotlight on nursing homes; providers ask for more attention
Federal regulators took their campaign to make nursing home ownership more transparent to a new level Monday, and providers responded by urging the administration to do even more to reform a “broken system.”. The new data release is meant primarily to help government agencies and researchers. It also will...
McKnight's
How to fish for SNF patients upstream and prove ‘a happy employee is a good employee’
Thrive Personalized Medical Rehabilitation CEO Brad Haber discusses why he is championing a “more modern,” clinically complex approach to long-term care. He joins McKnight’s Executive Editor James M. Berklan to discuss the resources, strategies and clinical relationships needed to capitalize on this “sure thing” market.
U.S. FDA proposes new rules for packaged foods to qualify as 'healthy'
Sept 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday proposed new rules for labeling packaged foods as "healthy", as it seeks to help people make informed nutritional choices which can help lower the risk of chronic diseases.
McKnight's
Creative job advancements, better communication boost retention, providers told
Lattices and ladders are two of the key tools for attracting and keeping employees to ease the burdens of staffing shortages in the long-term care sector. Lattices deepen employees’ current knowledge and skills while ladders help them pursue different disciplines, listeners were informed during Wednesday’s LeadingAge webinar, “Career Ladders and Lattices: Grow the Aging Services Workforce.”
McKnight's
Feds: Staffing agency shorted nurses $4.6 million in overtime
A $9.3 million judgment against a nurse staffing firm shows the ongoing challenges both workers and nursing homes face in finding reliable temporary staffing agencies. The US Department of Labor announced Tuesday it had obtained a consent judgment to recover more than $4.6 million in unpaid overtime, an equal amount in damages and a civil monetary penalty of $700,000 from U.S. Medical Staffing.
McKnight's
Home-based palliative care cuts risk of hospital death
Patients with chronic heart failure who received collaborative home-based palliative care were more likely to die at home, rather than in a hospital, according to new research. Investigators studied more than 1,400 patients with chronic heart failure from two large health districts in Ontario, Canada, between 2013 and 2019. The...
McKnight's
STEADI does it: A fresh look at fall prevention
Communities across the nation recently just wrapped trainings and educational initiatives focused on Falls Prevention Awareness thru the National Council on Aging. The NCOA provides a wealth of resources related to planning falls prevention events and provides tool kits for community engagement and team collaboration. Integration of an entire interdisciplinary...
foodsafetynews.com
New outbreak under investigation; FDA ends work on another without finding source
The FDA is investigating one new outbreak and has closed an investigation on another. On Wednesday the Food and Drug Administration announced a new Salmonella Litchfield outbreak that has sickened at least 28 patients. The source of the pathogen has not yet been identified. In its outbreak announcement, the FDA...
foodsafetynews.com
FDA promises to enhance safety of imported produce with new initiative
With 32 percent of the country’s fresh vegetables and 55 percent of its fresh fruit imported from other countries, the Food and Drug Administration is launching renewed efforts to make sure that produce is safe for consumption. In a new initiative announced this week, Activities to Enhance the Safety...
Can You Make Money From a Product Recall? It Depends
You might have seen a recall on the news or social media, or gotten a letter in the mail. A familiar product is being recalled. How concerned should you be? What do you have to do?. The number of recalls in the first quarter of 2022 was the highest in...
KSAT 12
Food and Drug Administration releases new guidelines for ‘healthy’ food
Consumers rely on food labels when navigating grocery stores to make informed decisions about the foods they consume. In recent years nutrition science and federal food guidance have shifted, making the current “healthy” definition outdated, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. After years of slinging around...
McKnight's
Significant Kansas closures reflect broader US nursing home staffing problems
Recent closings and downsizings of Kansas nursing homes represent a microcosm of major troubles facing nursing homes nationwide. During the pandemic, 35 long-term care facilities in the state have either closed, or reduced admissions and capacity, according to LeadingAge Kansas. Nationwide, staff shortages from before the pandemic have intensified during...
Agriculture Online
USDA issues rule against unfair practices in livestock marketing
At a meeting of his competition council, President Biden announced on Monday a proposed USDA rule to prevent unfair and deceptive practices in livestock marketing. It was the second of three rules planned by the USDA to give poultry, hog and cattle producers more leverage in dealing with meat processors.
