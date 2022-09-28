Christian Louboutin to Be Honored by World Monuments Fund

Christian Louboutin ’s appreciation for Egypt has been well documented , and this fall his commitment to cultural heritage is being recognized by the World Monuments Fund. The designer, who offers significant support for the Colossi of Memnon in Luxor, has been named a recipient of the organization’s Hadrian Award.

The 33rd annual Hadrian Gala, which honors leaders who champion cultural conservation and preservation projects, will be held on Oct. 24 at the Rainbow Room in New York. In addition to Louboutin, the event will honor Mellon Foundation president Elizabeth Alexander, and art collector Suzanne Deal Booth. LACMA director Michael Govan and Monument Lab director Dr. Paul M. Farber, respectively, will present their awards .

The World Monument Fund has a slate of events planned leading up to the gala. Louboutin will take part in a talk on Egypt during the World Monuments Summit on Oct. 22, after which the designer will host gala attendees at his Madison Avenue boutique with sale proceeds to benefit the World Monument Fund; the following day, Diane von Furstenberg will host a VIP tour and cocktail reception on Little Island with designer Thomas Heatherwick.

The World Monument Fund advocates for works to preserve cultural heritage sites and monuments worldwide. The fund recently named 25 heritage sites as part of its World Monuments Watch list, which highlights urgent projects for the organization. To date, the fund has raised more than $300 million since 1965.