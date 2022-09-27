Read full article on original website
cokercobras.com
Swaim Records 300th Career Save as Women's Soccer Falls at No. 9 Catawba
SALISBURY, N.C. - Coker University senior Sarah Swaim became the fourth goalkeeper in program history to record 300 career saves as the Cobras fell to No. 9 Catawba 3-0 Wednesday night (Sept. 28). Mila Rausch recorded both of Coker's shots in the contest, while Coker totaled one corner kick in...
cokercobras.com
Cobras Blank Catawba for South Atlantic Conference Win on Wednesday
SALISBURY, N.C. - The Coker University men's soccer team blanked Catawba 1-0 for a South Atlantic Conference win on Wednesday (Sept. 28). The teams played to a scoreless deadlock at the break, before the Cobras would finally break through in the 59th minute. Gustavo Palmieri put home the game-winner for his first marker of the season to bring the game to its final score.
South Carolina NIL Collective To Secure $25K for Every WBB Player
Through the years, NCAA champion head coach Dawn Staley has advocated for elevated investment in women’s college basketball. Less than a year after she led her team to a national championship, the South Carolina community has heard her. A name, image, and likeness collective at South Carolina called Garnet...
Everything Lamont Paris said on 'Carolina Calls'
South Carolina men's basketball coach Lamont Paris will soon tip off his first season as the head man in Columbia as basketball season is right around the corner. On Wednesday night, Paris joined athletic director Ray Tanner and Todd Ellis on 'Carolina Calls' to talk about his team and what his time in Columbia has been like so far.
cokercobras.com
Impending Weather from Hurricane Ian Alters Coker Field Hockey Schedule
HARTSVILLE, S.C. - Impending inclement weather as a result of Hurricane Ian has altered the Coker University field hockey schedule, announced today (Wednesday, Sept. 28). The field hockey game against Wingate scheduled for this Friday, Sept. 30 has been moved to Thursday, Oct. 20 and will start at 5:00 p.m. This will still be the White Out game as well as Faculty/Staff Appreciation Night. In addition, the field hockey game against Mount Olive that was originally scheduled for Sept. 16 will now be played on Tuesday, Oct. 18 and will start at 4:00 p.m.
myhorrynews.com
Dillon surges past Loris with strong second half
Adjustments at halftime can, and do, win football games. That might be the key takeaway from Dillon's 41-14 Wednesday win over Loris. The showdown between the two unbeaten teams did not disappoint, carrying a notable pace and tempo from the start. Even with the moved-up game time due to the anticipated Friday weather forecast from Hurricane Ian, the matchup maintained a high-level feel throughout.
midutahradio.com
BYU To Get $100K After Canceled WBB Games With South Carolina
(Provo, UT) — Brigham Young University is getting 100-thousand dollars from the University of South Carolina following a decision to cancel two upcoming women’s basketball games. The head coach of South Carolina’s women’s team decided to cancel the home-and-home series earlier this month. The decision came after a BYU fan reportedly made racist comments during a women’s volleyball game in Provo. The South Carolina game was scheduled for November 7th, but the Cougars have now replaced that game with a trip to Colorado State on November 8th.
footballscoop.com
South Carolina's Shane Beamer says college games are too long, "all for speeding them up"
Shane Beamer had programmed his DVR. South Carolina’s second-year head coach knew he would have all of the Gamecocks’ in-stadium video angles available for his review of last Saturday’s win against Charlotte, but Beamer had intended to watch a replay of the ESPNU TV broadcast. Beamer felt...
kool1027.com
South Carolina And SC State Game Has Been Moved
In college football, the South Carolina Gamecocks and the SC State Bulldogs were supposed to play this coming Saturday, but with Hurricane Ian heading this way, USC has decided to move the game to Thursday night. You can listen to all the action starting with the Gamecock Gameday pregame show at 4pm on 98.7 FM and 1590AM Carolina’s Country Classics kickoff at Williams-Brice Stadium is set for 7pm.
saturdaytradition.com
College football game in Week 5 switches date, time due to Hurricane Ian impact
Due to the threat of Hurricane Ian, one college football team along the coast will be moving its game time. South Carolina will be moving its game to Thursday night, Sept. 29, at 7 p.m. ET from a Saturday afternoon kick. Ray Tanner, South Carolina’s athletic director discussed the impact...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Former Charlotte star quarterback Andrew Rawls died in a freak skydiving accident
Andrew Rawls played Quarterback on the 2002 Independence High School Football team which went on to become the State Champions in North Carolina. He was a very solid quarterback and an avid skydiver. Unfortunately, the 35-year-old Rawls died in a skydiving accident on September 24, 2022 in Chester County, South...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Buddy Pough has hilarious response about schedule change helping his SC State team
Buddy Pough, head coach of the South Carolina State Bulldogs football team, did not hold back in his interview with ABC Columbia on Tuesday. The Bulldogs were originally scheduled to play in Columbia against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, but the game has been moved to Thursday in anticipation of Hurricane Ian. When asked if this change would perhaps benefit his team, Pough had this to say: “We had plenty of days to prepare for UCF and that didn’t help.”
abccolumbia.com
Television info released for SC State-South Carolina game
The South Carolina State at South Carolina football game scheduled for noon on Saturday in Columbia has been moved to Thursday, Sept. 29, at 7 p.m. ET due to Hurricane Ian, it was announced today. SEC Network will televise the game with Dave Neal handling the play-by-play, Aaron Murray serving...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Shane Beamer jokes that decision to cancel classes over hurricane 'isn't my call'
Shane Beamer would probably cancel classes if he could. Hurricane Ian is looking like it will be landing very near to Columbia, South Carolina. The Gamecocks have already moved their football game against SC State to Thursday in stead of Saturday in effort to get out in front of the storm, which is projected to be Category 3-4 as of Tuesday afternoon.
wach.com
Newberry County prepping for Hurricane Ian
NEWBERRY, SC (WACH) — The Newberry Bulldogs took on Eau Claire High Wednesday night, just one of the several districts across the state playing Wednesday night football due to the impact expected from hurricane Ian later this week. “Probably between now and Friday, the path probably will change three...
franchising.com
Slim Chickens Dives Deeper into the South: Opening in Columbia
Leader in Better-Chicken Segment Celebrates its First Location in South Carolina. September 28, 2022 // Franchising.com // COLUMBIA, S.C. - Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise, which features dine-in and drive-thru service in the better-chicken segment, announced today its new restaurant opening at 7754 Garners Ferry Rd in Columbia. Seasoned multi-unit operating group, Bread Break Ventures, is at the forefront of the opening, spearheading 30 Slim Chickens locations across the Carolinas and Virginia.
Ian latest updates | SC Governor says 'be smart, don't be a statistic'
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Ian is back up to hurricane strength as it gets ready to come ashore along the South Carolina coast, the first hurricane to make landfall since 2016. The state is expected to be dealing with its direct impacts all throughout Friday and perhaps into early Saturday morning.
The Post and Courier
West Columbia industrial building leased out
WEST COLUMBIA — A solar equipment company, a maker of construction materials and an automotive glass manufacturer are leasing space in an industrial building in West Columbia. All 181,440 square feet of Magnus Development’s 321 Logistics building were pre-leased before construction was complete, according to brokers with Colliers International...
wach.com
LIST: School Closings ahead of Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — This list will update as more information on school closures becomes available. Friday: virtual learning for all students. General campus operations suspended. Calhoun County School District:. Thursday: Early dismissal for all schools. All afterschool activities are cancelled. Friday: eLearning for all students. All activities are...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Best of South Carolina Craft Beer Festival
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The first ever Best of South Carolina Craft Beer Festival is happening soon. Attendees will be able to get locally made beer from all over the state in one place. The event is hosted by the South Carolina Brewery Guild and will be a great opportunity...
