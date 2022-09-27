Read full article on original website
Related
Department of Veterans Affairs Fast Facts
Read Fast Facts from CNN about the US Department of Veterans Affairs.
Too fat to fight! Four star general says Americans are too obese or criminal to join the armed forces and defend the country: Enlistment is at its lowest since after the Vietnam War
Recruitment numbers for the Army are at historic lows as Americans are either too fat or criminal to join the defend the country, an Army general warned. Lt. Gen Xavier Brunson, the commander of Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state, theorized as to why recruitment is so low following a July statement from the Army that announced it wouldn't meet its 485,000 recruitment goal for 2022, falling short by a staggering 20,000 recruits.
Ex-Marine continues military service in US Army
When someone wants to continue their military service beyond their initial contact, it is usually a straightforward process. That was not the case for Spc. Anthony Santos who went from the U.S. Marine Corps to the Army.
States Where the Most Americans Serve in the Military
While there are many thousands of service members stationed overseas, the vast majority of active-duty military members are stationed in the U.S. Some states are home to just a few hundred active service members, while others are home to far more. A handful of states have over 100,000 active duty service members stationed there. To […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Details On The Secretive Air Force Plan For Teaming Fighter Pilots With Drones
Lockheed MartinNeeding to balance solving unknowns about the Collaborative Combat Aircraft against demand for its disruptive abilities is driving decisions.
Hundreds of politicians, military personnel, and police are on the membership list of the extremist Oath Keepers group
The Oath Keepers' membership list contained more than 38,000 names, including 373 members of law enforcement and 81 people running for public office.
Long, slow decline of the US military's all-volunteer force puts America in danger
The U.S. military’s all-volunteer force (AVF) is slowly dying. In the five decades since conscription ended, the AVF produced the high-quality force it promised. In conflict after conflict, the more-experienced, better-motivated, and professional U.S. troops dominated the battlefield. Today, however, the armed services are struggling to meet their recruiting...
MilitaryTimes
How the U.S. military adopted its famous ‘birth control glasses’
When I was 15 years old, my vision started to go. As a military brat, the options for eyewear were limited to a set of frames offered by the Navy’s medical system. It was while trying on various pairs that I heard the phrase “birth control glasses” for the first time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MilitaryTimes
Hugely powerful new Marine helicopter makes training exercise debut
A hugely powerful helicopter whose mechanical issues had delayed it from becoming operational finally deployed to its first Marine training exercise in August in the mountains of Idaho. The CH-53K King Stallion helicopters can externally carry up to 27,000 pounds for 110 nautical miles, making them three times as powerful...
Army Sapper School gets its first female instructor
Staff Sgt. Ariana Sanchez immigrated to the United States as a teenager and is now the first female instructor at the U.S. Army’s Sapper Leader Course at Fort Leonard Wood.
MilitaryTimes
Ex-Army reservist convicted of illegally acting as Chinese agent
Four years after he was arrested on suspicion of spying, a former U.S. Army reservist has been convicted by a federal jury for acting as an illegal agent on behalf of the People’s Republic of China. Ji Chaoqun, 31, was found guilty at the conclusion of a two-week trial...
The Oldest Ships and Submarines Still Operating in the US Navy
A strong navy can strengthen a military power, providing it with additional defense, assault, tactical, and strategic capabilities. A military with a strong navy has the capacity of moving military forces great distances efficiently and effectively. In fact, maritime powers have often become empires, expanding to new territories with the help of their navies. From […]
americanmilitarynews.com
Hawkeye Air Force cadet first in US to wear Sikh garb while in uniform
In the Sikh faith — centered on concepts of oneness, love and service — wearing a turban symbolizes a person’s commitment to those values, including helping others. Among U.S. Air Force values is “service before self” and a “promise to protect,” putting it in line with the religion that’s shaped University of Iowa junior Gursharan Virk’s character, culture and career ambitions.
Ohio veterans to Majewski: Prove military service or suspend campaign
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican J.R. Majewski has centered his campaign for a competitive Ohio congressional seat in the ninth district around his biography as an Air Force veteran. But one of the big questions that has surfaced is why Majewski was told he could not reenlist in the Air Force after his initial four years were up.
marinelink.com
Phoenix Wins $112 Million Navy Contract
Phoenix International Holdings Inc. announced it has been awarded a $112 million cost-plus-award-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for worldwide undersea deep ocean search and recovery operations and engineering and technical support to the U.S. Navy Director of Ocean Engineering, Supervisor of Salvage and Diving (SUPSALV). Work will be performed worldwide and is expected to be completed in September 2027.
Doctor, Army spouse accused of trying to provide service member medical records to Russia
WASHINGTON — Federal prosecutors on Thursday unsealed a new indictment charging a Johns Hopkins doctor and her spouse, a U.S. Army Major stationed at Fort Bragg, with attempting to provide military service members' medical information to the Russian government. Anna Gabrielian, an anesthesiologist, and Jamie Lee Henry, an Army...
Sinema and Kelly secure grant for Yuma Proving Ground
Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly secured over $13 million for the Yuma Proving Ground where there will be new improvements along U.S. 95 and the Wellton-Mohawk Irrigation Canal Bridge. The post Sinema and Kelly secure grant for Yuma Proving Ground appeared first on KYMA.
MilitaryTimes
Will the Marines be the only branch to reach 2022 recruitment numbers?
Thanks to unusually high retention, the Marine Corps is set to meet a slightly adjusted goal for its number of troops — likely making it the only major branch that won’t fall short this fiscal year, military leaders told Congress Wednesday. The Air Force and Navy each hit...
Military families are on the move. How to be a Blue Star neighbor
This week is Blue Star Welcome Week, recognizing the hundreds of thousands of military families who recently moved to new duty stations or even transitioned out of the military.
Citrus County Chronicle
VFW requests deeper dive on veteran suicide
WASHINGTON – Despite news reports of veteran suicide numbers at their lowest since 2006, the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) is urging the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to conduct further, in-depth research on the topic following the release of the 2022 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report last month.
Comments / 0