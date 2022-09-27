ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Too fat to fight! Four star general says Americans are too obese or criminal to join the armed forces and defend the country: Enlistment is at its lowest since after the Vietnam War

Recruitment numbers for the Army are at historic lows as Americans are either too fat or criminal to join the defend the country, an Army general warned. Lt. Gen Xavier Brunson, the commander of Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state, theorized as to why recruitment is so low following a July statement from the Army that announced it wouldn't meet its 485,000 recruitment goal for 2022, falling short by a staggering 20,000 recruits.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
24/7 Wall St.

States Where the Most Americans Serve in the Military

While there are many thousands of service members stationed overseas, the vast majority of active-duty military members are stationed in the U.S. Some states are home to just a few hundred active service members, while others are home to far more. A handful of states have over 100,000 active duty service members stationed there. To […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Dav#Job Fairs#Job Opportunities#Recruitmilitary#All Veteran Job Fair#American
MilitaryTimes

How the U.S. military adopted its famous ‘birth control glasses’

When I was 15 years old, my vision started to go. As a military brat, the options for eyewear were limited to a set of frames offered by the Navy’s medical system. It was while trying on various pairs that I heard the phrase “birth control glasses” for the first time.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Army
MilitaryTimes

Hugely powerful new Marine helicopter makes training exercise debut

A hugely powerful helicopter whose mechanical issues had delayed it from becoming operational finally deployed to its first Marine training exercise in August in the mountains of Idaho. The CH-53K King Stallion helicopters can externally carry up to 27,000 pounds for 110 nautical miles, making them three times as powerful...
IDAHO STATE
MilitaryTimes

Ex-Army reservist convicted of illegally acting as Chinese agent

Four years after he was arrested on suspicion of spying, a former U.S. Army reservist has been convicted by a federal jury for acting as an illegal agent on behalf of the People’s Republic of China. Ji Chaoqun, 31, was found guilty at the conclusion of a two-week trial...
MILITARY
24/7 Wall St.

The Oldest Ships and Submarines Still Operating in the US Navy

A strong navy can strengthen a military power, providing it with additional defense, assault, tactical, and strategic capabilities. A military with a strong navy has the capacity of moving military forces great distances efficiently and effectively. In fact, maritime powers have often become empires, expanding to new territories with the help of their navies. From […]
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Hawkeye Air Force cadet first in US to wear Sikh garb while in uniform

In the Sikh faith — centered on concepts of oneness, love and service — wearing a turban symbolizes a person’s commitment to those values, including helping others. Among U.S. Air Force values is “service before self” and a “promise to protect,” putting it in line with the religion that’s shaped University of Iowa junior Gursharan Virk’s character, culture and career ambitions.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
marinelink.com

Phoenix Wins $112 Million Navy Contract

Phoenix International Holdings Inc. announced it has been awarded a $112 million cost-plus-award-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for worldwide undersea deep ocean search and recovery operations and engineering and technical support to the U.S. Navy Director of Ocean Engineering, Supervisor of Salvage and Diving (SUPSALV). Work will be performed worldwide and is expected to be completed in September 2027.
ECONOMY
KYMA News 11

Sinema and Kelly secure grant for Yuma Proving Ground

Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly secured over $13 million for the Yuma Proving Ground where there will be new improvements along U.S. 95 and the Wellton-Mohawk Irrigation Canal Bridge. The post Sinema and Kelly secure grant for Yuma Proving Ground appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
Citrus County Chronicle

VFW requests deeper dive on veteran suicide

WASHINGTON – Despite news reports of veteran suicide numbers at their lowest since 2006, the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) is urging the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to conduct further, in-depth research on the topic following the release of the 2022 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report last month.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy