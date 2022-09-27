ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartsville, SC

Cobras Blank Catawba for South Atlantic Conference Win on Wednesday

SALISBURY, N.C. - The Coker University men's soccer team blanked Catawba 1-0 for a South Atlantic Conference win on Wednesday (Sept. 28). The teams played to a scoreless deadlock at the break, before the Cobras would finally break through in the 59th minute. Gustavo Palmieri put home the game-winner for his first marker of the season to bring the game to its final score.
Impending Weather from Hurricane Ian Alters Coker Field Hockey Schedule

HARTSVILLE, S.C. - Impending inclement weather as a result of Hurricane Ian has altered the Coker University field hockey schedule, announced today (Wednesday, Sept. 28). The field hockey game against Wingate scheduled for this Friday, Sept. 30 has been moved to Thursday, Oct. 20 and will start at 5:00 p.m. This will still be the White Out game as well as Faculty/Staff Appreciation Night. In addition, the field hockey game against Mount Olive that was originally scheduled for Sept. 16 will now be played on Tuesday, Oct. 18 and will start at 4:00 p.m.
Ian, arriving sooner than expected, spawns cancellations, rescheduling

Sept. 29. [UPDATED] With Ian pushing up the coast faster than expected, the Lake Norman area will see higher winds today and rain more likely tomorrow, less so on Saturday. Ian, now a tropical storm off the coast of Georgia, is tracking toward the coast of South Carolina and North Carolina Friday.
Multiple events cancelled ahead of Hurricane Ian’s arrival

Sept. 28. Updated Sept. 29. With Hurricane Ian coming on stronger in Florida than first expected—it’s a Category 4 storm—Gov. Roy Cooper has declared a State of Emergency in North Carolina. Meanwhile, multiple organizations are cancelling weekend events in and around Cornelius, while others are scrambling to...
Best Brunch in Charlotte, NC — 30 Top Places!

Few things beat a good brunch, but why settle for good if you can have the best brunch in Charlotte that will leave you happily stuffed. Roving restaurants have ignited a food frenzy and quirky takes on the classic brunches every Southern city ought to have. Some places have come...
New Overstock Bin Store Opening In Concord This Weekend

If you’ve never been to an oversized bin store, I can promise you are missing out. The good news is a new overstock bin store is opening in Concord! I actually went to a different version of this store while I was visiting in Columbia, SC once. This bin store was absolutely amazing! While I was in the store, I went on the tail end of it’s season in Columbia.
Netflix is Casting for ‘Love is Blind’ in Charlotte, North Carolina

You’re single, right? Are you looking for some love? Hey, you might even be interested in marriage. You may have seen recent Instagram ads with casting calls for the reality show, whether you’re single or committed. There are three seasons of Netflix’s Love is Blind and guess what…season four is now casting. The juicy part? Charlotte, North Carolina is one of the cities they are looking for applicants.
Duke Energy lowering lake levels ahead of Hurricane Ian

CATAWBA COUNTY , N.C. (WBTV) - The biggest threat in the Charlotte area is flooding from heavy rains. Duke Energy is lowering lake levels along the Catawba River to handle all the rain headed our way. The last time people living along Lookout Shoals Lake saw major flooding was nearly...
WCU student worker fired following union creation

Aiás Magitas, a 20-year-old forensic anthropology student from Charlotte, had been working the guest services desk at Western Carolina University’s A.K. Hinds University Center for nearly two years when he got a “vague” text from his boss around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30. He wanted Magitas to come in and talk, and Magitas was pretty sure he knew what it was about.
Blind and Autistic Zac Brown Band Fan Blows Everyone Away At Charlotte Concert

Zac Brown promised his show in Charlotte would be something incredibly special and it sure was, in many ways. Zac brought on stage a very special young lady with talent to burn. Her name is Brianna Shirley, she is from Spartanburg, and she blew everyone away with her version of “Colder Weather”. Brianna was born legally blind and autistic, she was also born with an incredible gift for music.
Emergency officials across the Carolinas prepare for storm

CHARLOTTE — Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, flooding streets and buildings, knocking out power to over 1 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. Officials in the Carolinas are preparing for heavy rainfall and wind...
Charlotte firm to buy much of NC Research Campus in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — David Murdock’s Castle & Cooke has struck a deal to sell the land surrounding the N.C. Research Campus and downtown in Kannapolis. The city of Kannapolis announced on Sept. 27 that Castle & Cooke’s Kannapolis land holdings will be sold to Charlotte-based Insite Properties. The transaction includes 236 acres in Kannapolis, including much of the main N.C. Research Campus land adjacent to downtown. Insite plans to facilitate an investment of at least $500 million at the properties.
