Read full article on original website
Related
cokercobras.com
Cobras Blank Catawba for South Atlantic Conference Win on Wednesday
SALISBURY, N.C. - The Coker University men's soccer team blanked Catawba 1-0 for a South Atlantic Conference win on Wednesday (Sept. 28). The teams played to a scoreless deadlock at the break, before the Cobras would finally break through in the 59th minute. Gustavo Palmieri put home the game-winner for his first marker of the season to bring the game to its final score.
cokercobras.com
Swaim Records 300th Career Save as Women's Soccer Falls at No. 9 Catawba
SALISBURY, N.C. - Coker University senior Sarah Swaim became the fourth goalkeeper in program history to record 300 career saves as the Cobras fell to No. 9 Catawba 3-0 Wednesday night (Sept. 28). Mila Rausch recorded both of Coker's shots in the contest, while Coker totaled one corner kick in...
cokercobras.com
Impending Weather from Hurricane Ian Alters Coker Field Hockey Schedule
HARTSVILLE, S.C. - Impending inclement weather as a result of Hurricane Ian has altered the Coker University field hockey schedule, announced today (Wednesday, Sept. 28). The field hockey game against Wingate scheduled for this Friday, Sept. 30 has been moved to Thursday, Oct. 20 and will start at 5:00 p.m. This will still be the White Out game as well as Faculty/Staff Appreciation Night. In addition, the field hockey game against Mount Olive that was originally scheduled for Sept. 16 will now be played on Tuesday, Oct. 18 and will start at 4:00 p.m.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Former Charlotte star quarterback Andrew Rawls died in a freak skydiving accident
Andrew Rawls played Quarterback on the 2002 Independence High School Football team which went on to become the State Champions in North Carolina. He was a very solid quarterback and an avid skydiver. Unfortunately, the 35-year-old Rawls died in a skydiving accident on September 24, 2022 in Chester County, South...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'Friday is going to be absolutely ugly': Brad Panovich details Ian's impacts in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for most of the Charlotte area as Ian continues to move north toward the Carolina coast with heavy rain, damaging winds and significant storm surge. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Anson, Cabarrus, Catawba, Chester, Chesterfield, Gaston...
corneliustoday.com
Ian, arriving sooner than expected, spawns cancellations, rescheduling
Sept. 29. [UPDATED] With Ian pushing up the coast faster than expected, the Lake Norman area will see higher winds today and rain more likely tomorrow, less so on Saturday. Ian, now a tropical storm off the coast of Georgia, is tracking toward the coast of South Carolina and North Carolina Friday.
corneliustoday.com
Multiple events cancelled ahead of Hurricane Ian’s arrival
Sept. 28. Updated Sept. 29. With Hurricane Ian coming on stronger in Florida than first expected—it’s a Category 4 storm—Gov. Roy Cooper has declared a State of Emergency in North Carolina. Meanwhile, multiple organizations are cancelling weekend events in and around Cornelius, while others are scrambling to...
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Charlotte, NC — 30 Top Places!
Few things beat a good brunch, but why settle for good if you can have the best brunch in Charlotte that will leave you happily stuffed. Roving restaurants have ignited a food frenzy and quirky takes on the classic brunches every Southern city ought to have. Some places have come...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Charlotte NC Area 55 Plus or Active Adult Communities Home Prices and HOA Fees
Charlotte NC Area 55+ or Active Adult Communities Home Prices, HOA Fees and AmenitiesLynn Alvarez. Disclosure: This post contains a link to our website. If you buy a home, we may earn a commission. Thanks.
power98fm.com
New Overstock Bin Store Opening In Concord This Weekend
If you’ve never been to an oversized bin store, I can promise you are missing out. The good news is a new overstock bin store is opening in Concord! I actually went to a different version of this store while I was visiting in Columbia, SC once. This bin store was absolutely amazing! While I was in the store, I went on the tail end of it’s season in Columbia.
kiss951.com
Netflix is Casting for ‘Love is Blind’ in Charlotte, North Carolina
You’re single, right? Are you looking for some love? Hey, you might even be interested in marriage. You may have seen recent Instagram ads with casting calls for the reality show, whether you’re single or committed. There are three seasons of Netflix’s Love is Blind and guess what…season four is now casting. The juicy part? Charlotte, North Carolina is one of the cities they are looking for applicants.
WBTV
Duke Energy lowering lake levels ahead of Hurricane Ian
CATAWBA COUNTY , N.C. (WBTV) - The biggest threat in the Charlotte area is flooding from heavy rains. Duke Energy is lowering lake levels along the Catawba River to handle all the rain headed our way. The last time people living along Lookout Shoals Lake saw major flooding was nearly...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Smoky Mountain News
WCU student worker fired following union creation
Aiás Magitas, a 20-year-old forensic anthropology student from Charlotte, had been working the guest services desk at Western Carolina University’s A.K. Hinds University Center for nearly two years when he got a “vague” text from his boss around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30. He wanted Magitas to come in and talk, and Magitas was pretty sure he knew what it was about.
country1037fm.com
Blind and Autistic Zac Brown Band Fan Blows Everyone Away At Charlotte Concert
Zac Brown promised his show in Charlotte would be something incredibly special and it sure was, in many ways. Zac brought on stage a very special young lady with talent to burn. Her name is Brianna Shirley, she is from Spartanburg, and she blew everyone away with her version of “Colder Weather”. Brianna was born legally blind and autistic, she was also born with an incredible gift for music.
Emergency officials across the Carolinas prepare for storm
CHARLOTTE — Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, flooding streets and buildings, knocking out power to over 1 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. Officials in the Carolinas are preparing for heavy rainfall and wind...
WSOC-TV
Charlotte firm to buy much of NC Research Campus in Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — David Murdock’s Castle & Cooke has struck a deal to sell the land surrounding the N.C. Research Campus and downtown in Kannapolis. The city of Kannapolis announced on Sept. 27 that Castle & Cooke’s Kannapolis land holdings will be sold to Charlotte-based Insite Properties. The transaction includes 236 acres in Kannapolis, including much of the main N.C. Research Campus land adjacent to downtown. Insite plans to facilitate an investment of at least $500 million at the properties.
Charlotte Stories
5 Charlotte-Area Towns You Can Still Find A Decent 4 Bed For Under $200k
If you work in Charlotte and need a 4 bedroom home, there are still some great little towns within a 45 minute to 1 hour drive that haven’t yet seen their prices explode like in Fort Mill, Belmont, or Huntersville. In no particular order, here are 5 Charlotte sleeper...
Stanly News & Press
Family, employees and a trusted white hat all played a role in A.L. Lowder’s 50 years of service
It has been said that one person’s trash is another person’s treasure. For A.L. Lowder, Inc. in Albemarle, it has been able to craft a successful family-run business with that adage at the forefront. The company, at 435 Willow St., is likely most known for its sprawling on-site...
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in North Carolina were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Permit submitted for Texas-based Whataburger In Charlotte
A permit has been submitted for a Charlotte Whataburger, a wildly popular burger joint located mainly in Texas, city records show.
Comments / 0