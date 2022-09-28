Read full article on original website
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
"I'm not a gold digger." In June 1994, an 89-year-old billionaire marries a 26-year-old woman.Kath LeeHouston, TX
Twenty-One Years Ago, a Houston Mother Shocked the Nation When She Drowned Her Five ChildrenSavannah VillanuevaHouston, TX
Houston driver rear-ends patrol vehicle blocking traffic for fatal accident investigationhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Tim Hortons opens first Texas location in KatyCovering KatyKaty, TX
TSU among schools named in Fulbright Program￼
The U.S Department of State’s Bureau of Educational Cultural Affairs (ECA) recognized 19 historically Black colleges and universities as leaders in its premiere international educational exchange, Fulbright Program. Among them are three Texas schools including Texas Southern University. These institutions have demonstrated noteworthy support for Fulbright exchange participants and...
PVAMU ranked best HBCU in Texas by University HQ
Prairie View A&M University is often recognized as an academic powerhouse by various entities. Recently, the school was honored yet again. University Headquarters, the leading independent education organization, ranked PVAMU the best Historically Black College/University in Texas. In addition, the university was ranked No. 8 among the top 50 HBCUs in the country for 2022.
Red Cross raises sickle cell awareness, seeks Black donors
September is Sickle Cell Awareness Month, and the American Red Cross is celebrating its one-year launch of the Sickle Cell Initiative. They are spotlighting a critical need for a diverse blood supply to educate the masses about sickle cell disease and grow the donor base of first-time Black blood donors.
PVAMU’s new African American Studies, one of few at HBCUs
Prairie View A&M University has recently become the only HBCU in Texas with an African American Studies program. Thanks to a $1 million initiative, Enhancing the Humanities at PVAMU, students have the option to major or minor in African American studies in addition to school’s more traditional offerings in the arts and sciences, education, agriculture, engineering and nursing.
Community leaders support city/county new gun buyback event
Members from several local community organizations were on hand to throw their support behind the City of Houston and Harris County as they continue the fight to get guns off the streets. In partnership with the Houston Police Department, officers will conduct another Gun Buy Back Operation in the parking...
Help is on the way: Company offers help for utility bills
New data shows Houston’s numbers are above the national average when it comes to struggling to keep the lights on. Data from KTRK shows that 26% of Houstonians struggled to pay at least one power bill during the year, which is higher than in New York City, Philadelphia, Chicago, and San Francisco. The data also revealed that 36% of Houstonians had to either reduce or cut back on food or medicine to help pay for utilities.
Black-owned sneaker, streetwear store being pushed out by Galleria
After four years in the Galleria, Ken Haggerty, owner of Agenda Houston, a successful and popular Black-owned urban sneaker and streetwear retailer, has been told he can no longer operate out of his current store, and that he may be relocated to another part of the mall. The reason? According...
FBISD Transportation employee wins Impact Award
For the past 45 years, Carolyn Melton has worked for the Fort Bend Independent School District Transportation office – with perfect attendance for 44 of those years. Now she’s being honored with an Impact Award. The Impact Award is a recognition program that presents any staff member, student,...
County demolishes ‘eye sore’ home after years of complaints
A home located at 410 Nicar Street before demolition. The property has been the site of drug activities, fires, and complaints from neighbors, according to County officials. The county began to demolish the area on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. Piles and piles of trash have become an eye-sore for residents...
NCAA Men’s Final Four, HLOC host college hoops kickoff party
The NCAA® Men’s Final Four and Houston Local Organizing Committee are kicking off the 2022-23 college basketball season for Houston-area fans on Friday, Sept. 30, with a party on the Avenida Houston plaza. Festivities include the Fan Jam Experience – an interactive pop-up featuring basketball goals, trophy photo-ops,...
