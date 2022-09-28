Read full article on original website
sonomamag.com
Parisian-Style Seafood Cafe Coming Soon to Sonoma County
The much-anticipated Oyster, a Parisian-style seafood cafe, is slated to open in Sebastopol’s Barlow in early October. Chef Jake Rand of Sushi Kosho announced the opening of his compact eatery in March with hopes of opening over the summer. A slightly longer-than-expected build-out moved the timeline to fall, but Rand expects to welcome guests by Friday.
worldatlas.com
7 Most Charming River Towns in California
River-set towns are automatically-scenic, especially in Cali's lovely weather to enjoy the water-bound activities and relaxation along the banks. These most charming towns in the state with river breathing waves of tranquility into their small hearts comprise a purely-magical visit. Guerneville. Charming Guerneville is set mid-way between Santa Rosa/Hwy 101...
sonomacountygazette.com
Meet your five heroes of Sonoma County
About Larkin: Larkin believes in the importance of inclusion for all people and is on a mission to change the narrative. Her tagline is, “you don’t know what you don’t know, until you know. Larkin and her husband Peter are Sonoma County natives, and have both been teachers in the Rincon Valley Union School District since 2004. Larkin has taught various grades from preschool to middle school. She’s currently serving as the Vice Chair for the Sonoma CAC, and the President and Social Media Director of Common Ground Society.
Food & Wine
Sonoma's Best Chef Is Hosting the Wine Country Trip of a Lifetime
Every meal tells a story. But for every experience a diner has at a restaurant or bar, there's so much context they will never see. That's what drove Kyle and Katina Connaughton of SingleThread, their triple-Michelin-starred restaurant in Healdsburg, California, to co-create the Paragon series of trips, which showcase once-in-a-lifetime food experiences.
sonomamag.com
From Marin to Mendocino: 10 Waterfront Bars to Visit Along Highway 1
There’s something about sipping a drink while gazing out at the ocean that makes us feel like we’re on vacation — even if we’re only a few miles from home. Summer may be over, but there are still plenty of mild autumn days ahead and miles of coastline to explore from the spectacular Sonoma Coast to Marin and Mendocino counties. Click through the gallery above to discover our favorite coastal dive bars, roadhouses and romantic bay view hideaways along Highway 1, from south to north.
marinmagazine.com
The Mill Valley Film Festival Lets Attendees Get Up Close and Personal With the Stars
Marin County has a magical effect on people. “You could be the most jaded Hollywood producer in the world,” says Mill Valley Film Festival (MVFF) Executive Director Mark Fishkin. “But after 24 to 48 hours in Marin, you’re fine being stopped in the street by people congratulating you on your film, versus other festival cities where you’re taking a limo to go two blocks.”
East Bay’s worst water waster used 3,191 gallons daily, EBMUD says
Water officials are cracking down on East Bay residents who used thousands of gallons of water at home daily in the midst of California's severe drought.
marinlocalnews.com
Sausalito History: The crown jewel of Sausalito
Hollyoaks on Harrison Avenue exemplified fine craftsmanship. Scott Fletcher and Larry Clinton/Sausalito Historical Society. Scott Fletcher has lived and worked in Marin since 1985 and has a keen interest in the history of our county. He has been a volunteer with the Marin History Museum since 2011 and has authored over 140 “History Watch” articles in the Marin Independent Journal.
Sonoma County to loosen overnight camping restrictions amid uptick in homelessness
SANTA ROSA -- Sonoma County will allow overnight camping in some public spaces after the county's Board of Supervisors amended local regulations Tuesday that strictly prohibited outdoor encampments. The board unanimously voted to continue prohibiting daytime camping on public property between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m., but overnight encampments will be allowed. The ordinance approved Tuesday also prohibits camping in public buildings, very high fire severity zones, county parks, public highways and roads, public right-of-ways that obstruct pedestrians and within 100 feet of any playground, school, daycare facility, residence or residential district. The board will be required to hold a...
sonomastatestar.com
Clown seen prowling on ring cams in M-section of Rohnert Park
Halloween has come early to Rohnert Park and this year, it's in the form of a clown. Monday, Sept. 19, an unknown person wearing a white, full-face mask went door to door in M-section of Rohnert Park and spied on homes. Reports of this clown initially came from residents who...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Santa Rosa’s first new independent medical building in decades approved near Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital
An Orange County-based real estate developer has begun courting tenants for a newly approved four-story, 93,000-square-foot medical office building just two blocks from Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. The developer, Accretive Realty Advisors, which specializes in health care facilities, claims the project is Santa Rosa’s first medical office building spearheaded...
sonomastatestar.com
SSU students worry about 'going out' after drugging experiences
The names of all the victims in this story will remain anonymous to protect their safety and privacy. All of these occurrences have been verified and occurred on different nights within the past few months. One victim was going to some bars in Cotati with friends. First, they went to...
marinmagazine.com
Remembering Running Fence 50 Years Later: Christo and Jeanne-Claude’s Monumental Environmental Art Installation
One morning in 1974, when rancher Joe Pozzi was 13 years old and milking cows in his family’s dairy barn alongside his father and siblings, a green station wagon bumped down the road leading to the Pozzi’s Valley Ford property in West Sonoma. There was great excitement, Pozzi says, whenever anyone ventured down that rural road, so the children watched with intrigue as their father greeted the stranger who stepped out of the car. “Here was this guy, he had big glasses, bushy hair and an old green jacket, so he looked pretty rough,” remembers Pozzi. “After talking to him for a while my dad came back into the barn and said: ‘Damn hippy wants to build a fence for us. I told him we build our own fences.’”
mendofever.com
Kevin Murray, Mike Geniella, and David Eyster: When Facts Become Obsession—Letter to the Editor
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to matthewplafever@gmail.com. Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not necessarily...
Lake County News
Lake County Association of Realtors says record number of homes available for sale
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The number of homes available for sale continues to grow, with prices down when compared to this time last year, according to the latest report from the Lake County Association of Realtors. Over the month of August, the homes sold through the multiple listing service...
mendofever.com
Mendocino County Cannabis Cultivators: How Much Did You Produce This Year?
The following is a letter sent to Mendocino County’s Cannabis cultivators by the Agriculture Department:. During this time of fluctuation and uncertainty, it is critically important that the Agriculture Department accurately depict the amount of cannabis being produced in Mendocino County. The State has been unable to provide the...
California gas prices are spiking again, and it may get even worse. Here's why
California prices aren't yet at the record state average we saw in June, but they are quickly nearing that number. Experts say much of this is due to supply at California and Washington refineries where operation is at 81% of capacity.
Serious Injuries Reported After A Motor Vehicle Accident In Sonoma County (Sonoma County, CA)
According to the California Highway Police, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Sonoma County on Wednesday morning. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
sonomasun.com
The true, brutal story of an American genocide
Between 1846 and 1873, California’s Indian population plunged from perhaps 150,000 to 30,000. Benjamin Madley is the first historian to uncover the full extent of the slaughter, the involvement of state and federal officials, the taxpayer dollars that supported the violence, indigenous resistance, who did the killing, and why the killings ended.
Update: Northbound Highway 101 in Windsor reopens after major injury collision
SONOMA COUNTY -- A serious injury accident on U.S. Highway 101 in Windsor late Wednesday morning shut down the freeway in both directions for a time, according to authorities.The 511.org Twitter account first posted about the incident at around 11:45 a.m., noting that the collision north of Windsor River Road had completely shut down Highway 101 in both northbound and southbound directions.CHP responded to the scene of the accident and issued a severe traffic alert. As of around 12:20 p.m., all southbound lanes had reopened, but northbound 101 north of Windsor River Road at the Arata overcrossing remained blocked. The Sonoma County Fire District also tweeted about the incident, noting that surface streets in North Windsor were being impacted by increased traffic. Vehicles were backed up on Los Amigos and Old Redwood Highway, fire officials said. CHP has not released any details regarding the collision. Shortly after 1 p.m., authorities said the second lane from the left had reopened but the far left lane was still blocked. CHP said the northbound lanes were reopened at around 1:45 p.m., about two hours after the collision happened.
