Read full article on original website
Related
2 People Injured In A Car Crash In Denham Springs (Denham Springs, LA)
According to Denham Springs police, two people were injured after their driver fled police during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning. Joseph Gauthier of Denham Springs was charged with aggravated flight from an officer, driving under suspension, and [..]
Horror Again As Another Louisiana Mother Throws Child From Bridge
People all over Northwest Louisiana were in completely disbelief on September 26 of last year when we got the news that a mother had thrown two of her children from the I-220 bridge into Cross Lake. One of the two children, her ten-month-old son, was found deceased, floating in the...
Baton Rouge native in Florida prepare to ride out Hurricane Ian
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As thousands of people evacuate Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian’s landfall, one Baton Rouge native is prepared to ride it out. Chris D’Antoni and his family moved from Louisiana to St. Petersburg, Florida a few years back. He says he thought his days...
KPLC TV
Prosecutors: Man killed in DeQuincy to cover up Baton Rouge murder
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As prosecutors laid out their second-degree murder case against Nathaniel Mitchell Thursday morning, they said he killed Zac Burton in July 2019 to cover up a murder in Baton Rouge. The 29-year-old Burton, who was from Baton Rouge, was shot to death. His burned body...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
People Scoop Up Shoes That Fell Onto I-10 in New Orleans
A photo from Tuesday on I-10 in New Orleans has gone viral that shows people getting out of their vehicles to scoop up shoes on I-10. Several boxes of shoes reportedly fell onto I-10 in New Orleans and some who were nearby took full advantage of this mishap. As you...
Baton Rouge traffic study shows locals create interstate congestion
The results from a traffic pattern analysis released Monday for the Greater Baton Rouge Mississippi River Bridge South project surprised some experts and officials. Its findings indicate local drivers account for the vast majority of the 126,000 vehicles who cross the Interstate 10 bridge. The Capital Area Road and Bridge District Commission met Monday to […] The post Baton Rouge traffic study shows locals create interstate congestion appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Fundraiser announced for family of Allison Rice
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A fundraiser is being planned to help the family of Allison Rice pay for funeral expenses. A giveback night and fundraiser will take place at the Walk On’s restaurant in Gonzales on Thursday, Oct. 6. The restaurant is located at 14569 Airline Highway in Gonzales.
thefocus.news
Fredo Bang associate Seven7Hardaway dead in Baton Rouge shooting
It has been reported that Seven7Hardaway, an associate of rapper Fredo Bang, has died after being shot in Baton Rouge. The Louisiana-based rapper was said to have been shot and killed on Tuesday night (September 20, 2022) by authorities, as reported by WBRZ. The shooting took place at Sherwood Place Apartments, just off Coursey Boulevard, around 8pm.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDSU
Thousands of residents in Metairie are out of power
METAIRIE, La. — Thousands of Metairie residents are currently experiencing a power outage on Tuesday evening. It has been reported that over 4,000 people are out of power due to three power poles being damaged. The power outage is near the intersection of N. Causeway Boulevard and W. Napoleon...
WDSU
St. Tammany Parish Fair is back for the first time since the pandemic
COVINGTON, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Fair is back for the first time since the pandemic taking over the Fairgrounds in Covington. Many events like the pageant and Rodeo Queen contest have already taken place, with exhibits going up this week. The St. Tammany Parish Fair Association was...
Interstate closures planned this weekend in Baton Rouge
I-110 northbound and I-10 westbound will be fully closed overnight on the evening of Saturday, October 1. The closures will be alternated, and are necessary to remove some damaged signs.
brproud.com
Gonzales restaurant hosting fundraiser for Allie Rice’s family
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux in Gonzales is hosting a fundraiser Thursday to help Allie Rice’s family with funeral costs. The fundraiser will be held on Thursday, Oct. 6 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the Walk-On’s at 14569 Airline Highway. LSU senior...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
brproud.com
Closures coming soon to I-110 and I-10
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is giving everyone a heads up about overnight closures that are happening this weekend. DOTD says “that I-110 northbound and I-10 westbound will be fully closed overnight on the evening of Saturday, October 1.”. The...
fox8live.com
St. Tammany grand jury indicts three for murder of Lacombe man dumped in Florida swamp
COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - Three people accused of murdering a Lacombe man and dumping his corpse in a Florida swamp were indicted Wednesday (Sept. 28) by a St. Tammany Parish grand jury. District Attorney Warren Montgomery’s office said 37-year-old Jason James of Lacombe, 36-year-old Patrick McCarty of Slidell and 17-year-old...
brproud.com
Convicted felon leads BRPD on pursuit that ends with seizure of pistol and more
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A detective with the Baton Rouge Police Department recently attempted a traffic stop in the 11000 block of Old Hammond Hwy. The detective tried to stop a Honda Accord driven by Joshua Gauthier, 27, of Baton Rouge around 10 p.m. on Monday, September 26.
8 arrested in Louisiana after agents find meth and heroin inside home
An anonymous tip led to the arrest of eight people last week.
cenlanow.com
The ‘Backpack Program’ aims to lower Louisiana’s shocking child food insecurity rate
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– Louisiana holds the highest food insecurity rate among children, and one program is helping students fend off hunger during the school year. Backpacks typically contain items such as binders, pencils and paper. But for some students in the Greater Baton Rouge Area, they are also used to carry meals home.
brproud.com
Fugitive arrested after chase ends in Livingston Parish
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Denham Springs Police Department was involved in a chase overnight that included a Dodge Ram. One of the occupants in that truck was Joseph Gauthier of Denham Springs. Gauthier allegedly led members of the Denham Springs Police Department on a chase after refusing...
Newell Normand: It's time for Mayor Cantrell to try honesty
“You want to know what the magic potion is? I’m going to tell you what it is. The NOLA Coalition and the recall effort by nolatoya.org,” said Newell Normand.
Teen arrested for shooting into car at BR private school
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 15-year-old student was arrested after he allegedly shot up an empty car on Wednesday, Sep. 28, at Second Chance Academy in Baton Rouge. According to Sgt. L’Jean McKneely, investigators responded to reports of gunfire at 6748 Renoir Ave. shortly after 10:30 a.m. A...
Comments / 0