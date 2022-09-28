ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston Parish, LA

KPLC TV

Prosecutors: Man killed in DeQuincy to cover up Baton Rouge murder

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As prosecutors laid out their second-degree murder case against Nathaniel Mitchell Thursday morning, they said he killed Zac Burton in July 2019 to cover up a murder in Baton Rouge. The 29-year-old Burton, who was from Baton Rouge, was shot to death. His burned body...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Livingston Parish, LA
Ohio State
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Livingston Parish, LA
Livingston, LA
Louisiana Cars
Watson, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Baton Rouge traffic study shows locals create interstate congestion

The results from a traffic pattern analysis released Monday for the Greater Baton Rouge Mississippi River Bridge South project surprised some experts and officials. Its findings indicate local drivers account for the vast majority of the 126,000 vehicles who cross the Interstate 10 bridge. The Capital Area Road and Bridge District Commission met Monday to […] The post Baton Rouge traffic study shows locals create interstate congestion appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Fundraiser announced for family of Allison Rice

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A fundraiser is being planned to help the family of Allison Rice pay for funeral expenses. A giveback night and fundraiser will take place at the Walk On’s restaurant in Gonzales on Thursday, Oct. 6. The restaurant is located at 14569 Airline Highway in Gonzales.
GONZALES, LA
thefocus.news

Fredo Bang associate Seven7Hardaway dead in Baton Rouge shooting

It has been reported that Seven7Hardaway, an associate of rapper Fredo Bang, has died after being shot in Baton Rouge. The Louisiana-based rapper was said to have been shot and killed on Tuesday night (September 20, 2022) by authorities, as reported by WBRZ. The shooting took place at Sherwood Place Apartments, just off Coursey Boulevard, around 8pm.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

Thousands of residents in Metairie are out of power

METAIRIE, La. — Thousands of Metairie residents are currently experiencing a power outage on Tuesday evening. It has been reported that over 4,000 people are out of power due to three power poles being damaged. The power outage is near the intersection of N. Causeway Boulevard and W. Napoleon...
METAIRIE, LA
brproud.com

Gonzales restaurant hosting fundraiser for Allie Rice’s family

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux in Gonzales is hosting a fundraiser Thursday to help Allie Rice’s family with funeral costs. The fundraiser will be held on Thursday, Oct. 6 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the Walk-On’s at 14569 Airline Highway. LSU senior...
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

Closures coming soon to I-110 and I-10

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is giving everyone a heads up about overnight closures that are happening this weekend. DOTD says “that I-110 northbound and I-10 westbound will be fully closed overnight on the evening of Saturday, October 1.”. The...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Fugitive arrested after chase ends in Livingston Parish

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Denham Springs Police Department was involved in a chase overnight that included a Dodge Ram. One of the occupants in that truck was Joseph Gauthier of Denham Springs. Gauthier allegedly led members of the Denham Springs Police Department on a chase after refusing...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
WAFB

Teen arrested for shooting into car at BR private school

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 15-year-old student was arrested after he allegedly shot up an empty car on Wednesday, Sep. 28, at Second Chance Academy in Baton Rouge. According to Sgt. L’Jean McKneely, investigators responded to reports of gunfire at 6748 Renoir Ave. shortly after 10:30 a.m. A...
BATON ROUGE, LA

