Ian Just Shy of a Category 5 Hurricane as it Nears Florida
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., (AP) – The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ian has rapidly intensified off Florida’s coast, gaining top winds of 155 mph, just shy of the most devastating Category 5 hurricane status. Ian is pushing a storm surge that could cause catastrophic damage along the state’s heavily populated Gulf Coast from Bonita Beach to the Tampa Bay region. Forecasters say the stretch from Naples to Sarasota is at highest risk. At least 2.5 million people were ordered to evacuate. Winds and rain have begun intensifying, a day after Ian battered the western tip of Cuba, leaving the entire island without electricity.
Texas Deploys Task Force to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian
AUSTIN (WBAP/KLIF) – Texas is sending help to Florida as Hurricane Ian churns in the Gulf Coast. Governor Greg Abbott, o Tuesday, directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to deploy Texas A&M Task Force 1 to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian to support a request by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Hurricane Ian Strikes Cuba, Florida Braces for Winds, Floods
HAVANA (AP) – Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba as a major hurricane Tuesday and left 1 million people without electricity. Now it’s on a collision course with Florida over warm Gulf waters expected to strengthen it into a catastrophic Category 4 storm. Ian made landfall early Tuesday...
Rick Roberts: Has California Gone Completely Over The Edge?
Gavin Newsom has come to Texas! Well, it was to bash Texas, Florida, and other red states and to encourage all of to do as California does. California?! This is the state that not only banned gas-powered cars by 2035, and banned the sale of commercial diesel trucks by 2030, but has now banned gas heaters and furnaces by 2030! Has California gone completely off the edge? The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
Report: Emails Show Texas AG’s Office Knew About Paxton Subpoena
Texas (WBAP/KLIF) – Lawyers for a group of non-profit agencies that sued Texas over funds related to abortion access out-of-state, have provided emails that show Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office knew he’d be subpoenaed days before a process server went to his Collin County home on Monday.
Quinnipiac Releases Polling in Texas Governor’s Race
(WBAP/KLIF) – Six weeks before Election Day, Republican incumbent Greg Abbott has a 7-point lead over Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke 53% to 46% in the Texas governor’s race, according to a Quinnipiac University poll of likely voters in Texas released on Wednesday. This is Quinnipiac’s first poll...
AG Paxton Responds to Claim he ‘Ran’ from Being Served a Subpoena
Original Post 9-27 McKinney (WBAP/KLIF) – Attorney General Ken Paxton reportedly took steps avoid being served a subpoena in connection with a lawsuit against the state related to non-profits that want to help Texans pay for abortions out of state. The subpoena was for a court hearing today on the matter.
