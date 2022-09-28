Gavin Newsom has come to Texas! Well, it was to bash Texas, Florida, and other red states and to encourage all of to do as California does. California?! This is the state that not only banned gas-powered cars by 2035, and banned the sale of commercial diesel trucks by 2030, but has now banned gas heaters and furnaces by 2030! Has California gone completely off the edge? The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)

