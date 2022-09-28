Read full article on original website
Tulsa City Councilors Tour District 8's Major Road Project
The Tulsa City Council toured South Tulsa Wednesday, as part of a series of district tours for councilors to see all parts of the city. The Council District 8 tour, led by Councilor Phil Lakin, focused largely on transportation needs. “The value of bringing people out on a District 8...
ODOT Announces More Closures Related to Cherokee Bridge
The Oklahoma Department of Transporation announced this weekend that work on the Cherokee Bridge in Bartlesville is progressing with completion of the pillars and sewer lines but water lines will need to be installed next which could slightly delay the reopening of the bridge near the Johnstone Park entrance. Once...
EXCLUSIVE: State legislators seek answers on contested Turnpike; local officials remain silent
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — Two Oklahoma legislators are joining Berryhill-area residents in calling for answers about the legality of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA)’s plan to charge tolls on a stretch of the Gilcrease Expressway. But getting answers from the local officials behind the project hasn’t been so easy.
WATCH: City Leaders To Hold Ribbon-Cutting For New High Rise In Downtown Tulsa
City leaders will celebrate a new high rise in downtown Tulsa with a ribbon cutting on Monday morning. The first tenant will be the law firm of Crowe and Dunlevy. The building includes 245,000 square feet of office space and nearly 700 covered parking spaces. WPX Energy started construction on...
Thief steals road signs in Rogers County, creates dangerous intersections
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — Officials in Rogers County tell FOX23 someone has continued to steal road signs from a rural intersection for months, and it’s putting drivers and children in danger. “We had four instances in July,” Rogers County Head of Sign Maintenance Lee Francis said. And...
Broken Arrow Residents Concerned About Unusually High Water Bills
Dozens of Broken Arrow residents are sharing photos and concerns of their high water bills on social media and asking the city for answers. Some bills show residents' water usage even quadrupled. A City of Broken Arrow spokesperson said staff have been getting calls from customers, saying that their bills...
Broken water meter leads to big bill for Tulsa family
Most of us know we should take a close look at all those bills we get every month, no matter how complicated they may seem.
No Injuries Reported After Fire At Tulsa Apartment Complex
Emergency crews are on the scene of a fire that broke out at an apartment complex near 11th and Garnett on Wednesday morning. Tulsa fire crews say the fire started in the kitchen unit on the lower floor and that there is some damage to the second floor and backside. Firefighters say that 12 people were living on that side, some of which are refugees who will be relocated to different units.
Tulsa home a total loss following fire overnight
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa firefighters are working to determine what caused a fire overnight at a home in midtown. Firefighters responded to a home on 3rd and Utica. Flames were seen when firefighters arrived. Firefighters said the home was vacant but the fire spread to a neighbor’s house.
Semi hauling food catches fire in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A semitruck full of food caught fire on Interstate 44 near the Riverside Drive exit Tuesday morning. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said around 1:50 a.m. the semi’s brakes caught fire and spread. Part of the trailer melted in the fire. Vegetable pulp burned, which is used...
Tulsa City Council votes to allow drivers to make U-turns at signalized intersections
TULSA, Okla. — After being illegal for decades, it is now legal to make a U-turn at a signalized intersection in Tulsa. Until June, Tulsa had a city ordinance banning drivers from making a U-turn at any signalized intersection, regardless of if they had a green light. “The law...
Recycling Event in Jenks on Saturday, October 15, from 9am-1pm.
The Met is hosting a recycling event in Jenks on Saturday, October 15, from 9am-1pm. Please no refrigerators or AC units. -Tires (up to 10 per person and no rims or tractor tires and no dealers) -Batteries (residential only - can be household or automotive) -Computers. -Printers. -Flat-screen monitor. -VCR/DVD...
City of Glenpool hosts ribbon cutting ceremony for new 55+ apartments
GLENPOOL, Okla. — The city of Glenpool held a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new senior living apartment complex. The 76 unit apartment/condo complex is managed by Bell Management and opened in August. Glenpool Ridge is located at 1922 W. 161st St. Street. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
Fake parking ticket left on SUV outside Tulsa hotel
A little slip of paper under your windshield wiper can put a damper on your day, but a man in Tulsa got a different sort of message left for him on Thursday.
Two Tulsa breakfast restaurants to diversify the experience, extend hours
TULSA, Okla. — Two Tulsa breakfast restaurants are breaking the mold and opening at night. Both businesses said it’s important to diversify the experience as people return to eating in restaurants post-COVID. Bramble in Tulsa’s Pearl District is swapping jelly for salsa. They’re now open at night when...
One Man Injured in a Crash in Osage County
One person is injured in a single-vehicle accident in Osage County. OHP says it happened Tuesday night at approximately 9:47 on State Highway 20 approximately .7 miles west of County Road 5455 approximately 5 miles west of Hominy. A 2009 Kia Soul driven by 52-year-old Tulsa man whose name is...
Investigation Underway After Body Discovered In Tulsa Hotel Room
An investigation is underway in Tulsa after a hotel employee found a body at the Economy Inn near 11th and Garnett, according to Tulsa Police. Police say the body was discovered around 10 p.m. on Wednesday night. According to police, the victim was wearing a hospital bracelet and officers believe...
Downtown Tulsa's Newest 11-Story High Rise Now Open
A new downtown Tulsa 11-story high-rise is open for business. City leaders marked the moment with a ribbon cutting at the building on 222 North Detroit. Construction is finished, but the work is just getting started for owners who are left to fill the space. When construction started in 2019,...
Broken Arrow provides more details about canceled BBQ festival
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The City of Broken Arrow doubled down that it was not at fault for a canceled BBQ festival that was supposed to happen on Sept. 24. The city provided a detailed timeline of events leading up to the day of Everybody’s Favorite BBQ and Hot Sauce Festival at the Broken Arrow Events Park, on a Facebook post Tuesday.
Bartlesville Woman Injured in a Collision Trying to Avoid Hitting a Deer
One woman is injured in a personal injury collision on Hudson Lake Road this morning. OHP reports the accident happened at about 1:30am Wednesday approximately a tenth of a mile west of County Road 3001 approximately 4 miles north and 3 miles west of Bartlesville in Osage County. A 2013...
