Jenks, OK

bartlesvilleradio.com

ODOT Announces More Closures Related to Cherokee Bridge

The Oklahoma Department of Transporation announced this weekend that work on the Cherokee Bridge in Bartlesville is progressing with completion of the pillars and sewer lines but water lines will need to be installed next which could slightly delay the reopening of the bridge near the Johnstone Park entrance. Once...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

No Injuries Reported After Fire At Tulsa Apartment Complex

Emergency crews are on the scene of a fire that broke out at an apartment complex near 11th and Garnett on Wednesday morning. Tulsa fire crews say the fire started in the kitchen unit on the lower floor and that there is some damage to the second floor and backside. Firefighters say that 12 people were living on that side, some of which are refugees who will be relocated to different units.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa home a total loss following fire overnight

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa firefighters are working to determine what caused a fire overnight at a home in midtown. Firefighters responded to a home on 3rd and Utica. Flames were seen when firefighters arrived. Firefighters said the home was vacant but the fire spread to a neighbor’s house.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Semi hauling food catches fire in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A semitruck full of food caught fire on Interstate 44 near the Riverside Drive exit Tuesday morning. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said around 1:50 a.m. the semi’s brakes caught fire and spread. Part of the trailer melted in the fire. Vegetable pulp burned, which is used...
TULSA, OK
jenks.com

Recycling Event in Jenks on Saturday, October 15, from 9am-1pm.

The Met is hosting a recycling event in Jenks on Saturday, October 15, from 9am-1pm. Please no refrigerators or AC units. -Tires (up to 10 per person and no rims or tractor tires and no dealers) -Batteries (residential only - can be household or automotive) -Computers. -Printers. -Flat-screen monitor. -VCR/DVD...
JENKS, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

One Man Injured in a Crash in Osage County

One person is injured in a single-vehicle accident in Osage County. OHP says it happened Tuesday night at approximately 9:47 on State Highway 20 approximately .7 miles west of County Road 5455 approximately 5 miles west of Hominy. A 2009 Kia Soul driven by 52-year-old Tulsa man whose name is...
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Investigation Underway After Body Discovered In Tulsa Hotel Room

An investigation is underway in Tulsa after a hotel employee found a body at the Economy Inn near 11th and Garnett, according to Tulsa Police. Police say the body was discovered around 10 p.m. on Wednesday night. According to police, the victim was wearing a hospital bracelet and officers believe...
TULSA, OK

