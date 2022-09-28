Emergency crews are on the scene of a fire that broke out at an apartment complex near 11th and Garnett on Wednesday morning. Tulsa fire crews say the fire started in the kitchen unit on the lower floor and that there is some damage to the second floor and backside. Firefighters say that 12 people were living on that side, some of which are refugees who will be relocated to different units.

TULSA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO