ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Comments / 0

Related
McKnight's

Crisis management: Back to basics with the CQAPI process

The Silver Tsunami is here, and our long-term care system is the most stressed it has ever been, losing more staff than any other sector of healthcare. Older adults and their caregivers are struggling to keep their heads above water as options for care, funding and work/life balance are shrinking.
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
McKnight's

Feds: Staffing agency shorted nurses $4.6 million in overtime

A $9.3 million judgment against a nurse staffing firm shows the ongoing challenges both workers and nursing homes face in finding reliable temporary staffing agencies. The US Department of Labor announced Tuesday it had obtained a consent judgment to recover more than $4.6 million in unpaid overtime, an equal amount in damages and a civil monetary penalty of $700,000 from U.S. Medical Staffing.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
McKnight's

Home-based palliative care cuts risk of hospital death

Patients with chronic heart failure who received collaborative home-based palliative care were more likely to die at home, rather than in a hospital, according to new research. Investigators studied more than 1,400 patients with chronic heart failure from two large health districts in Ontario, Canada, between 2013 and 2019. The...
EDUCATION
McKnight's

Creative job advancements, better communication boost retention, providers told

Lattices and ladders are two of the key tools for attracting and keeping employees to ease the burdens of staffing shortages in the long-term care sector. Lattices deepen employees’ current knowledge and skills while ladders help them pursue different disciplines, listeners were informed during Wednesday’s LeadingAge webinar, “Career Ladders and Lattices: Grow the Aging Services Workforce.”
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#H 2 Capital Partners#Private Money#Linus Business#British#Kaiser Health News
McKnight's

Another survey; another big, bad, sad number

I spent nearly a month this summer examining your reflections on working in nursing homes. I read through nurse leaders’ comments about dissatisfaction with pay, the decreasing meaning in their jobs and their inability to just escape it all (even for a measly long weekend). I interviewed the experts...
HEALTH
McKnight's

Study: Some comorbidities raise death risk from COVID-19

Previous research has found a connection between comorbidities, or pre-existing conditions, and an increased risk of death among COVID-19 patients. However, a new study by the Department of Veterans Affairs suggests certain types of pre-existing conditions may pose greater risks for death than others for COVID patients. In the largest...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Health Services
Country
Qatar
McKnight's

Report identifies five components for ‘healthy aging’ model

A new report identifies ways various long-term care settings can use a residential care model to improve health outcomes and healthy living in older adults. The Center for Discovery and The John A. Hartford Foundation released the report, entitled “The Center for Discovery Program Evaluation: How the HealthE6® Model Can Support Healthy Aging.”
HEALTH
wtwco.com

Hedge funds provide stronger investor protection since dot-com crash

WTW highlights that ongoing positive momentum in delivering a strong client value proposition “will be essential for hedge funds to stay relevant” and would empower more investors to tap into hedge funds’ full potential and generate better returns. ARLINGTON, VA, September 28, 2022 – Hedge funds have...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Tech IPO Market Faces Worst Year Since Global Financial Crisis

Initial public offerings by U.S. tech companies have sunk to their lowest levels since the global financial crisis of 2008, as stock market volatility, soaring inflation, and interest rate hikes have soured investor sentiment towards new listings. According to Refinitiv data, only 14 tech companies have floated their shares on...
STOCKS
TechCrunch

Despite its many troubles, the insurtech market is ‘far from dead,’ investors say

As the markets turned early this year, insurtech left most generalist investors’ playbooks almost as fast as Metromile and its peers’ plummeting valuations. Yet, the sector is very much alive, and the “correction” of these companies’ valuations presents an opportunity for those who have cash left on their balance sheets, investors told TechCrunch.
STOCKS
OilPrice.com

Energy Sector Is The Exception A In Lackluster IPO Market

In more ways than one, the IPO market isn’t quite what it used to be a decade or two ago. The proportion of U.S. companies that choose to go public has been on a steady decline for more than two decades now, with startups often opting to sell out to bigger firms or remain private. Many observers have laid the blame for this unfortunate trend squarely on increasing red tape including rising regulatory and disclosure costs. Indeed, the number of public companies listed on U.S. stock exchanges has declined by nearly 50% from its peak in 1996, despite a dramatic increase in aggregate market capitalization.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy