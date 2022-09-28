Read full article on original website
Trump Disregards Hurricane Ian Risks, Refuses To Reschedule Florida Deposition In Video-Phone Fraud Case
Donald Trump refused to delay deposition in a class-action fraud lawsuit related to video phones even as opposing lawyers sought a deferral due to a category 4 hurricane that hit Florida’s west coast on Wednesday. What Happened: While Trump’s lawyers opposed delaying the deposition, the lawyers for the investors...
SNAP Payments to Increase 12.5% in October. Max Benefit for Family of Four Now $939
Food benefits are increasing to match the higher cost of living. The 2023 SNAP food benefit increase takes effect on Oct. 1, 2022. The maximum SNAP benefit for a family of four will increase by $104 in most of the country. Double up schemes and cash back apps may help...
Three Men Behind Last Year's $100 Million Publicly Traded New Jersey Deli Charged In Alleged Stock Fraud Campaign
The orchestrated scheme helped a local New Jersey deli sport a market capitalization of $100 million.
McKnight's
Crisis management: Back to basics with the CQAPI process
The Silver Tsunami is here, and our long-term care system is the most stressed it has ever been, losing more staff than any other sector of healthcare. Older adults and their caregivers are struggling to keep their heads above water as options for care, funding and work/life balance are shrinking.
McKnight's
Feds: Staffing agency shorted nurses $4.6 million in overtime
A $9.3 million judgment against a nurse staffing firm shows the ongoing challenges both workers and nursing homes face in finding reliable temporary staffing agencies. The US Department of Labor announced Tuesday it had obtained a consent judgment to recover more than $4.6 million in unpaid overtime, an equal amount in damages and a civil monetary penalty of $700,000 from U.S. Medical Staffing.
McKnight's
Home-based palliative care cuts risk of hospital death
Patients with chronic heart failure who received collaborative home-based palliative care were more likely to die at home, rather than in a hospital, according to new research. Investigators studied more than 1,400 patients with chronic heart failure from two large health districts in Ontario, Canada, between 2013 and 2019. The...
McKnight's
Creative job advancements, better communication boost retention, providers told
Lattices and ladders are two of the key tools for attracting and keeping employees to ease the burdens of staffing shortages in the long-term care sector. Lattices deepen employees’ current knowledge and skills while ladders help them pursue different disciplines, listeners were informed during Wednesday’s LeadingAge webinar, “Career Ladders and Lattices: Grow the Aging Services Workforce.”
McKnight's
How to fish for SNF patients upstream and prove ‘a happy employee is a good employee’
Thrive Personalized Medical Rehabilitation CEO Brad Haber discusses why he is championing a “more modern,” clinically complex approach to long-term care. He joins McKnight’s Executive Editor James M. Berklan to discuss the resources, strategies and clinical relationships needed to capitalize on this “sure thing” market.
TPG, Thoma Bravo Express Takeover Interest For This Cloud Application Provider
Workiva Inc WK, a cloud application provider for reporting and compliance, attracted takeover interest from private equity firms. Thoma Bravo and TPG are among firms that have held financing discussions with direct lenders to support a potential transaction, Bloomberg reports. Workiva, led by CEO Martin Vanderploeg, had a market valuation...
McKnight's
Another survey; another big, bad, sad number
I spent nearly a month this summer examining your reflections on working in nursing homes. I read through nurse leaders’ comments about dissatisfaction with pay, the decreasing meaning in their jobs and their inability to just escape it all (even for a measly long weekend). I interviewed the experts...
2 Top Cannabis Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul
Few industries can match the long-term growth catalysts of the cannabis industry. And these two companies are the most established landlords in the industry.
McKnight's
Study: Some comorbidities raise death risk from COVID-19
Previous research has found a connection between comorbidities, or pre-existing conditions, and an increased risk of death among COVID-19 patients. However, a new study by the Department of Veterans Affairs suggests certain types of pre-existing conditions may pose greater risks for death than others for COVID patients. In the largest...
McKnight's
Report identifies five components for ‘healthy aging’ model
A new report identifies ways various long-term care settings can use a residential care model to improve health outcomes and healthy living in older adults. The Center for Discovery and The John A. Hartford Foundation released the report, entitled “The Center for Discovery Program Evaluation: How the HealthE6® Model Can Support Healthy Aging.”
wtwco.com
Hedge funds provide stronger investor protection since dot-com crash
WTW highlights that ongoing positive momentum in delivering a strong client value proposition “will be essential for hedge funds to stay relevant” and would empower more investors to tap into hedge funds’ full potential and generate better returns. ARLINGTON, VA, September 28, 2022 – Hedge funds have...
Las Vegas leaders announce infrastructure bill-funded projects
Changes are coming to a busy area near downtown Las Vegas. Governor Steve Steve Sisolak, city leaders, and representatives from the White House announced improvements to a four-mile stretch of Stewart Avenue.
International Business Times
Tech IPO Market Faces Worst Year Since Global Financial Crisis
Initial public offerings by U.S. tech companies have sunk to their lowest levels since the global financial crisis of 2008, as stock market volatility, soaring inflation, and interest rate hikes have soured investor sentiment towards new listings. According to Refinitiv data, only 14 tech companies have floated their shares on...
S. Korea, US and Japan hold anti-N. Korean submarine drills
South Korea, U.S. and Japanese warships have launched their first anti-submarine drills in five years, after North Korea renewed ballistic missile tests this week
TechCrunch
Despite its many troubles, the insurtech market is ‘far from dead,’ investors say
As the markets turned early this year, insurtech left most generalist investors’ playbooks almost as fast as Metromile and its peers’ plummeting valuations. Yet, the sector is very much alive, and the “correction” of these companies’ valuations presents an opportunity for those who have cash left on their balance sheets, investors told TechCrunch.
OilPrice.com
Energy Sector Is The Exception A In Lackluster IPO Market
In more ways than one, the IPO market isn’t quite what it used to be a decade or two ago. The proportion of U.S. companies that choose to go public has been on a steady decline for more than two decades now, with startups often opting to sell out to bigger firms or remain private. Many observers have laid the blame for this unfortunate trend squarely on increasing red tape including rising regulatory and disclosure costs. Indeed, the number of public companies listed on U.S. stock exchanges has declined by nearly 50% from its peak in 1996, despite a dramatic increase in aggregate market capitalization.
He Bet Against Subprime Mortgages, Now John Paulson Is Bullish On Gold Stocks: 2 Gold Mining High Yielders He Owns
A Wall Street investor, who's his claim to fame was betting against subprime mortgages by using credit default swaps, appears to be bullish on equities in the gold sector. Billionaire hedge fund investor John Paulson made around $15 billion shorting $25 billion worth of subprime mortgages back in 2007-2008. As...
