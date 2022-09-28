ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Franmil Reyes benched by Cubs on Tuesday night

Chicago Cubs outfielder Franmil Reyes is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Reyes will sit on the bench after Patrick Wisdom was moved to right field, Zach McKinstry was shifted to third base, Nico Hoerner was aligned at shortstop, and Willson Contreras was picked as Chicago's designated hitter.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Sean Manaea: To the Los Angeles Dodgers he’s a pitching pinata

Has any team ever abused a pitcher as badly as the Los Angeles Dodgers have abused Sean Manaea?. Statistically, this has been far and away the worst season of Manaea’s seven-year major league career. His 5.23 ERA is three-quarters of a point higher than his previous worst and a point and a half higher than his career average through 2021.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
Oakland, CA
Sports
State
Arizona State
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Sports
FOX Sports

Los Angeles Angels and Oakland Athletics meet in game 2 of series

Oakland Athletics (56-98, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (68-86, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Adrian Martinez (4-5, 6.10 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Angels: Michael Lorenzen (7-6, 4.78 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 70 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -191, Athletics +161; over/under is 8...
OAKLAND, CA
ABC30 Fresno

Freddie Freeman delivers Los Angeles Dodgers franchise-record 107th win

SAN DIEGO -- Freddie Freemansingled in Mookie Betts with one out in the 10th inning and theLos Angeles Dodgersbeat the San Diego Padres 1-0 on Wednesday night in the second straight extra-inning game between the rivals, with L.A. setting the franchise season record with its 107th victory. "That's a lot...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC30 Fresno

Logan Webb strikes out seven as Giants beat Rockies again

SAN FRANCISCO -- - Joc Pederson won a World Series championship last season with the Atlanta Braves and expected to compete for one this season in San Francisco, only to be out of it in September instead. Logan Webb struck out seven over five innings to win for the fourth...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

This Day In Dodgers History: Mike Piazza Sets Home Run Record, James Loney Ties RBI Mark

On Sept. 28, 1997, the Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Colorado Rockies, 13-9 at Coors Field, but Mike Piazza joined the franchise record books with a two-home run day. Piazza slugged his first home run off John Thomson in the third inning to give him 39 on the season. He came up again in the fifth inning and slugged his second of the day of Thomson, putting him at an even 40 homers for the year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Sandoval
Person
Jo Adell
Person
Luis Rengifo
Person
Matt Thaiss
Person
Jimmy Herget
Person
Taylor Ward
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Phil Nevin
Person
Nick Allen
Person
Anthony Rendon
Person
Matt Duffy
FOX Sports

Padres face the Dodgers leading series 1-0

Los Angeles Dodgers (106-48, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (86-68, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (17-7, 2.25 ERA, .95 WHIP, 157 strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (10-7, 3.12 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 169 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -139, Padres +118; over/under is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Mike Trout goes deep as Angels down Athletics

Mike Trout and Taylor Ward homered and Michael Lorenzen threw five effective innings to lead the Los Angeles Angels to a 4-1 victory over the Oakland A's on Wednesday night in Anaheim, Calif. Trout's homer leading off the fourth inning, his 38th of the season, sparked a three-run rally in...
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

Logan O’Hoppe catching for Angels on Wednesday night

Los Angeles Angels catcher Logan O'Hoppe is batting eighth in Wednesday's lineup against the Oakland Athletics. O'Hoppe will take over catching duties after Matt Thaiss was shifted to first base and Mike Ford was designated for assignment. In a matchup against right-hander Adrian Martinez, our models project O'Hoppe to score...
MLB
numberfire.com

Padres starting Jurickson Profar in left field on Wednesday

San Diego Padres utility-man Jurickson Profar is batting seventh in Wednesday's lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Profar will man left field after Wil Myers was shifted to first base, Brandon Drury was picked as San Diego's designated hitter, and Josh Bell was rested. In a matchup versus left-hander Julio...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rbi#Angels Past Athletics#The Los Angeles Angels#The Oakland Athletics
numberfire.com

Angels send Mickey Moniak to the bench on Tuesday

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mickey Moniak is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the Oakland Athletics. Moniak will take a break after Jo Adell was picked as Tuesday's starting left fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 63 batted balls this season, Moniak has accounted for a 7.9% barrel rate and...
MLB
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Andrew Heaney Pitching After Brusdar Graterol In Series Finale Against Padres

Andrew Heaney has been part of the Los Angeles Dodgers starting rotation for the entirety of the 2022 season but could be in line for a role change come the playoffs. Although it was Tyler Anderson who formed a tandem with Gonsolin during the first month of the season, the expectation is Heaney could shift to a bullpen role. That possibility appeared more likely when Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Anderson earned a spot in the postseason rotation.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy