Frankie Cook remembers last year's car crash only in flashes. She was driving a friend home from high school on a winding road outside Rome, Georgia. She saw standing water from a recent rain. She tried to slow down but lost control of her car on a big curve. "The car flipped about three times," Frankie said. "We spun around and went off the side of this hill. My car was on its side, and the back end was crushed up into a tree."

ROME, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO