Kudos extended for great Barnesville Pumpkin Festival
BARNESVILLE, Ohio – Barnesville Village Council met in a brief session this week and heard only great comments on how smoothly the annual Barnesville Pumpkin Festival operated this year. Village Administrator Roger Deal thanked the Street, Cemetery and the Park committees for helping with daily clean-up and set-up of...
Wilma J. Stotts, 92 of Zanesville
She was born on October 31, 1929, in Zanesville, Ohio, the daughter of the late John Alexander and Helen (Rhoades) Alexander Israel. Wilma was a long-time active member of the Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church of Zanesville, where she loved to sing in the choir and give her service to the Church. She worked as an administrative assistant for Dr. Fitz’s office and later worked at JC Penny Catalog until her retirement. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, bowling, canning goods, baking, but most of all being there for her husband and children.
King Pumpkin Sold for $13,000 to St. Clairsville Business Owners
ST.CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio — The King Pumpkin weighing in at a whopping 2,405 pounds has been sold to a group of businesses in St. Clairsville. The pumpkin grown by Eric Gunstrom from Pennsylvania was sold for $13,000 to four business owners including the Chick-Fil-A located in St. Clairsville where it will be on display until Sunday. All the money raised from the sale of the pumpkin goes back to the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival for the next years festivities.
One car crash causes major power outage in Caldwell area Thursday morning
NOBLE COUNTY, Ohio – Noble County Sheriff Jason Mackie reported a one-vehicle crash into a utility pole caused an hour and forty-five minute power outage in Caldwell and a large area north of the village Thursday morning. Mackie reports he observed an accident just after 8:00 a.m. as a...
Former Cambridge State Patrol Commander Anne Ralston has been promoted to the rank of Major for the State Patrol
COLUMBUS, Ohio – On September 11, Captain Anne R. Ralston was promoted to the rank of major for the State Highway Patrol. Major Ralston recently transferred from her previous assignment at the Cambridge District Headquarters to serve as commander of the Office of Personnel. Major Ralston began her Patrol...
Road work will continue Thursday along I-70 in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – The State Route 209 on ramp to I 70 east from Southgate Parkway in Cambridge will be closed on Thursday. The left lane to I-70 east will be worked on but with eastbound traffic in one lane it is needed to be closed for safety.
Cambridge bridge repair will impact traffic Wednesday morning on both I-70 and I-77
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – The Cambridge Post of the State Highway Patrol reports major traffic issues will take place Wednesday morning for both I-70 and I-77 because of an I-70 eastbound right lane bridge repair project. Starting at 6 a.m. , the State Route 209 on ramp to I-70 eastbound...
Zanesville Police mourn the death of its K-9 dog Conor
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville Police Department says it is “with heavy hearts” to report the death of its K-9 dog Conor. Conor died on September 22.
Future discussions underway to finance the demolition of two buildings in Muskingum County
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Land Bank met with the Muskingum County Commissioners Monday about the future demolition of the Mosaic Tile Company and the Munson School building. The discussion centered around grants that were made available for the project by the state and the reimbursable grant may...
Union workers at Kellogg’s MorningStar Farms plant in Zanesville vote against joining a union
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – According to Bloomberg Law, workers at Kellogg’s MorningStar Farms’ plant in Zanesville voted down a proposal to unionize. The total was 141 to 82 against unionizing, according to the National Labor Relations Board. MorningStar Farms’ employees reportedly proposed a unionization effort in earlier this...
Belmont County Animal Shelter received a $20,000 anonymous donation
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Belmont County Animal Shelter recently received an anonymous donation of $20,000. The shelter is continuing to offer its appreciation to those involved in the donation and hope to use to money to upgrade doggy kennels.
Some Belmont County residents are being asked to clean up unkempt properties or receive a bill
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio – In Belmont County, Pease Township trustees are now requesting that residents clean up their unkempt properties or they will receive a bill after the township does it for them. The township has been sending out letters to homeowners with unkempt properties, whether the concern is high grass, dilapidated structures or litter on the property.
The Muskingum County Health Department has received a National Accreditation
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio – The Muskingum County Health Department was recently awarded a national accreditation through the Public Health Accreditation Board. An Accreditation notice means that the department works within a specific set of standards which adds an authenticity to the department that may prove beneficial when seeking cooperation or grants from other agencies.
St. Clairsville Police report the Autopsy performed on the 2-year-old that was Accidentally Shot and Killed has been Completed
ST. CLAIRSILLE, Ohio — The St. Clairsville Police are reporting the autopsy on the 2-year-old boy that was accidentally shot and killed Sunday night has been completed. According to officials, the toddlers parents were not present at the time of the incident and he was left in the care of his other siblings who’s ages range from 2 to mid-teens. Police have reported that the weapon used in the incident was a 9 mm Glock that was easily accessible. The case remains under investigation by the St. Clairsville Police Department and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
