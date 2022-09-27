ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Your Radio Place

Kudos extended for great Barnesville Pumpkin Festival

BARNESVILLE, Ohio – Barnesville Village Council met in a brief session this week and heard only great comments on how smoothly the annual Barnesville Pumpkin Festival operated this year. Village Administrator Roger Deal thanked the Street, Cemetery and the Park committees for helping with daily clean-up and set-up of...
BARNESVILLE, OH
Your Radio Place

Wilma J. Stotts, 92 of Zanesville

She was born on October 31, 1929, in Zanesville, Ohio, the daughter of the late John Alexander and Helen (Rhoades) Alexander Israel. Wilma was a long-time active member of the Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church of Zanesville, where she loved to sing in the choir and give her service to the Church. She worked as an administrative assistant for Dr. Fitz’s office and later worked at JC Penny Catalog until her retirement. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, bowling, canning goods, baking, but most of all being there for her husband and children.
ZANESVILLE, OH
Your Radio Place

Win tickets to see the Etta May Southern Fried Chicks Comedy Tour at Secrest Auditorium

Here’s your chance to win tickets to see the Etta May Southern Fried Chicks Comedy Tour on Saturday, October 15 at 8pm at Secrest Auditorium in Zanesville!. Bring your Depends cause you are going to need them. The Southern Fried Chicks Comedy Tour is fun, fun, fun, 3 women that will tell you your life story. Complete the form below to register to win a pair of tickets to the show. Contest ends Wednesday, October 5 at midnight and winners will be drawn Thursday, October 6. One entry per person, please. Duplicate entries will be disqualified.
ZANESVILLE, OH
Your Radio Place

King Pumpkin Sold for $13,000 to St. Clairsville Business Owners

ST.CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio — The King Pumpkin weighing in at a whopping 2,405 pounds has been sold to a group of businesses in St. Clairsville. The pumpkin grown by Eric Gunstrom from Pennsylvania was sold for $13,000 to four business owners including the Chick-Fil-A located in St. Clairsville where it will be on display until Sunday. All the money raised from the sale of the pumpkin goes back to the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival for the next years festivities.
SAINT CLAIRSVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cambridge, OH
Saint Clairsville, OH
Sports
City
Saint Clairsville, OH
Cambridge, OH
Sports
City
Zanesville, OH
Your Radio Place

Win Nightmare in Nashport Trail of Terror tickets here

The Nightmare in Nashport Trail of Terror is every Friday and Saturday night in October from dark until midnight, located just north of the Vista View Exxon at 7200 Frazeysburg Road (State Route 60) in Nashport (between Dresden and Zanesville). Complete the form below for a chance to win tickets to Nightmare in Nashport. One entry per person. Duplicate entries will be disqualified. Contest ends Thursday, October 13 at midnight and winners will be drawn Friday, October 14.
NASHPORT, OH
Your Radio Place

Road work will continue Thursday along I-70 in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – The State Route 209 on ramp to I 70 east from Southgate Parkway in Cambridge will be closed on Thursday. The left lane to I-70 east will be worked on but with eastbound traffic in one lane it is needed to be closed for safety.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abby Mann
Person
Kaitlyn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bobcats#Volleyball
Your Radio Place

Some Belmont County residents are being asked to clean up unkempt properties or receive a bill

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio – In Belmont County, Pease Township trustees are now requesting that residents clean up their unkempt properties or they will receive a bill after the township does it for them. The township has been sending out letters to homeowners with unkempt properties, whether the concern is high grass, dilapidated structures or litter on the property.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

The Muskingum County Health Department has received a National Accreditation

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio – The Muskingum County Health Department was recently awarded a national accreditation through the Public Health Accreditation Board. An Accreditation notice means that the department works within a specific set of standards which adds an authenticity to the department that may prove beneficial when seeking cooperation or grants from other agencies.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

St. Clairsville Police report the Autopsy performed on the 2-year-old that was Accidentally Shot and Killed has been Completed

ST. CLAIRSILLE, Ohio — The St. Clairsville Police are reporting the autopsy on the 2-year-old boy that was accidentally shot and killed Sunday night has been completed. According to officials, the toddlers parents were not present at the time of the incident and he was left in the care of his other siblings who’s ages range from 2 to mid-teens. Police have reported that the weapon used in the incident was a 9 mm Glock that was easily accessible. The case remains under investigation by the St. Clairsville Police Department and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
SAINT CLAIRSVILLE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy