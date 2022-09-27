Read full article on original website
Defense turns to offense as Archbishop Williams girls soccer scores shutout over Stang
BRAINTREE — The old saying “defense turns into offense” still holds true through the world of sports — especially for the Archbishop Williams High girls soccer team. The youthful Bishops (7-2) collected their second straight win by shutting out Bishop Stang (5-3-1) on Wednesday, 3-0. With both Catholic Central Large teams halfway into the season each division game becomes more crucial.
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Sandwich field hockey wins battle of unbeatens against Monomoy
The Sandwich Blue Knights and Monomoy Sharks faced off in a field hockey battle Wednesday where both teams entered the contest with undefeated records. Quinn Jordan scored the lone goal of the match for Sandwich (7-0-0) as the Blue Knights handed Monomoy (6-1-0) their first loss with a 1-0 victory. More: Two undefeateds and high...
Westfield’s Lauren Connor claims Western Mass. girls golf title as freshman
AGAWAM — John Courtney paused for a moment before handing out the first-place trophy at the Western Massachusetts Girls Golf Championship Wednesday afternoon to share some historical context.
Coldwater JV football drops heart breaker at Pennfield
BATTLE CREEK, MI. — To continue their Homecoming week, the Coldwater JV Football Cardinals traveled to the north side of Battle Creek on Thursday to face off with Interstate 8 rival Pennfield. Coldwater dropped an absolute heartbreaker to the Panthers, falling by the score of 22-20. ...
Scoreboard: Ware and Pathfinder boys soccer stay undefeated with 3-3 draw & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. In a battle of two undefeated Western Mass. teams, Pathfinder and Ware fought their way to a 3-3 draw on Wednesday afternoon.
SouthCoast high school scores and highlights from Thursday, Sept. 29
Here's a look at the scores and highlights from Thursday's high school action on the SouthCoast. GIRLS SOCCER New Bedford 2, Barnstable 0 Vanessa Bucha and Ariana Melo each scored a...
Scoreboard: Hampshire girls soccer defeats Agawam 3-1 and more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. The Hampshire girls’ soccer team defeated Agawam 3-1 on Wednesday behind a team effort on the offensive end.
Tuesday's HS roundup: Kerens, Lantaigne lead Winnacunnet girls soccer
HAMPTON - Riley Kerens and Mia Lantaigne each scored two goals as the Winnacunnet High School girls soccer team defeated Spaulding, 6-1 on Tuesday in a Division I contest. Maitri Clifford and Taylor Burness also scored for the Warriors, who improved to 5-4. Spaulding is 1-6. Marisa Reuss, Clifford, Kerens...
Scoreboard: Two second-half goals send No. 4 West Springfield girls soccer to a 2-1 win against No. 11 Ludlow
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. When the first half of the game ended, both No. 4 West Springfield and No. 11 Ludlow girls soccer did not have a goal on the board. But after two goals ended in Ludlow’s net in the second half, the Terriers won by 2-1 on Tuesday.
Scoreboard: Isabella Gavron’s two goals leads Smith Academy field hockey past Mahar & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. The Smith Academy field hockey team fought its way to a 3-1 victory over Mahar on the road on Tuesday evening.
Football Notebook: Longmeadow defensive line clicking, Amherst RB Jameson Dion close to 600 yards rushing & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. The best defensive line in Western Massachusetts is led by Josiah Griffin and Bryce Gentry-Warrick at Springfield Central, but Longmeadow’s unit, powered by Nico Warren, Atticus Snow and Ben Mulcahy, is in contention for the No. 2 spot this fall.
Western Mass. Football Top 20: Northampton, Agawam climb list, two teams joins rankings
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. This is the fourth installment of MassLive’s Western Massachusetts high school football rankings, which will be updated on a weekly basis through the 2022 Fall season.
Predicting the winners for Week 4 of SouthCoast high school football
Each week during the high school football season, Sports Editor Laurie Los Lee will pick the winners. FOOTBALL STATS:SouthCoast top 10 leading scorers after Week 3 action.
